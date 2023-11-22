Highlights The NFL season is coming to an end, and there are still a ton of teams on the playoff bubble that could make runs at the postseason.

While some teams will be fighting for one of the three Wild Card spots in each conference, there is one team on the bubble that still has a better chance of winning their division than making it in any other way.

The Denver Broncos have turned their season around and have a strong chance of making the playoffs with favorable matchups ahead and the experience of their Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach.

Week 11 in the NFL is done, and Thanksgiving football is upon us in Week 12 with just over a month until Christmas. This is the best time of year for football fans.

This means only one thing: the NFL playoffs are fast approaching. We are now seeing the playoff picture appear during each broadcast as teams fight to make it past Week 18. Here are five teams currently ‘on the bubble’ on the outside of the playoff picture looking in that can make a legitimate run at the postseason.

Atlanta Falcons (current record: 4-6)

Currently second in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons are hoping they can sneak their way into the playoffs. They had a bye week in Week 11, which may have come at the best time after three straight losses.

Despite this poor run of form, they are still on the bubble and just one win behind the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints. Their division is the one thing that will give them hope that they can genuinely make a playoff push, but only as division winners. Head coach Arthur Smith just needs to continue to unleash the massive offensive talent he has on offense.

They face the Saints next, before games against the New York Jets and their struggling offense, the 1-9 Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, the 3-8 Chicago Bears and, once again, the Saints, in what could be a division-defining Week 18 matchup. With their remaining opponents combining for a 22-39 record through Week 11, this is a very winnable set of fixtures.

None of the NFC South teams have been convincing, with no one boasting a winning record after Week 11. With the exception of the lowly Panthers, the other three teams (including the 4-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers) have a legitimate shot at winning what is widely considered the worst division in the league. The five-seed, which will play whoever wins this division in the first round of the playoffs, is one of the most coveted spots in the NFC.

Buffalo Bills (current record: 5-5)

This one may sound slightly far-fetched with their remaining schedule and how erratic the Buffalo Bills have been this season. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired after a poor offensive showing in 2023, with quarterback Josh Allen appearing more error-prone than he ever has.

They have got back to their old selves that we saw in Weeks 2, 3, 4, and with their 32-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 11. While the Jets may not have been the biggest test for Buffalo, their next three games will certainly offer that, facing the NFC’s top seed Philadelphia Eagles, the AFC number two seed Kansas City Chiefs, and the tough defense of the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s why they can win these.

Firstly, the Eagles may be 9-1 after Week 11, but only four of their wins have come against teams with winning records. They may have the league’s best run defense, but their secondary has struggled, with Philly in the bottom five for passing yards allowed per game.

Under interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Buffalo’s offense has looked a lot better already, with the likes of James Cook allowed to flourish (20 touches, 102 yards, TD vs. Jets), which limits the pressure on Allen. They may need to rely on him a lot more when facing that Eagles run defense though, and with someone like Stefon Diggs to throw to, as well as impressive rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, this Bills team can cause Philly problems, even on the road.

They then face the Chiefs, but this is after a Week 13 bye. They will go into this game a lot fresher and more well-prepared than Kansas City and will have confidence they can win after beating Mahomes and company in the 2022 regular season. They then take on the Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, who both often struggle against good teams, before facing the New England Patriots, who have just two wins on the season.

Their final game is against the Miami Dolphins, who are likely to have beaten them to the AFC East at that point. If this is the case and their seeding is already confirmed for the postseason, they could rest players in this game and offer Buffalo a chance to take home the win. Giving a division-rival a free pass to the playoffs might be a tough sell in Miami though.

Denver Broncos (current record: 5-5)

The Denver Broncos are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL after Week 11. All hope seemed lost after a 1-5 start, which included a 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

However, they have gone on an excellent run, winning each of their last four games. This included wins over the Chiefs and Bills, before their comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 11.

With two Super Bowl winners in quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Sean Payton, this team is no stranger to playoff runs. They are the only team on this list to have a Super Bowl winner in either role.

With games to come against a below-average Houston Texans defense, the Las Vegas Raiders, the aforementioned struggling Patriots, and the inconsistent division-rival Chargers, there is a strong chance for three to four wins here. With a wide open AFC Wild Card race, an 8-9 record may be enough for the seventh seed in the conference.

These Broncos have been determined ever since the humbling in Miami to prove everyone wrong, and there’s even a chance they could face the Dolphins in the Wild Card Round. Do not write them off for winning that one. What a revenge story that would be.

Green Bay Packers (current record: 4-6)

The team with probably the lowest chance of the five, the Green Bay Packers can still make it into the postseason due to a favorable remaining schedule. Their remaining opponents have a combined record of 32-41, and if you remove the 7-3 Chiefs and 8-2 Detroit Lions, their remaining opponents have a 17-36 record. If they can win the rest, they can go 9-8, which could very well be enough for the seventh seed in the weak NFC.

It has not been pretty for Packers quarterback Jordan Love during his first full season as a starter, but you can start to see a connection with wide receivers Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs. Love is making some brilliantly poised throws and, equally, Doubs and Reed are coming up with some great catches thanks to their elite athleticism.

Even if they don’t get over the line this season, you can see a future there. This is a solid trio, and don't forget the struggling WR Christian Watson, who has massive potential. If he turns things around, the Pack could be set for a fantastic finish to the season.

Indianapolis Colts (current record: 5-5)

Just like the Packers, the Colts are beneficiaries of a favorable schedule down the stretch. With back-to-back wins, including in Germany against the Patriots, they went into their Week 11 bye week on a high.

Sometimes a bye week can disrupt the flow, but other times it can give a team the exact break they need. Their next three games are against teams at .500 or under, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals awaiting them.

There are just seven wins between the Titans and Buccaneers, and the Bengals have lost Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury, so they are unlikely to worry this Colts team.

Three wins would put them at 8-5, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Falcons, and Raiders still to play, there is a real possibility of a double-digit win campaign, and that would surely slot them into the playoffs.

