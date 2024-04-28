Highlights The North London Derby was an enthralling encounter.

The match finished 3-2 and delivered plenty of entertainment.

Ben White's mind games set the tone for Arsenal, leading to an own goal against Spurs in the 15th minute.

The North London Derby delivered again as Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in an enthralling encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Gunners stormed out to a comfortable 3-0 lead in the first half before Spurs made things tense in the second 45 by bagging a couple of goals themselves.

The derby is one of the most entertaining in the United Kingdom, and it didn't disappoint this time around. With the Gunners in the middle of a Premier League title race alongside Manchester City and to a lesser extent Liverpool following their recent issues, and Spurs chasing a place in the Champions League, there were massive stakes on the line for both teams heading into the game. That showed early as neither wasted any time really taking the game to their opponents.

It was Mikel Arteta's men who took the lead, though, when a corner was turned into his own net by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the 15th minute. From there, Arsenal took control and goals from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz gave them a comfortable 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bukayo Saka became the first Englishman to score 15 league goals in a season for Arsenal since Ian Wright in the 1996/97 season

A howler from David Raya saw Cristian Romero claw one back for Spurs in the second half before they were awarded a penalty in the final five minutes and Son Heung-min converted from the spot to keep things interesting. The Gunners held onto the lead, though, and escaped the match with all three points. The game was filled with drama, but aside from the goals, there were several interesting moments throughout that you might have missed, so we thought we'd highlight them for you.

Ben White Being a Nuisance

The Gunner played mind games with Vicario before the first goal

Every great team needs that one player who has no trouble winding their opposition off. The guy who can get under their skin. It's the sort of player you love in your team and love to hate when he's in the opponents' line-up. That man for Arsenal is Ben White, and the Englishman was spotted up to his tricks shortly before their opening goal.

Just before Saka whipped a corner into the Spurs area, White was seen winding Guglielmo Vicario up, touching his glove and getting on his nerves. The mind games seemed to work perfectly too, as seconds later, the ball was in the back of the net, courtesy of Hojbjerg's own goal, and Arsenal were in front.

Saka and Havertz Playing the Villains

The Arsenal pair gauded Spurs fans after their goals

No matter what you do, your rival's fans are always going to hate you. Saka and Havertz decided to have fun with this and after they both got on the scoresheet against Tottenham, they gauded the Spurs fans with their celebrations. First, the Englishman was seen cupping his ears in the direction of the home supporters, essentially welcoming their abuse.

Saka wasn't the only one, though, and former Chelsea man Havertz followed suit when he got in on the action and scored Arsenal's third of the afternoon. The German's taunt was quite the opposite of his teammate's, though. Havertz instead put his finger to his lip and shushed the Spurs fans. Just a pair of wind-up merchants.

Spurs Fans Heading for the Exits

The home support had seen enough after just 38 minutes

Heading into a derby match, both clubs want their fans to be in full voice for what should be an intense, but atmospheric encounter. When you concede three goals in the first half, though, you run the risk of your own fans deserting you and that's exactly what happened to Tottenham.

After Havertz put his side 3-0 up in the 38th minute, Spurs fans were flooding towards the exits, clearly having seen enough. It was a harsh scoreline considering how the club had actually performed in the first half, but the three goals had pushed the home support over the edge and many didn't want to see anything else.

Arsenal's Set-Piece Coach Joined the Fun

He was seen celebrating with Arteta for two of the Gunners' goals

This season, Arsenal has scored 16 goals from corners, a record that is now tied for the most in Premier League history with a Tony Pulis Stoke team. That's largely down to the excellent work that the club's set-piece coach, Nioclas Jover. He's done a sublime job making the Gunners a lethal threat from set-pieces and that was on full display against Spurs as they scored from two corners in the first half.

Jover was clearly thrilled with seeing his own hard work pay dividends and was seen celebrating with Arteta after the team scored the two set pieces.

Declan Rice Getting Revenge on Spurs Fans

The midfield couldn't help himself after he assisted Havertz

Part and parcel of being a footballer seems to be taking some stick from opposition fans. That's got to make it all the sweeter, then, when you have the opportunity to get your own back and that's exactly what happened to Declan Rice shortly before Arsenal's third goal. After the Gunners were awarded a corner, the former West Ham United man had to listen to all sorts of abuse from the Spurs fans as he prepared to take the set piece from right in front of them.

Fortunately for the Englishman, he whipped the ball into the area and Havertz got onto the end of it, heading it home for the Gunners' third goal of the first half. Rice couldn't resist, and he quickly turned around towards the Spurs fans who had been hurling abuse at him, celebrating in their faces and taunting them.

That's got to feel satisfying for Rice, and those Spurs fans were probably wishing the ground would swallow them up at that moment.