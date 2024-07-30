Highlights Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter shines in Texans camp and looks like a plug-and-play starter.

Rookie Blake Fisher might end up starting at right offensive tackle.

WR Robert Woods is likely on outside looking in on that position group.

There wasn't a team that took the NFL by surprise in 2023 more than the Houston Texans, who went from 3-13-1 in 2022 to 10-7 and AFC South Division champions in 2023.

The difference for the Texans last season was the addition of two rookies—quarterback C.J. Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

If the Texans want to continue their ascension in 2024, they'll need more than those two to thrive. The road to establishing what type of team they're going to be starts on August 1 in the preseason opener at the Hall of Fame Game against the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio.

Here's a look at five Texans players to watch for in the Hall of Fame Game:

Rookie CB Kamari Lassiter: 'Better Than Advertised'

Second-round pick out of Georgia in 2024 NFL Draft takes over depth chart

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It didn't take long for Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter to establish himself as an NFL starter. Lassiter knows how to win, as evidenced by his two College Football Playoff national championships at Georgia, where he had a career-high eight pass deflections as a junior in 2023.

Lassiter won over teammates and coaches in the offseason and through the start of training camp, and is so valuable that he might not even play in the Hall of Fame Game (via SportsTalk 790-AM:)

It's going to be all young guys playing (in the Hall of Fame Game). Rookie Kamari Lassiter will probably not take the field, but other rookies will get a lot of playing time. The Texans drafted Lassiter out of Georgia with the 42nd overall pick, and the cornerback has been a standout at training camp.

Lassiter is playing ahead of veteran cornerback Jeff Okudah, who started nine games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. While he may not suit up for the Hall of Fame game, there's still a chance, and if he does, he'll be the most intriguing player on the field in a Texans jersey.

When Will OT Blake Fisher Crack the Starting Lineup?

Texans drafted Fisher in second round of 2024 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame

The Texans have one of the NFL's best and highest-paid offensive tackles in Laremy Tunsil, and added another elite, massive offensive line cornerstone in the 2024 NFL Draft with Notre Dame's Blake Fisher, who is 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds.

While Fisher is currently listed as Tunsil's backup on the depth chart, the real question might be how quickly he overtakes not Tunsil, but current starting right tackle Howard Tytus.

Fisher seems like he could be an impact player and Tytus graded out at 46.8 percent per PFF in 2023 and could also play guard if he needs to—getting Fisher in the lineup sooner than later seems like the smart move, and we're likely to see him ply his craft for the Texans for the first time in Canton against the Bears on August 1.

Underrated Offensive Weapon in Cade Stover

Ohio State tight end was two-time All-Big Ten pick, also played defense in college

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State tight end Cade Stover might have been one of the most underrated players taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, where the Texans landed him in the fourth round (No. 123 overall).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since their first NFL Draft in 2002, the Houston Texans have never drafted a tight end in the first round. The highest the Texans have ever drafted a tight end was Michigan's Benny Joppru in the second round (No. 41 overall) in 2007.

Stover was a two-time All-Big Ten pick at Ohio State who even played some linebacker when the Buckeyes were shorthanded. He had his best season in 2023, with 41 receptions for 576 receiving yards and five touchdowns as he averaged 14.0 yards per catch.

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds with a record 4.65-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, Stover seems like he has the athletic ability to contribute at this level right away.

Stover will also get the benefit of learning from a veteran and one of the NFL's elite tight ends in Dalton Schultz, who had 59 receptions for 635 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023. Stroud also has one other advantage—he was teammates with Stroud at Ohio State.

While Stover won't be able to build more chemisty with Stroud at the Hall of Fame game, as there's no chance the QB1 will be suiting up, but he will get his first chance to show Stroud and the Texans coaching staff that he would be the best receiving option at tight end moving forward.

Robert Woods Tries to Keep Spot in WR Rotation

Talented trio of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell seems to be set

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Texans signed Robert Woods to a two-year, $15 million contract before last season. However, barring an injury or some sort of miraculous run in training camp, he won't see the second year.

Woods had 426 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2023 and is on the outside looking in at the elite trio of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell. More importantly, Woods is an expensive option and not more talented than players on their rookie contracts like Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III, who also offer a lot more potential.

Watch how much the Texans use Woods against the Bears to get a better idea if they're even considering keeping him around ... he might be trade bait, but that would be a hard sell for even a late-round pick, as Woods is now 32 and past his prime.

Defensive Tackle Battle Should Go Down to Wire

Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans has an eye for talent on the defensive front

CREDIT: USA TODAY

The interior defensive line battle for the Texans is going to be fierce, and Houston has the right person in line to make the final judgment on who gets the starting spots with head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was the 2006 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time Pro Bowler, and a First-Team All-Pro at linebacker.

Right now, it appears like Foley Fatukasi, Khalil Davis, and Tim Settle Jr. are all neck-and-neck to become the starters, with Fatukasi the nominal starter right now. As is the case with most NFL teams on the interior defensive line, all will likely be given a chance to contribute.

This battle got even more interesting after the news broke that the recently acquired Denico Autry, who was brought in to play one of those DT spots in Ryans' 4-3 defense, will be suspended for the first six games of the season.

That gives the trio of Fatukasi, Davis, and Settle extra incentive to strut their stuff in the Hall of Fame game as they each look to solidify themselves in the heart of the Texans defense either as the starter next to Autry, or as his primary replacement while he's on the shelf.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.