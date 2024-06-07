Highlights If a team trades or releases a player after June 1, they can spread out his dead cap over two seasons.

Teams can use a post-June 1 designation if they want to release a player before June 1, but they're only allowed to do it twice per offseason.

After June 1, several teams, including the Patriots, Commanders, Lions, Raiders and Cardinals have substantially more cap space to fill any remaining holes on their roster.

June 1 is an important deadline for NFL teams, due to an crucial rule about when players' dead cap hits are applied to a team's overall salary cap.

If a player is traded or released before June 1, all of his remaining guaranteed money is instantly applied to a team's salary cap. Any player traded or released after June 1 has their dead money spread out over two seasons.

Teams don't have to hold players hostage until June 1 either. Franchises can use a post-June 1 designation when releasing or trading a player. The player will instantly leave the team, but the team still gets the benefit of spreading his cap charge over several seasons.

The downside? Teams don't get the cap relief until June 1, meaning that it can't be used to create instant cap space. Teams are limited to two post-June 1 designations per offseason.

Several franchises have gained a substantial amount of cap space this offseason by using post-June 1 designations, and can now use that extra dough to fill the remaining holes in their roster.

1 New England Patriots - $44.2 million

The Patriots need a long term solution at left tackle

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Jerod Mayo era has started reasonably successfully in Boston. The New England Patriots found their potential franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, and added weapons for him in the draft and free agency.

They also signed a bridge quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, to take pressure off their young signal caller. Brissett has proven to be competent at the NFL level, and is expected to start in Week 1 while Maye adapts to the NFL.

It's unlikely that the Patriots will be particularly good in 2024, but they've invested for the future, and will be armed with $94 million in cap space in the 2025 season. There are, however, still some glaring holes in the roster.

Despite drafting two wide receivers in the first four rounds, they still lack an NFL-proven number one receiver, though some teams have begun to cast off the idea that a WR1 is absolutely necessary.

Projected WR1 Kendrick Bourne has never had more than 800 receiving yards in a season.

WR2 and WR3, Demario Douglas and JaLynn Polk, are both young and lack the talent level required to carry the offense.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has produced at the NFL level before, but was very disappointing last season, finishing with only 260 receiving yards in 11 games.

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is looking for a long-term extension, and was absent from the Niners' mandatory minicamp. The Patriots enter the trade market and offer him a multi-year extension to make him Maye's number one receiver for the next few years. Signing Michael Thomas and the recently unretired Corey Davis would also make sense.

There are also questions surrounding the offensive line. Chukwuma Okorafor is currently projected to start at left tackle, despite playing at right tackle for the vast majority of his NFL snaps. He's only played two downs at left tackle in his career. He also had a rather pedestrian 60.4 PFF grade last season, and was released by the offensive line-needy Pittsburgh Steelers, which is hardly the mark of an elite tackle.

Current back-up, third round pick Caedan Wallace, almost exclusively played at right tackle as well. Current starting right tackle Mike Onwenwu was re-signed over the offseason and was one of the best players the Patriots employed last season.

Therefore, the Patriots will have two right tackles competing for arguably the most important spot on the offensive line. They would really benefit from adding an experienced left tackle. Veteran free agents like D.J. Humphries or Donovan Smith would fit the bill.

2 Washington Commanders - $43.8 million

The Commanders could improve their secondary

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the Patriots, the Washington Commanders are also heading into a rebuild led by a highly drafted quarterback in Jayden Daniels. The Commanders rebuild is even more drastic, as former owner Dan Snyder eventually sold the team after years of pressure from fans and other owners for poor ownership.

Josh Harris cleaned house entirely, hiring a new GM, coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator to kick off a new era of football in Washington. For the past eight years, the Commanders have had a different day one quarterback, a streak new head coach Dan Quinn will be aiming to end after drafting Daniels at number two.

The new front office has added weapons for Daniels, drafting wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, tight end Ben Sinnott, and signing running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Zach Ertz in free agency. They've also reinforced the offensive line, and ESPN's Mike Clay projects it to be an average unit, which is a massive step up for an o-line that allowed Sam Howell to be sacked an NFL-high 65 times last year.

However, the Commanders also had the worst defense in the league last year in yards allowed per game, which was largely due to their passing defense, which was also the worst in the NFL.

Commanders 2023 Defensive Ranks Category Commanders Rank Yards/Game 388.9 32nd Passing Yards/Game 262.2 32nd Rushing Yards/Game 126.8 27th Points/Game 30.5 32nd Sacks 39 26th Takeaways 18 T-23rd

While the Commanders did make some additions in free agency and the draft, and the defensive-minded Quinn should improve the unit, the defense is still likely going to be below average, especially in the secondary.

Both projected starting cornerbacks, Emmanuel Forbes and Benjamin St-Juste, had below average PFF grades of 50.9 and 59.9, respectively, in 2023. The newly drafted Mike Sainristill should compete to start at slot corner and veteran Michael Davis is capable of starting if necessary, but the Commanders would benefit from adding another starting caliber cornerback to compete for snaps and provide quality depth.

