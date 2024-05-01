Highlights Jadon Sancho's dribbling prowess stole the show in Borussia Dortmund's Champions League win over PSG in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund will head into their Champions League second leg against Paris Saint-Germain with the advantage after winning 1-0 on home turf on Wednesday night, largely thanks to an exemplary Jadon Sancho and a superb goal from striker Nicklas Fullkurg.

While Edin Terzic’s side dominated proceedings from the outset, it took until the 36th minute for them to get ahead. With the fabled Yellow Wall in fine voice, Nicklas Fullkrug’s well-taken touch and finish encapsulated a brilliant first half for the hosts. The large-statured centre forward latched on to a lobbed ball courtesy of Nico Schlotterbeck and notched his effort home.

A glut of chances for both sides came and went in the second half after PSG, led by Kylian Mbappe, worked their way into contention, but it was to no avail, leaving Luis Enrique and Co overly perplexed over the fact they failed to get on the scoresheet. Here are five things fans are talking about in the wake of Dortmund's 1-0 triumph at the Signal Iduna Park.

Mbappe Needs Dropping From Striker Position

Frenchman better suited to running at defenders on the wing

For the best part of the European affair, superstar Mbappe was nullified. Blessed with the versatility to play on the flank or through the middle, Luis Enrique’s persistence to play the Frenchman as their solitary striker is an experiment that needs thwarting. On Reddit, Conscious-Job1238 suggested that Mbappe is not operating as his best in the false nine role.

From a central position, Mbappe’s best work – which consists of running behind and opening up space – is limited. As a winger, when he’s one on one with a full-back, he’s able to stretch his legs and be a nuisance. The introduction of Randal Kolo Muani saw the world-beater return to the wing, though he was still unable to provide a moment of magic.

Jadon Sancho’s Outstanding Dribbling Clinic

Former Man United shone against PSG

Jadon Sancho’s performance from start to finish was effortlessly brilliant, especially in regard to his dribbling efforts on the wing. The Englishman, on loan from Manchester United, looked enthralling on the Dortmund flank, weaving in and out of players, all while adding a creative knack to his game, feeding balls through to his marauding teammates, which was enough to earn him praise from fans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jadon Sancho became the first player to complete more than 10 dribbles in a Champions League semi-final across the last eight seasons.

With his future still undecided, London-born Sancho continues to impress in the yellow shirt of Dortmund. Despite not adding a goal or an assist to his return on the night, Sancho brought plenty of joy to the home contingent – and PSG left-back Nuno Mendes will be having nightmares about him tonight.

Karim Adeyemi’s Praised for his Work Ethic

'He's been a menace down that left side'

From one Dortmund winger to another. While Sancho’s offensive performance has been praised, the defensive work of his left-sided counterpart, Karim Adeyemi, was equally important. Not only did the German international give Achraf Hakimi plenty of problems going forward, but he also helped thwart the threat of Ousmane Demeble too. One fan on Reddit - named AbdussamiT - praised the wide man for his enviable work ethic.

For Fullkrug’s opener, which was wonderfully taken by the marksman, would not have been possible without Adeyemi’s work on the left. He’s also received his worthy flowers for his sprint in the 49th minute. Fronted by Marquinhos, the 22-year-old left the Brazilian in the wake of his speed as he opened his legs and wreaked havoc – much like he did all game.

Division Over Potential Dortmund Penalty

Fullkrug shoved by Nuno Mendes in the box

Controversy struck in the 64th minute after Fullkrug, a constant thorn throughout thanks to his sizable presence, thought he was shoved in the box by Mendes, who seemingly used both hands to push him out of what would've been a free headed effort on goal. Play continued as Anthony Taylor consulted those in the VAR hub, who took a look at the decision, but the Dortmund shouts were eventually waved away.

Of course, with the majority of penalty shouts, the fans were divided about whether the hosts should have been issued a chance to convert from the spot kick or not. One fan said: “How has that not been given as a penalty?” while another supporter claimed: “No way it’s a penalty.” Luckily for the home side, it did not come back to bite them thanks to PSG's toothlessness in front of goal, which leads us poetically onto the next talking point.

PSG’s Wasteful Finishing

Enrique's side missed four big chances

While Terzic and Co will be basking in the delight of an all-important win, those of a PSG persuasion will be ruing their host of glorious chances that went begging. According to FotMob, the side missed a grand total of four big chances – as did their competition, Dortmund.

The goalscoring display was not at its best by either side, but it was Dortmund's chance that rippled into the back of the net that became the difference-maker in a contest which will not be remembered for its prowess in front of goal. If the Ligue 1 behemoths are to get back into it during the second leg of the tie on home soil, Enrique will be hoping their goalscoring is taken up a notch.