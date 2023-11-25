Highlights There are more teams on the playoff bubble with a chance to make a run at the postseason than usual this season, but a few will inevitably fall short of their goal.

The Las Vegas Raiders lack the personnel to have a Cinderella run to the postseason and face a challenging schedule.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a tough remaining schedule and head coach Brandon Staley's future with the team is uncertain, making a playoff appearance unlikely.

The NFL playoffs are just over six weeks away. There are plenty of teams who have hopes of making it to the postseason with good form down the stretch. More than usual, there are a lot of teams that are on the outside of the playoff picture looking in who have a real shot at making a late-season push.

There are currently 12 teams not in playoff position that are within two games of a Wild Card spot. Some will make it in, but not everyone will be able to. Here’s a breakdown of five teams on the playoff bubble that won’t make the postseason.

Read more: 5 teams on the playoff bubble that will make the postseason

Cincinnati Bengals (current record: 5-5)

Remaining Strength of Schedule: .620 (2nd Strongest in NFL)

Let’s start with the most obvious one, the Cincinnati Bengals. Before the season started, no one would have had the team at 5-5 after Week 11 and very likely to miss the playoffs after back-to-back AFC Championship appearances (including a Super Bowl LVI appearance).

With a top-five quarterback in Joe Burrow, a wide receiver room featuring Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, running back Joe Mixon, and play-makers on defense such as Trey Hendrickson led by brilliant coordinator Lou Anarumo, they were seemingly a shoo-in for at least one playoff win.

However, with the news of Burrow being ruled out for the rest of the year, their season has been dealt a shattering blow. Already sitting at the bottom of the AFC North and with the strongest remaining strength of schedule, which includes games to come against the likes of the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs without their star quarterback, it is going to be a tough ask for the Bengals to make it into the postseason.

Las Vegas Raiders (current record: 5-6)

Remaining Strength of Schedule: .557 (9th Strongest in NFL)

The firing of Josh McDaniels and hiring of interim head coach Antonio Pierce appears to have given this Las Vegas Raiders team a lift. With wins against the New York Giants and New York Jets and a closer-than-expected loss to the Miami Dolphins, there has been clear improvement on the field and off.

However, their schedule makes the task of making it to the postseason a lot harder than it could be, with games against other bubble teams like Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and Vikings to come, as well as the prospect of facing the Chiefs twice. Simply put, the team does not have the personnel to make a Cinderella run to the postseason.

This is despite players on defense such as Maxx Crosby, who is tied for fifth in sacks through Week 11. They may have an elite wideout in Davante Adams, but he is being seriously misused and negatively affected by bad quarterback play.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell came in to replace benched offseason addition Jimmy Garoppolo, but O'Connell has not shown anything to suggest he could be a franchise quarterback. Though 2022 rushing king Josh Jacobs had a rough start to the year, he has seen his workload increase significantly since Pierce took over.

Los Angeles Chargers (current record: 4-6)

Remaining Strength of Schedule: .521 (13th Strongest in NFL)

One of the teams that the Raiders face is the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. However, this is clearly the least of head coach Brandon Staley’s worries. If the Chargers lose a couple more games, Staley might not even make it to the meeting with the Raiders.

While they do face the New England Patriots, they also take on the division-leading Ravens, the rejuvenated Denver Broncos twice, the Buffalo Bills, and the division-leading Chiefs. Staley is under pressure, and it appears to be getting to him if his press conference after their Week 11 loss to the Packers is anything to go by.

In his third year, he is approaching the dreaded ‘Black Monday’ as it looks more and more unlikely that he makes it into a fourth season with the franchise. The Chargers brought Staley in for his defensive acumen, so the unit's utter lack of ability to stop the pass has become a massive issue, and one they've been unable to fix during Staley's reign.

Los Angeles Rams (current record: 4-6)

Remaining Strength of Schedule: .480 (21st Strongest in NFL)

The Los Angeles Rams have defied a lot of people’s expectations this season, with many pegging them as a tank candidate prior to the season. However, they have managed to go 4-6 and remain in the playoff bubble.

The front office went all-in to win Super Bowl LVI but have since fallen on hard times, going 9-18 since. And they have definitely changed their approach, as they are currently scheduled to have a first round pick in 2024 for the first time since 2016.

They have since found some gems in the draft, most notably 2022 and 2023 fifth-round picks Kyren Williams and Puka Nakua, the latter of which would be one of the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year if C.J. Stroud wasn't going nuclear on a weekly basis. There is also a lot of uncertainty around the future of their quarterback situation, though 35-year-old starter Matthew Stafford may feel he has enough gas left in the tank to make one last run to the playoffs.

They do get to face the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and Giants, but also have to play the Ravens, Browns, and San Francisco 49ers. If you count these latter three as losses, that would mean that the best the Rams can hope for is an 8-9 finish, and with the current seventh-seeded Vikings already on six wins, it is going to take a near miracle for the Rams to even finish with the eighth seed.

Washington Commanders (current record: 4-8)

Remaining Strength of Schedule: .588 (4th Strongest in NFL)

On paper, you could make an argument for the Commanders to make the playoffs. They currently boast the NFL passing yards leader in quarterback Sam Howell, a top wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, and exciting playmakers such as running back Brian Robinson Jr, wideouts Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, as well as tight end Logan Thomas.

However, it literally doesn't get much tougher than their final run of games, which includes games against the Dolphins, another one against a Dallas Cowboys team that just ruined their Thanksgiving with a 45-10 embarrassment, a tough New York Jets defense, and the 49ers. Not to mention that, apart from the Chargers' aforementioned unit, it's hard to remember a worse passing defense than the 30th-ranked (264.6 yards per game) group the Commanders have been trotting out.

The pressure is mounting on head coach Ron Rivera, and the fact that they recently traded away their top two sack makers in Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the deadline was all too clear against the Cowboys in Week 12, when they managed just two QB hits on Dak Prescott while Howell was constantly harassed. A sixth January on the sofa in the last seven years is appearing very likely for this club.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: How the Denver Broncos turned their dark season around