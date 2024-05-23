Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have a favorable schedule to start the season and have made serious roster moves in the offseason.

The Houston Texans have tough opponents but could start the season strong with stars like Hunter, Diggs, Mixon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aim to improve from their 2023 playoff loss; poised to start hot with strong roster additions and favorable matchups in the first four weeks.

As the NFL offseason progresses, teams around the league are getting into gear as they prepare for OTAs with training camp quickly approaching.

The 2024 offseason has seen its share of excitement, with both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft changing the landscape around the league going into a highly anticipated 2024 NFL Season.

The NFL released team schedules on May 15 (and each team did their own little video announcement for their respective schedules) and already has fans buzzing about what teams will get off to a hot start in 2024. With all the excitement around the NFL schedule release, here are the five most likely teams to get off to hot starts in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles

2023 Record: 11-6

Following a disappointing end to their 2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles went into the 2024 offseason on a mission, looking to bolster their roster on both sides of the ball to get back to the Super Bowl next season.

EAGLES 2024 SCHEDULE Week Opponent Home/Away 1 GB International 2 ATL Home 3 NOL Away 4 TB Away 5 BYE - 6 CLE Home 7 NYG Away 8 CIN Away 9 JAX Home 10 DAL Away 11 WAS Home 12 LAR Away 13 BAL Away 14 CAR Home 15 PIT Home 16 WAS Away 17 DAL Home 18 NYG Home

Thus far, the Eagles have boasted one of the best offseasons in the NFL, signing key players like Saquon Barkley and Devin White in free agency before landing one of the top rookie classes in the 2024 NFL Draft. General manager Howie Roseman was aggressive this offseason, filling Philadelphia’s roster holes from 2023 while infusing the team with immense talent.

Philadelphia has the 11th-easiest strength-of-schedule in the NFL in 2024, with an opponent win percentage of .491. With matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first four games, the Eagles could get off to a 4-0 start and avenge their 2023 playoff loss in the process in their September 29 matchup versus Tampa Bay.

Houston Texans

2023 Record: 10-7

The Houston Texans shocked the NFL in 2023, spearheaded by a historic rookie campaign by C.J. Stroud. The overachieving Texans went on to win a playoff game before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

TEXANS 2024 SCHEDULE Week Opponent Home/Away 1 IND Away 2 CHI Home 3 MIN Away 4 JAX Home 5 BUF Home 6 NE Away 7 GB Away 8 IND Home 9 NYJ Away 10 DET Home 11 DAL Away 12 TEN Home 13 JAX Away 14 BYE - 15 MIA Home 16 KC Away 17 BAL Home 18 TEN Away

This offseason, Houston has been one of the most active teams in the NFL, landing three stars in WR Stefon Diggs, RB Joe Mixon, and Edge Danielle Hunter to provide some veteran leadership to a young roster.

Entering a crucial 2024 season, Houston will have a strong chance at starting the season strong, facing the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans will have the fourth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL in 2024, but have a good chance to kick their season off with a 4-0 record facing two rookie quarterbacks in their first four contests.

Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Record: 10-7

Despite a lackluster, one-dimensional offense and a banged-up defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers managed a 10-7 playoff berth in 2023. However, even with a strong finish to the regular season, winning their final three games to secure a playoff spot, a lack of depth and a woeful passing offense ultimately resulted in yet another playoff heartbreak for the Steelers.

STEELERS 2024 SCHEDULE Week Opponent Home/Away 1 ATL Away 2 DEN Away 3 LAC Home 4 IND Away 5 DAL Home 6 LV Away 7 NYJ Home 8 NYG Home 9 BYE - 10 WAS Away 11 BAL Home 12 CLE Away 13 CIN Away 14 CLE Home 15 PHI Away 16 BAL Away 17 KC Home 18 CIN Home

Pittsburgh quickly bounced back in the offseason, adding a solid free agent class and one of the best draft classes in the NFL to a roster with solid top-end talent.

Entering the 2024 season, the Steelers will have a surprisingly good chance to capitalize on their much-improved roster and start the season hot. In their first four contests, Pittsburgh will see the Falcons, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Colts, none of whom made the playoffs last year.

The Steelers match up well against all four teams and, with an improved passing game and rejuvenated defense, Pittsburgh could start their season with a 4-0 record despite the third-toughest schedule in the NFL this season. They'll need a strong start in any event, considering the murderer's row they have to finish the final six weeks of the campaign.

San Francisco 49ers

2023 Record: 12-5

The San Francisco 49ers proved to be arguably the best team in the NFC yet again in 2023, before suffering yet another loss in the Super Bowl at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Entering the offseason, rumors have been swirling around the Niners, with star receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk being two prominent names in trade talks as of late.

49ERS 2024 SCHEDULE Week Opponent Home/Away 1 NYJ Home 2 MIN Away 3 LAR Away 4 NE Home 5 ARI Home 6 SEA Away 7 KC Home 8 DAL Home 9 BYE - 10 TB Away 11 SEA Home 12 GB Away 13 BUF Away 14 CHI Home 15 LAR Home 16 MIA Away 17 DET Home 18 ARI Away

Despite the drama, San Francisco has managed a solid offseason, prioritizing defensive depth with additions like De’Vondre Campbell and Leonard Floyd. The 49ers will be without Arik Armstead after losing him to the Jaguars, though they added Maleik Collins to help fill the void in the defensive trenches.

The 49ers will have an opportunity to carry momentum from last season into the 2024 campaign, with a somewhat favorable first four contests with the New York Jets, Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots.

With a middle-of-the-pack strength of schedule at 13th in the NFL, San Francisco should be favored to win all four contests with their high-powered offense and stifling defense and could get out and running with a 4-0 record to start the season.

Detroit Lions

2023 Record: 12-5

The Detroit Lions broke out under Dan Campbell in 2023, opening their season with a win over the eventual Super Bowl champs and carrying that momentum all the way to a 12-5 record and NFC Championship game appearance before losing by just three points in a 34-31 heartbreaker versus the 49ers.

LIONS 2024 SCHEDULE Week Opponent Home/Away 1 LAR Home 2 MIN Away 3 CHI Home 4 TB Home 5 TEN Home 6 GB Home 7 ARI Away 8 GB Away 9 BUF Home 10 SEA Home 11 HOU Away 12 CHI Away 13 BYE - 14 JAX Home 15 SF Away 16 DAL Away 17 IND Away 18 MIN Home

Though they lost a key piece in C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the Lions quietly had one of the better offseasons in the NFL, adding D.J. Reader, Carlton Davis III, and Marcus Davenport to a dominant defense. Detroit also bolstered their offensive line with the addition of Kevin Zeitler and made their secondary a priority in the NFL draft, adding a solid rookie class in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2023 playoffs, the Lions notched their first win in the playoffs since 1991, ending a 33-year streak without a playoff win that stands as the third-longest such streak of all-time. Their 9 straight playoff losses during that time are also an NFL record.

Looking to the 2024 season, Campbell will have his Lions hungry to avenge their playoff heartbreak from 2023 and Detroit could jump at this opportunity early in the season.

The Lions have the 11th-hardest schedule in the NFL this season, with an opponent win percentage of .509. In their first four contests, Detroit will see the Rams, Vikings, Bears, and Buccaneers, giving them a strong chance to start their season undefeated through four games.

