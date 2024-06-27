Highlights The Euro 2024 group stages have wrapped up, but we've already learned so much from the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top may be ending as he has failed to make an impact in Euro 2024.

Ralf Rangnick has proven his worth at Austria with a strong showing so far in the competition.

The Euro 2024 group stage has been and gone and we are left with sixteen nations all vying to be crowned champions of Europe. Across the three previous matchdays, teams and fans alike have learned lessons that have either led to growing optimism or thoughts of dread regarding what the knockout phase could have in store.

Of course, it is not always the case that everyone's fortunes stay the same after progressing to the next step of a tournament. Some have been able to completely turn things around. However, as we enter the do-or-die stage of the competition, these are five things we have learned so far.

Bellingham and Foden Can't Co-Exist

Both men have failed to replicate their club form this tournament

England's performances this summer has left many scratching their heads wondering how things can be so bad when there are so many talented players. Gareth Southgate has made a lot of calls that have backfired, such as playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. More worryingly, it appears he cannot get the best out of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

Foden has cut an isolated figure in every one of the Three Lions games, whilst his Real Madrid counterpart has continued to fade after exploding with an early goal in the opening game against Serbia. Despite their respective player of the season campaigns for their club's, it seems something has to give if either one of them is going to be allowed to play at their best.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Time At The Top Is Coming to An End

The Portugal captain is yet to make his mark

It's never easy saying goodbye, yet fans of Cristiano Ronaldo may have to prepare to as Euro 2024 is perhaps the strongest indication that the legendary forward's stranglehold on Portugal's frontline is coming to an end. The 39-year-old holds several records at the European Championships, having first appeared in the competition twenty years ago. But Euro 2024 is the only one he has yet to find the net in.

Of course, there is still time for the Portuguese captain to get his name on the scoresheet. However, his inclusion in the starting XI against Georgia, despite eight other changes, was seemingly an attempt to help him to do so. It led to arguably his worst performance of the campaign and saw Ronaldo look as disillusioned as ever. This could be a sobering end to an incredible era.

Ralf Rangnick Proves Manchester United Wrong

Austria finished above France and the Netherlands in Group D

If there were awards at the halfway stage of Euro 2024, then the stand-out team would have to go to Austria. Under Ralf Rangnick, 'Das Team' have been magnificent and fully deserved their spot at the top of Group D. The way that the German manager has got the best out of a reasonable yet limited squad has put the likes of Gareth Southgate to shame and has shown he is much more than his short tenure at Manchester United suggested.

Rangnick became a laughing stock in the English media. Labelled the inventor of the gegenpress, the 65-year-old was ridiculed for his misfortunes at Old Trafford and received criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo after his dramatic departure from the club. Fast-forward to now, and it's Rangnick who has had the last laugh.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: 2024 is only the second time Austria have made it out of the group stage at the Euros.

Italy Miss Old Guard

The champions have failed to replace Chiellini and Bonucci among others

Italy's defence of their crown has been far from an ideal one. The 2021 winners finished second in Group B thanks to a last-gasp equaliser in their final group game against Croatia. The draw marked a third uninspiring performance in a row from Luciano Spalletti's men, raising serious questions about the make-up of the squad.

Of the eleven names who started in the final at Wembley three years ago, only five currently remain in the squad. The experience and quality of players such as Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Marco Verratti have been sorely missed and have further highlighted their importance in their terrific run to victory last time out.

Lamine Yamal Is Ready For The Big Stage

The 16-year-old has been a revelation for Spain

There has only ever been one 16-year-old to feature at a European championship, and he has made sure to make a remarkable impression. The youngest player to ever play at the tournament, Lamine Yamal hasn't been shy showing the world exactly what he is capable of.

Spain are the only team to have finished on maximum points from their three group games. A major factor in that is their expansive attack, led by Yamal on the right and the electrifying Nico Williams on the left. The fearless nature of the pair, but specifically the teenager, could be the key to guiding La Roja to their first tournament win since 2012.