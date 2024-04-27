Highlights Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Burnley at Old Trafford.

Despite the disappointing result, there were plenty of talking points coming out of the game.

Antony's first goal of the season and the peculiar celebration that followed is just one of the things fans are discussing online.

Manchester United, who were looking to win two Premier League games on the bounce after overseeing a 4-2 victory over Sheffield United last time out, were forced to settle for a point against Burnley, drawing 1-1 with the Clarets at Old Trafford.

The home side started the more dominant with the lion’s share of possession but were unable to muster a goal-worthy chance for the best part of the first half and much of the second.

Unlikely goalscorer Antony scored the first of the affair in the 79th minute after latching on to a loose ball from Sander Berge. Then, darting through the visitor’s defence, the Brazilian’s well-taken shot trickled past Arjianet Muric.

The score was then drawn level by Zeki Amdouni’s spot-kick after Andre Onana clattered into an opposition player in his penalty box. In the end, the points were shared in what could be a crucial ending for both parties with them vying for as many points as possible before the season concludes.

Related Man United 1-1 Burnley: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Manchester United's poor season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Old Trafford.

Onana’s String of Phenomenal Saves

Form has improved in recent months

Onana – brought in for £47.2 million in the summer of 2023, has come into his own recently. After a shoddy start between the sticks, particularly in the Champions League, the Cameroon international has begun to prove his worth.

Against Burnley, he made five saves to keep Vincent Kompany’s side at bay and a fan on X (formerly Twitter) has suggested that he has been ‘absolute class’ in recent months, although no one will mention it.

That said, he did manage to throw the 1-0 lead away after giving away a disappointing penalty in the dying embers of normal time. For the most part, against the Clarets, however, Onana was in red-hot form.

Related Man United's Players Ranked From Best to Worst This Season Manchester United have had a season to forget under Erik ten Hag and several star players have underperformed for their manager.

Odobert Fortunate to not Receive Red Card

The Frenchman went studs-up on Garnacho

Burnley managed to claw back after Antony’s opener, but that could have all changed if they had been stripped down to ten men in the first half. Wilson Odobert, who was arguably lucky to walk away unscathed, seemed to recklessly stand on Garnacho's foot.

Stretford Paddock, on X, was certain that Odobert, the French 19-year-old, should have received his marching orders for his studs-up challenge on Garnacho.

“Odobert absolutely stamped on Garnacho. Gotta be a red that.”

Whether a numerical advantage would’ve helped the hosts secure a much-needed victory is unknown, but fans are not best pleased that Kompany and Co managed to get away with Odobert’s rash challenge for the ball.

Antony’s Celebration Splits Opinion

His goal was his first in the Premier League this season

As alluded to earlier, Antony was the man to step up for Ten Hag, notching his side’s only strike of the game with 11 minutes of normal time left to run. Everyone – Antony included – thought he had bagged the match-winner.

What happened after his goal trickled into the back of the net, however, has split opinion thanks to his potency - or lack thereof – this campaign with him pulling out a Sonic of the Hedgehog toy and putting a ball under his shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After 1237 minutes and 39 shots, Antony scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Burnley.

While the origin of his post-goal celebration is currently unknown, fans are finding his over-the-top celebration, especially considering his poor form in front of goal, rather comical.

Ten Hag’s Boo’d for In-Game Substitutions

Mainoo and Hojlund both taken off in the 65th minute

A recurring theme at Old Trafford recently is the common ring of boos that are directed towards Ten Hag and, more importantly, his in-game changes. With the game at 0-0 and poised to have someone take it by the scruff of the neck, the Dutchman decided to take off Rasmus Hojlund and Kobbie Mainoo.

As expected, that was to the dismay of the home contingent, and they let their feelings be known after two of their brightest stars were taken off in favour of Scott McTominay and Amad Diallo.

Garnacho Wasteful in Front of Goal

'We need him to convert his chances better'

Alejandro Garnacho is a certified fan favourite at Old Trafford thanks to his tireless energy and tender age – but fans are growing impatient with his toothlessness in front of goal.

Having started the last 33 outings in all competitions, the Argentine has begun to struggle when tasked with scoring. One Manchester United fan pleaded for him to ‘convert his chances better’.

In the last two fixtures, the 19-year-old – one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League - has had many brilliant chances to add to his tally, but it seems as if fatigue is catching up to him.