Highlights Cody Gakpo's best role has become apparent after he shone in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Fulham.

The Reds' goalscoring issues from open play of late where also seemingly put to bed.

And Trent Alexander-Arnold reminded everyone of his quality with a sumptuous free-kick.

Liverpool kept the heat on Arsenal with a 3-1 Premier League victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage and had an inspired second-half performance to thank for their three-point haul. Trent Alexander-Arnold converted a sumptuous free-kick after 30 minutes before the home side equalised, courtesy of Timothy Castagne slotting home.

Jurgen Klopp’s men took charge of the second half, with Ryan Gravenberch's first Premier League goal – a well-placed shot from the edge of the box – coming at the perfect time to ease Liverpool nerves. Diogo Jota secured a much-needed victory for the Reds, scoring from a fast break with 20 minutes left on the clock.

They now sit level on points but one place behind Arsenal on goal difference with five Premier League outings left to play – and with such an important triumph under their belt, here are five things fans are discussing.

Gakpo Shone at Left Wing

The Dutchman has recently struggled for minutes

Cody Gakpo has been criticised in the past few weeks. He’s been used in an array of positions – from central midfield to being utilised as their solitary centre forward – but is still yet to give Klopp a reason to start him ahead of the other attackers at his disposal.

But those who watched the game today were impressed with the Dutchman as he is seemingly much more fitted to playing on the left when he is able to cut inside and cause havoc, one fan suggested. Gakpo scored a Liverpool-high WhoScored rating of 8.7 and weighed in with an assist, too. Another fan, Reddit user grrrrbow01 insisted that he never wants him to be stationed centrally again. He said:

"Gakpo is so so good off the left, never want to see him centrally again. I was especially impressed by his defensive side, he won the ball back so many times."

Open Play Goal Curse Broken

First goal from open play in 300 minutes

Scoring their first goal from open play in 300 minutes would have been a relief for all those associated with the club. In fact, the Reds were rampant in their approach and two of their three goals – from Gravenberch first and then Jota – of the afternoon came from open play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota has now scored 100 goals in English football across all competitions, having not lost a Premier League game in which he has scored in.

It’s incredible that Liverpool, a team fighting for the Premier League crown this season, have been so insipid from open play in terms of goalscoring, with the best part of their goals recently coming from set-piece situations. But if they are able to combine the two together, Klopp could have all the ingredients for a title victory.

Confusion Over Mac Allister's Introduction

The Argentine deserves more of a rest

Fans had mixed reactions to Liverpool’s heavily rotated side from those who crashed out of the Europa League to Atalanta on Thursday. It was a bold move from Klopp to leave out some big names – a list which included Alexis Mac Allister.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has looked tired in the past few games with him playing a host of roles in the centre of the park since the campaign got underway. With 16 minutes left of normal time to run and the win seemingly already in the bag, Mac Allister replaced goalscorer Gravenberch.

But many were left perplexed by the decision. Fresh legs will be key to how Liverpool fare in their final five games of the current term and bringing on one of the Premier League signings of the season – for no legitimate reason – seemed odd, especially given he enjoyed just nine touches of the ball.

Alexander-Arnold’s Brilliant Free-Kick

'I'm still in awe'

Notching his sixth free-kick for the Merseysiders, Liverpool are now thriving with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold after his injury absence. For reference, only Jamie Redknapp (8) and Steven Gerrard (7) have converted more free-kicks for the club. As the ball took graceful flight over the Fulham wall, it felt inevitable as it landed in the top corner – just like he had planned.

One fan on Reddit, named abradley19955, suggested that the 25-year-old, one of the English top flight's best right-backs, has been 'absolutely class' since returning from injury.

The Englishman is known as Liverpool's dead-ball specialist and his snapshot moment of magic could be integral to how his boyhood club finishes Klopp's final season at the helm. After he converted from a similar situation against the Cottagers back in December 2023, you'd have thought Marco Silva's side would have learned their lesson: don't give Trent any sort of opportunity in that vicinity. Or he'll punish.

Salah Lacking Dynamism

Jamie Carragher offered his view

For all of Mohamed Salah’s evident brilliance, as showcased by his persistent goalscoring record, his recent performances have not filled fans with excitement. If anything, it has been the complete opposite. After their successful Fulham encounter, LFC908, on Reddit, suggested that neither Salah nor Darwin Nunez offered much when they were introduced onto the field of play, while they insisted that Salah is perhaps lacking dynamism as things stand.

"Salah and Nunez didn't offer much when they came on. I know they had that link up but Salah has lost his dynamism at the moment. Shoddy finishing again."

And while there is credit in keeping hold of the Egyptian beyond the summer transfer window, cashing in could be the Reds’ best port of call given they are entering a post-Klopp era. What the future holds for one of the 2024 Ballon d'Or contenders remains to be seen, however.