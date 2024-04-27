Highlights Liverpool's defensive woes continued as West Ham dented the Reds' title hopes further in a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Mohamed Salah showed his frustration at being dropped to the bench for the second time in a week.

Mohammed Kudus was able to shine for the Hammers despite a lack of help in an attacking sense, drawing comparisons to Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool's trip to West Ham United was a must-win game for Jurgen Klopp's side as they looked to keep alive any slim hopes of lifting the 2023-24 Premier League trophy.

Meanwhile, the Hammers had their own agenda as David Moyes' side looked to keep their European qualification hopes alive. The home side were also looking to right the wrongs of their 5-2 humbling at Crystal Palace the week before.

Unfortunately for both sides, they were forced to settle for a point apiece after Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring before Andy Robertson and an own goal turned it on its head. Michail Antonio's header then levelled it up, and neither side were able to find a winner. We've taken a look at what the fans made of the clash.

Liverpool's Defensive Woes Continue

The Reds fell behind once again

Jarrod Bowen's header in the final few moments of the first-half gave the Irons the lead, making it the 23rd match in the 2023/24 campaign in which Liverpool had conceded the first goal. Klopp's side have constantly had to chase games this term, and they faced an uphill battle in the second period at the London Stadium.

This wasn't the end of their defensive issues, either, as Michail Antonio leapt highest to equalise for West Ham in the second-half after it had looked like Liverpool were going to take all three points back to Merseyside. The fans weren't best pleased with the display of those at the back, as shown by the below post.

Mohamed Salah Unhappy at Being Dropped

He was poor in the Merseyside derby

The German boss opted to start the game without the firepower of his top two goalscorers in all competitions, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez. The duo have been in poor form of late, but have still found the net more times than anyone else in the Liverpool squad, with 24 and 18 goals respectively, before the trip to east London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has now scored just one open-play goal in his last nine games in all competitions.

Instead, Cody Gakpo was reinstated to the starting line-up after missing the recent defeat against Everton due to the birth of his child, and youngster Harvey Elliott was preferred to Salah on the right wing. Liverpool fans were disappointed as the Egyptian could be seen getting into a heated debate with Jurgen Klopp before being brought on with the scoreline level.

Related 6 Reasons it Could be Time for Mohamed Salah to Leave Liverpool Mohamed Salah may actually be better off departing Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season due to several factors.

Lucas Paqueta Lucky to Escape Punishment

The Brazilian put in an awkward challenge

With the game level at 0-0, Lucas Paqueta attempted to win the ball back on the edge of his penalty area, but caught Alexis Mac Allister in doing so. Replays showed the incident could have resulted in a red card for the West Ham man, and Liverpool supporters were quick to take to social media to remind everyone of Curtis Jones' dismissal for a similar challenge against Tottenham.

The studs of the Brazilian made contact with the ankle of his opponent, although no card was shown and a VAR check didn't appear to be forthcoming. With the visitors failing to emerge with all three points, the outrage surrounding the incident is sure to ramp up after the game.

Andy Robertson Leads By Example

The Scot scored the all-important equaliser

With his side trailing in the game, Andy Robertson really took to the fore and guided his team back into the game. This wasn't lost on Reds fans, either, as an X (formerly Twitter) user claimed the Scotland captain 'has been one of the standouts for trying to drag us through.'

Not only did the left-back score the goal that brought his team level shortly after the half-time break, but he was a constant threat by breaking into the penalty area and providing an extra option for his teammates. He's been one of the standout players in Klopp's Liverpool career, and the 30-year-old stepped up for his side once more. He will be disappointed his efforts didn't result in all three points.

Related Top 10 Premier League left-backs ranked We take a look at the current 10 best left-backs in the Premier League, including Ben Chilwell, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andrew Robertson.

Mohammed Kudus Impresses

The Ghanaian has been the Hammers' best player

Mohammed Kudus has been one of the star performers of the season since he arrived in the Premier League from Ajax. Despite the West Ham attack looking lacklustre at times in the game, he was singled out for praise due to his versatility and ability to occupy a number of forward roles.

The 23-year-old being compared to Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in the above post is perhaps the highest praise he could have received. Kudus will be one to keep an eye on for the forthcoming seasons, with links to top clubs surfacing in the past.