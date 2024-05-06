Highlights Manchester United were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils were extremely poor all night, with Casemiro really struggling.

Adam Wharton was fantastic again for Palace, with many believing he deserves a call-up to the England squad as a result.

Manchester United's struggles this season continued as they were absolutely demolished by Crystal Palace 4-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday night. First-half goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta got them off to a strong start, before Tyrick Mitchell extended the lead and Olise scored his second of the night in the second half to wrap things up and continue the incredible form that the Eagles have shown since Oliver Glasner's February arrival.

The Red Devils did get the ball in the back of the net twice themselves courtesy of Casemiro, but both of his efforts were disallowed. The first for a foul on Dean Henderson and the second for offside.

It was a shameful night for United and considering how one-sided the game was, there was plenty that got fans talking throughout the 90 minutes.

Casemiro's Nightmare Performance

The Brazilian struggled in defence

With how depleted United's backline is right now, with almost every senior centre-back currently out injured, Erik ten Hag was forced to try something new, and he pulled Casemiro back from midfield into defence. The Brazilian has had a poor campaign for the Red Devils, with many claiming his legs have gone and speculating about his future.

Moving into defence certainly didn't help either, and the 32-year-old had a woeful performance in the heart of the backline. He was beaten all too easily in the build-up to Palace's first goal and was left on his backside, something which Rio Ferdinand was quick to mention on social media. The former Red Devil knows a thing or two about being an elite defender, and he wasn't impressed at all with what he was seeing.

It only got worse in the second half too, as the Brazilian carelessly gave away possession of the ball in an incredibly dangerous area and it directly led to Olise scoring an incredible strike for Palace's fourth of the evening. Things could have been a little better for Casemiro had his second-half goal counted, but he was well offside. That wasn't the only time he had a goal ruled out in the contest either.

Casemiro's Disallowed Goal

The majority of fans think the decision was harsh

Palace took the lead fairly early, and it was 2-0 and essentially game over before the contest even reached half-time. Had Casemiro's effort for United been given, though, things could have been very different. After the Brazilian fired a looping header towards the Eagles' goal, Hojlund rose up and battled Henderson just in front of his net.

The United man came out on top and out-muscled his opponent. This led to Henderson missing the ball entirely as it dipped under the Palace bar and in. Hojlund was adjudged to have fouled the goalkeeper in the process, though, and it was ruled out. That decision has left many enraged online, with fans calling the decision ridiculous and criticising the referee as a result. Had the goal been given, the rest of the match could have played out very differently.

Adam Wharton Deserves an England Call-Up

The midfielder was fantastic again

Shortly before the January transfer window slammed shut, Palace splashed out £22.5m on Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton. Just several months later, that deal looks like an absolute bargain. The Englishman has taken to life in the top flight like a duck to water and that was underlined with another impressive showing against United that has seen fans calling for Wharton to be included in England's Euros 2024 squad.

The youngster rarely put a foot wrong against the Red Devils and was as defensively sound in the middle of the park as you can ask. Fans are very impressed, and many would love to see him force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans this summer. It's hard to imagine he'll actually get into the team, but there are few who would bat an eye if he did.

Andre Onana's Disappointing Performance

Jamie Carragher went in on the United keeper

After a poor first half of the season, Andre Onana had turned things around in recent months at Old Trafford. He'd begun churning out consistently solid performances, but that wasn't the case against Palace as United were demolished. His positioning for the fourth goal in particular drew criticism, especially from ex-Liverpool man Jamie Carragher.

The former centre-back, who was working as a pundit on the game, took to social media shortly after Palace's fourth strike and lambasted Onana for standing in the middle of the goal and giving himself no chance of getting to the ball when Olise fired it into the top corner.

United's Abysmal Defending

The backline was all over the place

As previously noted, United are currently dealing with an army of injuries to the team's defenders right now, so it's unfair to be too harsh considering how thrown together their backline is, but they were an absolute mess against Palace and fans have made sure to make that known online.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United's centre-back partnership of Jonny Evans and Casemiro had a combined age of 68

After Wharton played a ball over the top of the defence, it found Joachim Andersen at the back post. The defender then played it across the face of the Red Devils' goal for Mitchell to poke home. Fans on social media were outraged at just how easy it all was for Palace and shared that sentiment immediately afterwards.