Stephon Gilmore was still solid in his age-33 season for the Dallas Cowboys last year, and is currently a free agent. He would instantly improve the Commanders' passing defense. Ahkello Witherspoon or Eli Apple would also be sensible additions.

3 Detroit Lions - $38.4 million

The Lions may look to sign another receiver​​​​​​

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have one of the best rosters in the NFL. They've only improved a team that was a few plays away from making their first ever Super Bowl last season, and have addressed their biggest weakness: their secondary.

They drafted two cornerbacks with their first two picks in the draft, and traded for veteran starter Carlton Davis III. They've also been proactive in filling the other holes in their roster, signing Graham Glasgow to start at left guard and improving their defensive line with the additions of a couple of monsters in D.J. Reader (6'3", 335 pounds) and Marcus Davenport (6'6", 265 pounds).

They're the fourth-favourites to win the Super Bowl next February, and have locked in their core for the foreseeable future with the recent extensions of Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Their only need may be the addition of another wide receiver.

They had a top five offense in the league last year, both in terms of points scored and yards per game, while also finishing as one of two teams to rank in the top five for both rushing and passing offense. Therefore, improving their defense was far more of a necessity heading into the offseason. However, the Lions have not really replaced their third-leading receiver from last year, Josh Reynolds.

2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams should improve the more he plays, after missing most of the past two seasons with injuries and gambling suspensions. He showed some flashes in the playoffs, scoring two touchdowns in the NFC Championship game.

However, the Lions should still look to add a reliable, veteran receiver. Thomas may no longer be a WR1 at the NFL level, but he's still certainly a useful WR3, and was reasonably productive for the New Orleans Saints last season. Adding him, Hunter Renfrow, or Davis would only improve the Lions offense.

4 Las Vegas Raiders - $34.1 million

The Raiders could use another starting caliber cornerback

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders failed to find a long-term answer at quarterback, but had a reasonably successful offseason aside from that, adding plenty of talent.

They signed arguably the best defensive tackle in the league, Christian Wilkins, to a four-year, $110 million contract, and drafted tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick, a player many considered to be one of the best in the draft regardless of position.

While it's unlikely Aidan O'Connell or Gardnew Minshew II will be good enough to lead them to more than seven or eight wins, they'll at least be competitive and could give some playoff teams a real scare. While most of the holes on their roster have been filled, they surprisingly did not choose to address the cornerback position with their first few picks.

They did take Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson in the fourth-round, but he is clearly a developmental project. He's a plus athlete who has the tools to play press coverage, but needs time to get used to the NFL. The Raiders would benefit from adding a veteran presence.

They already have two established starters in Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs, both of whom were excellent last season, but Hobbs is more suited to playing as a nickelback rather than playing on the outside.

Neither Jakorian Bennett nor the oft injured Brandon Facyson would provide much more than average to below-average production opposite Jones, and the Raiders should look to use their newly acquired cap space to find a more reliable option.

As with the Commanders, Gilmore would be the first choice, but Witherspoon and Apple would also be good options.

5 Arizona Cardinals - $34 million

The Cardinals' pass rush needs quality reinforcements

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arizona Cardinals showed signs of life last year after ending the Kliff Kingsbury era disastrously in 2022. While their record didn't improve, there was more competency shown, especially after Kyler Murray's return, and there were some encouraging signs.

New head coach Jonathan Gannon looked like he had a plan, and they managed to beat three playoff teams. Several young players, including rookie offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and tight end Trey McBride, looked like long-term starters at their positions.

The offense looks especially promising. The Cardinals had a top five rushing offense last year, and drafted wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who was arguably the best player in the draft, fourth overall. They also made some smart additions in free agency to shore up the offensive line and give Murray more weapons.

The defense, however, still needs some reinforcements. They did add several starters in free agency, including cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, but their lackluster pass rush from last year was not meaningfully improved.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Cardinals really struggled to get after the quarterback in 2023. They finished 28th in ESPN's pass rush win rate stat, with a rate of 35%, and only had 33 sacks last season, which was 30th in the league. For comparison, the Cowboys led the league in pass rush win rate, with 59%.

They only added one edge rusher, fifth-round pick Xavier Thomas, to a group that finished near the bottom of the league in most categories. While 2023 second-round pick B.J. Ojulari should improve on his four sacks from last year, the Cardinals still lack an elite pass rusher.

While top edge players usually aren't available this late in free agency, there are several players who would improve the Cardinals' pass rush. Yannick Ngakoue is being courted by several different teams, and while he had an unimpressive season last year, he had 9.5 sacks in 2022 and 10 sacks in 2021, and could provide a veteran presence opposite Ojulari.

Emmanuel Ogbah and Carl Lawson have both struggled with injuries in the past few seasons, but have been productive NFL edge rushers before and would also be valuable additions.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.