Highlights Liverpool's title hopes are fading as they continue to fall behind Arsenal, while City have two games in hand.

Both Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are out of sorts and are irking fans with subpar performances.

Everton's triumph is crucial in their fight to avoid relegation, and they managed to win despite their wastefulness in front of goal.

Liverpool received a hammer blow in their pursuit of Premier League gold in a disheartening 2-0 loss against Merseyside rivals Everton who, in turn, gave themselves a timely boost in their bid to stay afloat.

Manchester United-linked Jarrad Branthwaite opened the scoring. The young Englishman’s frantic shot goalward crept under Alisson and in off the post as Goodison Park was sent into elation.

Wasteful in their chances, Jurgen Klopp’s side would come to rue their toothlessness as Dominic Calvert-Lewin produced a salmon-like leap to power home Dwight McNeil’s corner to compound more misery on the aforementioned German’s farewell tour.

In the wake of the surprise, what are fans pondering over? Here are five of the many talking points that supporters are talking about after Everton one-upped their local rivals for the first time since February 2021.

Nunez's Substandard Finishing

‘I’m done with Nunez’

Darwin Nunez is a divisive figure among the Anfield faithful – but it seems as if some Liverpool supporters are losing their patience with their Uruguayan striker. As much of a nuisance as he is to opposition defenders, his footballing intelligence is not up to scratch for a club the size of the Reds.

One Liverpool fan on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that he is ‘done’ former Benfica man Darwin Nunez, thanks to his lack of output, citing his inability to stay onside or turn up in ‘meaningful matches’. Since arriving from Benfica, he has been an unreliable figure in terms of his finishing and his substandard performance against the Toffees could seemingly be the final nail in the coffin for some Liverpool fans.

Related 10 Worst Finishers in the Premier League in 2023/24 Season Erling Haaland and Nicolas Jackson are both among the 10 worst finishers in the Premier League this season, according to stats.

Liverpool’s Title Hopes All but Over

Arsenal and City in stronger positions

The thought of securing their second Premier League title in their history was a brilliant one for the Reds pre-Everton, given they could do so in Klopp’s final season as boss. But, now, with Arsenal and Manchester City showing no signs of slowing down, their 2-0 hiccup could be costly.

They now reside three points behind the table-topping Gunners and just one point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side. The problem? The latter have two games in hand, which has left a seed of doubt in the minds of fans in terms of Liverpool’s chances.

Poor Defensive Record Scuppers Liverpool's Title Charge

Reds have gone behind 22 times in 34 games

Liverpool are doubtlessly brilliant going forward. The likes of Salah, Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all have the capability of being elite forwards – but it’s from a defensive standpoint that the biggest change is needed in the post-Klopp era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have gone 1-0 down in 15 different Premier League games this season. Only in 2022/23 (16) have they conceded first in more games in a single league campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

One fan has suggested their leaky defence, which results in them going behind in games so often has dampened their aspirations of winning a league title this term. Reddit user OnePieceAce said:

“You can't and don't win a league title going behind 22 times in 34 games.”

Mohamed Salah's Struggles Continue

Two goals in his last seven Premier League matches

Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool icon, there is no doubt about that. But given their current circumstances, it’s odd to see him not take the team by the scruff of the neck. The Egyptian was relatively anonymous against Everton – and some fans are questioning why he is shooting as if he’s never kicked a ball in his life.

Since the turn of the year, Salah has been completely out of sorts. There is currently a dark cloud looming over the winger’s future at the club, and he is certainly not doing himself any favours with the summer looming, too. Everton aside, he has just two goals in his last seven Premier League outings.

Related 6 Reasons it Could be Time for Mohamed Salah to Leave Liverpool Mohamed Salah may actually be better off departing Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season due to several factors.

Everton Get Job Done Despite Wasteful Finishing

Now eight points clear of relegation spots

For all of Liverpool’s deficiencies, 16th-placed Everton deserve credit for overseeing what could be such a crucial win in their fight to stay up. It may have been frantic for Sean Dyche’s side – largely thanks to their own wasteful nature in front of goal – but it could have been made much simpler if they had finished more of their 16 chances.

And the fan writing on Reddit is certainly right. Liverpool were not at the races from the first minute to the end of time, and it was for Everton’s taking all throughout. Sure, they got the job done, but it was much more difficult than what it needed to be with the relegation dogfight as fierce as ever. The boys in blue are now eight points clear.