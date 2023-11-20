Highlights The San Antonio Spurs could be a perfect fit for Jordan Poole as they have a culture of winning and teamwork that could help him develop into a true champion.

The Detroit Pistons, currently struggling in offense, could greatly benefit from Poole's ability to sink shots and improve their scoring. Coach Monty Williams could help him learn to work with others as a team.

Playing for the Miami Heat and under the guidance of coach Erik Spoelstra, Poole has the potential to reach his true potential. With strong veteran teammates like Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo, he could thrive in their competitive culture.

It’s no secret Jordan Poole isn’t having the best time of his life right now. After being traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards in the offseason, the once-promising prospect is already souring his stay in D.C.

In fact, a recent report by NBA insider Marc Stein cited how “various league observers” gave out the feeling that the Wizards are simply trying to build up his trade value for a potential deal in the future rather than seeing him as a cornerstone player.

With that said, in the event Poole finds himself on the move sooner than later, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at a number of teams that could be perfect for him to play for.

Jordan Poole Career Averages (2019-2023) Points 15.8 Rebounds 2.6 Assists 3.4 FG% 42.1% 3PT FG% 33.9%

San Antonio Spurs

It’s a given Poole is running around the league with zero accountability these days. As compared to his days as a Warrior, the guard is more carefree than ever on the court. This is where the San Antonio Spurs come in.

San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich has been around the NBA for decades and is successful in instilling a culture of winning and teamwork in the Alamo. He can be the mentor Poole needs to change from his current ways and become a true champion.

As it stands, the Spurs could use someone like Poole in their lineup. San Antonio is currently 29th in offense, and the NBA champion can come in, either from the bench or as a starter, to help the young team get more buckets. In any case, this can be a win-win situation for both Poole and San Antonio.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are currently dead last in the NBA with a roster that isn’t really living up to expectations. While Cade Cunningham is looking stellar with averages of 21.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, his 31.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc isn’t opening the floor up for his other teammates to score.

Speaking of his teammates; Cunningham is currently the only Piston averaging more than 20 points per game. It would be a big help for Detroit if someone came in to sink a high volume of shots on a nightly basis.

If Poole gets back to his form in Golden State, there’s no telling how Detroit’s offense will improve. Of course, the guard has to take responsibility and learn how to work with others as a team. Fortunately, having Monty Williams as a coach can help in that department. With this kind of situation, there’s nowhere to go but up for Poole.

Miami Heat

There’s no denying that the culture created by the Miami Heat within their team can change any player for the better. At the head of the famed Heat Culture is Erik Spoelstra, one of the best coaches in the NBA, who can bring out the best out of any individual. If Poole finds himself playing for Miami, there’s a big chance his true potential will be realized.

If that happens, Poole will likely play in lineups that feature Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, and Bam Adebayo. All three veterans are fierce competitors who demand nothing less of excellence from their teammates whenever they’re playing.

And while Miami fizzled out in the pursuit of Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Bradley Beal in the past seasons, there’s an argument to be made for Poole. The Wizards star works best as a sixth man from the bench, given his innate ability to generate offense from anywhere on the court. In time, the Heat won’t have to give up a lot for Poole, which means the front office can keep its current core.

In the event Heat Culture works its magic on Poole, Miami will be a more dangerous team in the NBA. The same goes too for the Wizards star, as he can take a new leap under the tutelage of Spoelstra and Butler.

Toronto Raptors

If the playoffs started today, the Toronto Raptors wouldn’t even have the chance to make the Play-In Tournament. It’s a shame because the current lineup led by Pascal Siakam holds a lot of promise, especially on the defensive end of the court.

The real problem, though, lies on the offensive end. Toronto is currently in 23rd place when it comes to offense. With the team shooting 33.6 percent from deep and only connecting 71.4 percent of their free throws, there’s a need for the Raptors to make more baskets in the coming months.

While his averages are down from his days in Golden State, there’s still every chance for Poole to become dominant on offense once again. In a team like the Raptors, the guard can focus on getting shots rather than carry an entire team on his back. This will be beneficial for Toronto because of the added firepower and for Poole as well because he’ll be playing with more talented guys than the teammates he has in Washington.

NBA statistics – Toronto Raptors record (since the 2018-19 season) Win/Loss% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .707 113.1 107.1 Won Finals 2019-20 .736 111.1 105.0 Lost Eastern Conference semi-finals 2020-21 .375 112.0 112.5 N/A 2021-22 .585 112.9 110.5 Lost Eastern Conference first-round 2022-23 .500 115.5 114.0 N/A

Orlando Magic

Speaking of teams that can make the postseason if it began today, the Orlando Magic is one team that can accomplish that feat. Led by Paolo Banchero, the Eastern Conference squad has what it takes to take the leap and become one of the best in the NBA.

For that to happen, the Magic’s backcourt could use an upgrade in the form of Poole. He can help space the floor for Banchero, form a deadly combination with Markelle Fultz, or come off the bench to lead Orlando’s reserve unit.

Either of these choices will boost the Magic’s chances of standing out in the East. It also helps that Poole would be surrounded by talented young players who can grow with him until they all reach their primes together. If that happens, Orlando would be one tough squad to handle.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the Wizards star over the course of his stay in Washington, especially since the team isn’t too keen on keeping him for the long term. Nevertheless, stay tuned to Poole in the coming months to see where he lands next.

Read more: Washington Wizards will rue the day they dealt for Jordan Poole