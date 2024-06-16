Highlights Rescheduling the Michael Chandler fight may be the most logical move for Conor McGregor.

It is unclear what, exactly, McGregor will do after injury prevented him from fighting this month.

He could fight Nate Diaz for a third time, or retire, or just swan off and enjoy his money.

It has been a wild two weeks in the world of UFC as the next pay-per-view main event between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler has been canceled, according to Dana White. UFC 303 was going to feature the return of McGregor, who has been out since UFC 264 when he suffered a brutal lower-leg injury in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier.

A kick-off press conference in his home country of Ireland was abruptly canceled at the eleventh hour. Speculation about why the event was no longer happening started to circulate like wildfire, finally coming to a head the following week. Now, it’s reported that McGregor has pulled out of his first UFC fight due to a non-severe injury. Whether we get a new announcement of his next fight remains to be seen.

With that in mind, what are the five most likely paths the former champ-champ can take?

Reschedule Michael Chandler Fight

Pushing this fight into Q3, or Q4, is an option available to the UFC

The most obvious option for McGregor and the UFC is to simply reschedule the fight with Chandler to a later date. Chandler, who has given up crucial years of competing to wait for the McGregor payday, is steadfast about this fight coming to fruition and is putting all of his eggs into this basket as it will be a major payday and an opportunity to show the world his skills. Fighters like Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz have become household names because of the attention that comes with a McGregor fight. If/when this fight finally happens, the UFC will have a huge event on their hands.

Recover & Fight Nate Diaz a Third Time at The Sphere

The trilogy of the decade has been in the making for over eight years now

Ever since McGregor and Diaz crossed paths back in 2016 two times, the entire fight community have been clamoring for a third and final fight to put one of the greatest rivalries in combat sports history to bed. Diaz decisively won the first fight via second-round submission, but the Irishman was able to rally back and win the second fight in dramatic fashion. Both fights were huge successes and the UFC would be smart to run it back one more time. Having McGregor-Diaz 3 in September at The Sphere (Las Vegas) on September 14th would also make sense, as Dana White has promised that the event will be a love letter to Mexico for Mexican Independence Day.

Retire

Fool me once

McGregor is no stranger to putting out the occasional retirement post on social media, but at this point in his career with many flourishing business opportunities under his control, really retiring this time isn’t out of the realm of possibility. In the past, McGregor had thrown around the word as a way to get more money and use it as a negotiation tactic as seen in 2016 and 2019, but if he did ultimately decide to hand ‘em up because of the lack of motivation to perform on the highest level as well as dealing with nagging injuries, he can look back at his MMA career with satisfaction. McGregor has done so much for the sport in a short amount of time. Besides his amazing and memorable battles in the cage, “Notorious” has been an intricate part of MMA’s evolution into the mainstream media and as a respected sport on the world stage.

Partner With an Injury Rehab Business

McGregor is a natural business man and could use this injury to his benefit

After McGregor was trounced by Diaz at UFC 196 because of a lack of cardio that led to sloppy decision-making when the fatigue set in, the former champ made a point to change his training methods and introduce a new brand while doing so. Taking a page from the Diaz brothers' training methods, McGregor launched the McGregor Fast program that uses long-distance cardio-heavy workouts to vastly improve his gas tank as the fight goes on. He showed his adjustment in camp was key as he was able to push the pedal deep in the fight and come out on top. Now, McGregor can use the current injury to create another business opportunity. Pairing with a physical rehab center or opening an office of his own would be another financial success should he come back and win handily.

WWE

We have seen many UFC to WWE crossovers in the past

WWE has always welcomed UFC stars to jump into their zany ring of combat. Iconic figures like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk have both fought in the UFC and competed in the WWE. McGregor could also follow in the footsteps of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, who made an appearance back in 2012 while in the midst of his career. Also, with the UFC and WWE now being under one roof (TKO LLC), the jump for athletes from one brand to the other should never be easier. It’s a nice payday, keeps McGregor in the spotlight and isn’t a long-term commitment – a win-win-win scenario for one of the world’s most popular athletes.