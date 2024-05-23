Highlights

  • The Philadelphia Eagles have a favorable schedule to start the season and have made serious roster moves in the offseason.
  • The Houston Texans have tough opponents but could start the season strong with stars like Hunter, Diggs, Mixon.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to improve from their 2023 playoff loss; poised to start hot with strong roster additions and favorable matchups in the first four weeks.

As the NFL offseason progresses, teams around the league are getting into gear as they prepare for OTAs with training camp quickly approaching.

The 2024 offseason has seen its share of excitement, with both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft changing the landscape around the league going into a highly anticipated 2024 NFL Season.

The NFL released team schedules on May 15 (and each team did their own little video announcement for their respective schedules) and already has fans buzzing about what teams will get off to a hot start in 2024. With all the excitement around the NFL schedule release, here are the five most likely teams to get off to hot starts in 2024.

NFL Teams 0-4
Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Record: 11-6

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Following a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles went into the 2024 offseason on a mission, looking to bolster their roster on both sides of the ball to get back to the Super Bowl next season.

EAGLES 2024 SCHEDULE

Week

Opponent

Home/Away

1

GB

International

2

ATL

Home

3

NOL

Away

4

TB

Away

5

BYE

-

6

CLE

Home

7

NYG

Away

8

CIN

Away

9

JAX

Home

10

DAL

Away

11

WAS

Home

12

LAR

Away

13

BAL

Away

14

CAR

Home

15

PIT

Home

16

WAS

Away

17

DAL

Home

18

NYG

Home

Thus far, the Eagles have boasted one of the best offseasons in the NFL, signing key players like Saquon Barkley and Devin White in free agency before landing one of the top rookie classes in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman was aggressive this offseason, filling Philadelphia’s roster holes from 2023 while infusing the team with immense talent.

Philadelphia has the 11th-easiest strength-of-schedule in the NFL in 2024, with an opponent win percentage of .491. With matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first four games, the Eagles could get off to a 4-0 start and avenge their 2023 playoff loss in the process in their September 29 matchup versus Tampa Bay.

Houston Texans

2023 Record: 10-7

Texans' C.J. Stroud
Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL in 2023, spearheaded by a historic rookie campaign by C.J. Stroud. The overachieving Texans went on to win a playoff game before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

TEXANS 2024 SCHEDULE

Week

Opponent

Home/Away

1

IND

Away

2

CHI

Home

3

MIN

Away

4

JAX

Home

5

BUF

Home

6

NE

Away

7

GB

Away

8

IND

Home

9

NYJ

Away

10

DET

Home

11

DAL

Away

12

TEN

Home

13

JAX

Away

14

BYE

-

15

MIA

Home

16

KC

Away

17

BAL

Home

18

TEN

Away

This offseason, Houston has been one of the most active teams in the NFL, landing three stars in WR Stefon Diggs, RB Joe Mixon, and Edge Danielle Hunter to provide some veteran leadership to a young roster.

Entering a crucial 2024 season, Houston will have a strong chance at starting the season strong, facing the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans will have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL in 2024, but have a good chance to kick their season off with a 4-0 record facing two rookie quarterbacks in their first four contests.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Record: 10-7

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens moves after a catch
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a lackluster, one-dimensional offense and a banged-up defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed a 10-7 playoff berth in 2023. However, even with a strong finish to the regular season, winning their final three games to secure a playoff spot, a lack of depth and a woeful passing offense ultimately resulted in yet another playoff heartbreak for the Steelers.

STEELERS 2024 SCHEDULE

Week

Opponent

Home/Away

1

ATL

Away

2

DEN

Away

3

LAC

Home

4

IND

Away

5

DAL

Home

6

LV

Away

7

NYJ

Home

8

NYG

Home

9

BYE

-

10

WAS

Away

11

BAL

Home

12

CLE

Away

13

CIN

Away

14

CLE

Home

15

PHI

Away

16

BAL

Away

17

KC

Home

18

CIN

Home

Pittsburgh quickly bounced back in the offseason, adding a solid free agent class and one of the best draft classes in the NFL to a roster with solid top-end talent.

Entering the 2024 season, the Steelers will have a surprisingly good chance to capitalize on their much-improved roster and start the season hot. In their first four contests, Pittsburgh will see the Falcons, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Colts, none of whom made the playoffs last year.

The Steelers match up well against all four teams and, with an improved passing game and rejuvenated defense, Pittsburgh could start their season with a 4-0 record despite the third-toughest schedule in the NFL this season. They'll need a strong start in any event, considering the murderer's row they have to finish the final six weeks of the campaign.

San Francisco 49ers

2023 Record: 12-5

49ers' Christian McCaffrey
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers proved to be arguably the best team in the NFC yet again in 2023, before suffering yet another loss in the Super Bowl at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Entering the offseason, rumors have been swirling around the Niners, with star receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk being two prominent names in trade talks as of late.

49ERS 2024 SCHEDULE

Week

Opponent

Home/Away

1

NYJ

Home

2

MIN

Away

3

LAR

Away

4

NE

Home

5

ARI

Home

6

SEA

Away

7

KC

Home

8

DAL

Home

9

BYE

-

10

TB

Away

11

SEA

Home

12

GB

Away

13

BUF

Away

14

CHI

Home

15

LAR

Home

16

MIA

Away

17

DET

Home

18

ARI

Away

Despite the drama, San Francisco has managed a solid offseason, prioritizing defensive depth with additions like De’Vondre Campbell and Leonard Floyd. The 49ers will be without Arik Armstead after losing him to the Jaguars, though they added Maleik Collins to help fill the void in the defensive trenches.

The 49ers will have an opportunity to carry momentum from last season into the 2024 campaign, with a somewhat favorable first four contests with the New York Jets, Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

With a middle-of-the-pack strength of schedule at 13th in the NFL, San Francisco should be favored to win all four contests with their high-powered offense and stifling defense and could get out and running with a 4-0 record to start the season.

Detroit Lions

2023 Record: 12-5

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff celebrates.
CREDIT: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions broke out under Dan Campbell in 2023, opening their season with a win over the eventual Super Bowl champs and carrying that momentum all the way to a 12-5 record and NFC Championship game appearance before losing by just three points in a 34-31 heartbreaker versus the 49ers.

LIONS 2024 SCHEDULE

Week

Opponent

Home/Away

1

LAR

Home

2

MIN

Away

3

CHI

Home

4

TB

Home

5

TEN

Home

6

GB

Home

7

ARI

Away

8

GB

Away

9

BUF

Home

10

SEA

Home

11

HOU

Away

12

CHI

Away

13

BYE

-

14

JAX

Home

15

SF

Away

16

DAL

Away

17

IND

Away

18

MIN

Home

Though they lost a key piece in C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Lions quietly had one of the better offseasons in the NFL, adding D.J. Reader, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Davenport to a dominant defense. Detroit also bolstered their offensive line with the addition of Kevin Zeitler and made their secondary a priority in the NFL draft, adding a solid rookie class in the process.

Looking to the 2024 season, Campbell will have his Lions hungry to avenge their playoff heartbreak from 2023 and Detroit could jump at this opportunity early in the season.

The Lions have the 11th-hardest schedule in the NFL this season, with an opponent win percentage of .509. In their first four contests, Detroit will see the Rams, Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers, giving them a strong chance to start their season undefeated through four games.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.

NFL Schedule
