Manchester United secured passage into their second FA Cup final on the bounce after triumphing over Mark Robins’ Coventry City 4-2 on penalties after drawing 3-3 in normal time, but their lethargy in the latter stages proved they are still way off where they want to be. Now, they play their arch-rivals Manchester City in the final and will be out for vengeance after losing last season's showpiece competition in the final stage 2-1.

Scott McTominay opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after latching onto an inch-perfect ball from Diogo Dalot. Defender-turned-goal scorer Harry Maguire was the next star to add to the Red Devil’s semi-final tally with a thumping header. Bruno Fernandes’ goal – and his side’s third of the afternoon – looked to have provided the hammer blow with one foot seemingly in the final. Robins’ side, however, gave Erik ten Hag and his men a shock though with two goals.

Haji Wright’s 95th-minute spot kick, after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was adjudged to have handled the ball, sent the affair to extra time. The Championship outfit gained the lead for the first time in the dying stages, but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR consultation. Ten Hag's men went on to win 4-2 on penalties but in very unconvincing fashion. With that said, here are four things fans of the Old Trafford outfit are talking about after their FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry.

The Club should Consider Selling Marcus Rashford

'He's lost a bit of sparkle'

Wythenshawe-born Marcus Rashford has come under his fair share of scrutiny this season for his tumultuous performances. Especially after a 30-goal frenzy in 2022/23, many were expecting him to continue – and even possibly hit new heights – this time around. Thus far, however, he has scored eight goals and weighed in with an additional three assists.

This term has been less than fruitful for the Englishman – and his struggles, not even just in front of goal, were encapsulated by a substandard performance against Coventry. The £300,000-per-week earner is tied down until 2028 but some of their fanbase believe he has run his course and that he should be let go once July hits and the summer transfer window opens for business.

Another fan suggested that, more specifically, the England international has 'lost a bit of sparkle' when dribbling one-v-one with defenders. It's typically an aspect of Rashford's game that is feared by defenders as he likes to use his side's counter-attacking philosophy combined with his pace to good use. That hasn't been the case much this season, however.

Erik ten Hag’s poor in-game management

Rashford, Mainoo and Garnacho all subbed in second half

With his side 3-0 up and in full control of the FA Cup fixture at Wembley, Ten Hag opted to make some suspect changes with Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo – arguably some of his side’s most in-form players – being hooked in the second half.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the last month, Alejandro Garnacho has been substituted with Manchester United winning 3-2 vs Chelsea, 2-1 vs Liverpool and 3-0 vs Coventry.

With the viewpoint that it was – up to this point – the club’s most important game of the season, taking off the likes of the aforementioned trio has been called ‘shocking’ by Manchester United fan Statman Dave on X (formerly Twitter). The point was extremely poignant given their replacements failed to have a lasting impact on proceedings, especially when they began to leak goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka continues to struggle at left-back

The defender was involved in all three Coventry goals

A right-back by trade, Manchester United’s threadbare options at the back has forced Ten Hag’s hand into making unorthodox changes to their defensive unit, which includes playing Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the left-hand side.

Against Coventry, the Englishman’s struggles went from bad to worse as one fan pointed out that he was directly involved in all three of Coventry’s second-half goals. Another suggested that Wan-Bissaka had produced one of the worst performances they had seen as he struggled to contain their opponent’s forward play.

Diogo Dalot, who was stationed on the right for the fixture, has also played on the left of the back four this season and has looked much more composed, whereas Wan-Bissaka has done little to prove that he can handle the positional change. His 5/10 GIVEMESPORT player rating is evidence of his struggles.

Casemiro Called ‘Disgusting’ for Penalty Miss

The Brazilian missed Man Utd's first chance from the spot

Since being a key part of Manchester United’s League Cup-winning campaign in 2023/24, Casemiro has seen a drastic drop-off in terms of his performances. Against Coventry, he started in the centre of defence alongside Maguire and was lacklustre throughout.

What fans are most concerned about was his penalty miss. Casemiro, regarded as one of the best Premier League midfielders, stepped up to take his side’s first effort in the shootout. It was tame and has been branded as ‘disgusting’ by Manchester United supporter Mark Goldbridge. Comparing it to Bernardo Silva’s recent effort from 12 yards out, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that the Brazilian, whose future at the club has doubt cast over it, lacked the required quality: saying: "That was a terrible Casemiro penalty. Just as bad as Bernardo Silva's. Hit with zero conviction or care."

Antony Slammed for Celebrating in front of Coventry Players

Hojlund celebrated by himself

In the wake of Manchester United’s post-penalty celebrations, the majority of the players were not in the best of moods. Maguire could be seen shaking the hands of the opposition while Rasmus Hojlund, who scored the winning spot kick, celebrated in isolation.

Antony, however, has been slammed for cupping his ears at the Coventry players after the striker bagged the side’s fourth chance from the spot. For a player who has struggled to cement a spot in the starting line-ups, fans are displeased with his behaviour, especially given the manner of the win. Coventry were much the better side for large parts of the game – and Antony’s display of nastiness is not what Manchester United tend to embody.