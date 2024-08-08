Highlights Oleksandr Zinchenko impressed in Arsenal's win with fine performance and goal, he could start against Wolves.

We just over a week before the new Premier League season begins for 2024/25, Arsenal played their penultimate pre-season friendly. And on a fairly sunny evening at the Emirates Stadium, things went well for the north London outfit.

Coming up against Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga's unbeaten champions of the season prior, Mikel Arteta's men cruised to a 4-1 victory. Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the scoring, just one minute later, Leandro Trossard doubled the lead and by half-time Gabrie Jesus had made it 3-0. A goal for each team then followed in the second half, with Kai Havertz and Leverkusen's Adam Hlozek getting their names on the score sheet.

And while one should never read too much into pre-season results, there is some room for valuable takeaways from these sort of games. With that in mind, here are five things learnt from Arsneal vs Bayer Leverkusen

Oleksandr Zinchenko Reminds Everyone of his Quality

Timber and Calafiori fitness issues could open door for him

Fans heading to the game would have been hoping to see either Jurrien Timber or Riccardo Calafiori get a runout in the backline, however both men failed to make the squad with the former being carefully managed as he returns from his ACL injury, and the Italian still getting up to speed having only recently arrived.

Injuries to Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney meant that Zinchenko was handed the start wearing his brand new number 17 shirt (taken from Cedric). The Ukraine international has become a divisive figure at the Emirates with his defensive frailties often overshadowing what he brings on the ball as an inverted fullback. However, against Leverkusen his quality was undeniable.

Beyond his brilliantly taken goal, the defender pulled the strings in the first 45 minutes, flicking passes through the lines to release Havertz into space, or bringing Trossard into the game on the flank – he made the left-hand side click.

With Timber and Calafiori still looking to build fitness, Tomiyasu and Tierney out injured, and Jakub Kiwior used at centre-back as a substitute in this game (amid talk the Pole could leave) Zinchenko may well start against Wolves on the opening day. If this game was his audition, the 27-year-old may have secured the part.

Myles Lewis-Skelly Is Knocking on the Door

Arteta excited over youth prospect

Talking about midfielders who can operate at left-back, Myles Lewis-Skelly has came off the bench for Zinchenko in this position for the second half, and also impressed. Still only 17, the central midfielder has manged to pick up minutes in pre-season by playing in defence and this was another bright cameo.

At one point, having drifted into midfield to get on the ball, the youngster found himself in heavy traffic. Undeterred, he pulled off a joyful Maradona turn, beating his man before being fouled. While much of the academy excitement has understandably been around Ethan Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly has been just as bright this summer. Arteta acknowledged the quality of the two teenagers after the game, telling football.london:

“If they continue like they are doing right now, it's not going to have any difference whether they come from the academy or if we signed them from Argentina, Germany or Italy. “They are showing the qualities that they have. They are especially showing personality they have to play at this level. Let's see. We're not going to put any restrictions, it's the opposite. If they deserve minutes, they will get minutes.”

Havertz and Jesus Gave "Good Chemistry"

There may be space in the starting XI for both

Last season when Havertz arrived, it was expected that he would play as a midfielder. While he started out there, with Jesus struggling for form and fitness, the German was moved up top and shone as a striker.

The Brazilian has looked much sharper in pre-season, however, and this game against Bayer Leverkusen was perhaps a reminder of Arteta's original plan to get the duo into the starting XI together. With Jesus coming short to get on the ball, it left space for Havertz to bombard from his left-eight role into behind the opposition backline who had been pulled out of position trying to get close to the Gunners' no.9.

The pair dovetailed in impressive fashion, both getting their names on the scoresheet, while Havertz also picked up two assists and Jesus was heavily involved in the second goal too. Don't be surprised if Arteta sticks with this formula on the opening day of the season, especially as he praised the duo's "good chemistry" after the game.

Havertz vs Levekusen Minutes 71 Goals 2 Assists 1 Touches 26 Passes 19 (84% accuracy) Key passes 2 Big chances created 1

Saka Sharp After Holiday Break

First pre-season minutes under the belt

Whenever there is a major international tournament, the biggest stars are late back to pre-season. As such, there are major question marks about who will be back in time for the start of the new season.

At Arsenal, Bukayo Saka went all the way to the Euro 2024 final with England – losing to Spain in the final – and consequently was on holiday for the club's tour of the US. Against Leverkusen, he came on for the second half to get his first pre-season minutes in the tank.

Fabio Vieira had started at right-wing but did little to suggest he will get the nod over Saka when it counts. Although the second half drifted – as friendlies tend to do when managers make a number of substitutes – the English winger showed glimpses of his usual electic self when given the opportunity.

With the fourth goal, for instance, he completely burned his defender, dropping his shoulder and getting to the byline before cutting in a low cross which was turned in from close range by Havertz. On another occasion, he zipped past a few men before having to be cynically chopped down by a desperate slide tackle. Saka's message was clear, he's returned ready to make sure he starts vs Wolves.

Emirates Crowd Show Love For Xhaka on His Arsenal Return

He left for Germany last summer

Granit Xhaka wasn't always the most popular man in north London – famously cupping his hands and swearing at booing fans during a match against Crystal Palace – but he somehow managed to salvage his career at Arsenal, leaving for Leverkusen last summer as a cult hero.

If there was any doubting his redemption arc, that was put to bed here as the home crowd showed the Swiss international nothing but love. Before the game, his name was cheered as loudly as an Arsenal player when the PA announced the starting XIs for both teams. And as the footage above shows, he then received a standing ovation as he left the pitch as a 79th minute substitute.

