Whenever an NBA team decides to blow up their roster, it has this picture-altering potential. For example, the Orlando Magic dealt Nikola Vucević to Chicago in 2021, kicking off a series of moves indicating the Bulls’ intention to compete, and which dominoed to some of the events that we will address today. In a separate deal, they sent Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, and he played a vital part in their recent championship run.

More recently, Damian Lillard requested a trade, and while his departure means the end of an era for Portland, him joining Milwaukee meant the creation of a new juggernaut in the league. Today, we’re going to work with some of the most likely teams to be the next making these kinds of tearing-everything-down moves.

Chicago Bulls

The aforementioned Chicago Bulls were aggressive enough to add Vucević, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan by Zach LaVine’s side in 2021. At first, this core played like a playoff team, but their season was painfully derailed by injuries - with Ball's sidelining for multiple seasons.

After a first-round exit to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2022, the Bulls mainly kept their squad intact, but did not see the same success as the previous season, with their campaign ending in the Play-In against the Miami Heat. Chicago’s problems get worse when taking into consideration the fact that they will be facing two powerhouses in Boston and Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference, not to mention Miami’s postseason experience, Philadelphia’s star power and other teams who look more prepared to be in the mix, like New York, Cleveland and Atlanta.

The Bulls have already extended LaVine and Vucević, while DeRozan is carrying an expiring contract. With this core’s ceiling getting lower each year, we might see a completely different lineup for Chicago by the start of the 2024-25 season.

Toronto Raptors

The squad that took the first Larry O’Brien trophy to Canada is slowly becoming a distant memory. As we know, Kawhi Leonard left after that short-but-legendary stint, but he since has been followed by franchise legend Kyle Lowry and 2022 All-Star Fred VanVleet.

Besides Pascal Siakam’s star power and O.G. Anunoby’s development into an elite three-and-D wing, the Toronto Raptors’ best thing since their title might be the fact that they found a potential franchise cornerstone in third-year forward Scottie Barnes. The 2022 Rookie of the Year has shown flashes of great defense, playmaking and inside scoring.

Toronto has been linked to some of the latest trade rumors involving disgruntled stars, but it looks like Barnes is viewed as an untouchable piece to the front office. However, Siakam and Anunoby have the opportunity to walk out of the door next year, as extension talks have seemingly stalled with both of them.

The Raptors should also evaluate this core’s ceiling and fit, since their three best players are forwards, one of them is a non-All-Star reportedly seeking a big contract, and the best one is an expiring player about to enter his thirties. Insert a rookie coach to that equation, and Toronto is also a candidate to have a big reshape to its roster soon.

Los Angeles Clippers

There’s no success without at least a little bit of luck. Regarding the Los Angeles Clippers, it looks like the complete opposite every year: assembling a great squad around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they are unable to reach the postseason healthy.

For a team that activated the championship-or-bust mode in 2019 and is seeing their star duo entering their mid-thirties constantly injured, the red light has been on for a while. The situation could get even uglier if Kawhi (and/or George) decides to decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent, leaving the Clippers completely empty-handed.

In a separate matter, James Harden (who could also become a free agent next year) is pushing a trade to L.A. That would be a clear improvement, but it would surely dry the Clippers’ almost-empty fountain of assets. They should be evaluating if a long-term contract with their injury prone stars is the best (and even more viable) option for the parties involved. If not, the idea of capitalizing on what value they have left should be considered soon.

Philadelphia 76ers

It’s weird to envision a team parting ways with the current MVP, especially considering it’s the only franchise he ever played for. However, the drama surrounding Philadelphia through the last few years might exhaust Joel Embiid.

After an ugly divorce with former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, their new star guard is already asking to be sent elsewhere as well. If Harden is ultimately dealt to the Clippers, there’s a small chance that the Sixers would receive a haul strong enough to enable them to compete against the two top teams in the East.

Embiid has been sending cryptic messages during the offseason, and a trade request from the big man wouldn’t be surprising at this point. After that, his departure would be almost catastrophic, as Philadelphia could be pivoting to another rebuild. However, that kind of deal would certainly command a huge haul of assets that would help accelerate the next "Process".

Minnesota Timberwolves

As Anthony Edwards rises to stardom, his team tries to figure out how to work with a trade that looks worse every day. Rudy Gobert’s arrival hurt Karl-Anthony Towns’ production and their fit together seems worse by the day. It gets even worse when we consider the amount of money in Minnesota’s salary cap committed to them.

For now, the Timberwolves can rely on Edwards’ age and contract to give them time to decide how to build the best possible squad around him (especially since a considerable haul of their assets was sent in Gobert’s trade). On the other hand, their new franchise player is now evolving in such a fast pace that he could put some pressure in the front office to make moves soon.

While it is debatable whether Towns or Gobert should be the one dealt to begin the roster reshape process, it’s also possible to see Minnesota deciding that both of them should leave. For their fans, the best thing now is to hope that the Timberwolves’ next big moves are made while considering how to maximize Edwards’s sky-high potential.

