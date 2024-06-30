Highlights Gary Neville criticised a contentious penalty decision in Germany's 2-0 win over Denmark during their Euro 2024 round of 16 tie.

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark's manager, expressed frustration with VAR decisions and the handball rule after their elimination.

Italy were knocked out of the tournament by Switzerland, and Matteo Politano posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the game.

The knockout stages of Euro 2024 are finally here and the first day of the round of 16 delivered plenty of memorable moments and incredible drama. From mid-game suspensions to rage-filled rants from personnel within the sport, there has been plenty to talk about coming out of day 16 of the European Championships.

As such, it's only natural that fans might have missed some of the most interesting moments throughout the day. Fortunately, we've got you covered here with five things that you might have missed from day 16 of Euro 2024.

Related Data Analysts Predict Outcome of Euro 2024 Knockout Stages Opta Analyst have revealed each nation's odds of going all the way and achieving Euro 2024 glory in the summer.

Gary Neville's Social Media Post

The former defender made his feelings known on Germany's penalty

Denmark were on the wrong side of two VAR decisions in quick succession during their match against Germany, and it cost them as they lost 2-0 to the Euro 2024 hosts and were sent packing from the competition. While the first was a close offside call that went against them, the second was an extremely controversial penalty decision that went in Germany's favour. Joachim Andersen was deemed to have handled the ball inside his own area, despite the ball being played from an incredibly close position and his arm being in a natural position.

Kai Havertz scored from the subsequent spot kick to give his nation the lead, and many online couldn't believe the penalty had been given. One such figure was Gary Neville, who was quick to let his feelings be known on the matter on social media. The former Manchester United man has been working as a pundit for Euro 2024 but wasn't in the studio for the game. That didn't stop him from blasting the call online, though.

Denmark Fans Enjoying the Weather

They made the most of the wild conditions

In the first half of Germany's match against Denmark, referee Michael Oliver was forced to bring proceedings to a temporary halt due to some adverse weather conditions. There was thunder, lightning very close to the stadium and even hailstones at one point. This meant the game was suspended for around 30 minutes while the officials waited for things to ease up a bit.

Amongst those things, there was also a very heavy downpour of rain, and it led to some pretty massive waterfalls inside the arena. Rather than sit and wait for the game to resume, some Denmark fans decided to make the most of the situation and had a blast messing around in the water. It feels safe to assume they'll have been pretty cold watching the remainder of the game.

Antonio Rudiger's Passionate Response to Blocking a Shot

The defender was over the moon with his defensive work

Considering what was at stake and just how close the game was for large portions of it, Germany's win over Denmark was a statement victory and it clearly meant a lot to the team. One player in particular whose passion was on full display was Antonio Rudiger as the former Chelsea defender was seen celebrating a block he'd made in the closing stages of the match as though he'd scored the winning goal himself.

The moment showed just how much succeeding with his country means to the Real Madrid star. With his status as one of the best centre-backs in the world right now, it's this level of dedication and passion that keeps him at the top of football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonio Rudiger was named Player of the Match during Germany's win over Denmark

Matteo Politano's Ruthless Instagram Post

The Italian posted a cryptic message after his nation's elimination

Italy's attempt at defending their European Championship came to a disappointing and premature end as they were eliminated from Euro 2024 after losing 2-0 to Switzerland in the round of 16. The reigning champions never looked like winning the match, and the squad has been a major let-down throughout.

One player who clearly believes he could have made a difference in Napoli's Matteo Politano. The winger was left out of Luciano Spalletti's plans this summer, and he seemingly had a dig on social media when his country lost. Politano simply shared a cryptic image on his Instagram story of an emoji shrugging its shoulders. It seems he wasn't too surprised by his nation's struggles and thinks they'd have had a stronger chance with him.

Kasper Hjulmand's Furious Rant

The Danish manager was not happy at all after his side lost

Denmark can consider themselves quite unlucky to have come out on the losing end against Germany. The Danes had a huge spell of momentum in the middle of the match, and it looked like Joachim Andersen had given his nation the lead before it was ruled out for offside against a lengthy VAR check. Things went from bad to worse from there, and mere moments after his goal was chalked off by VAR, the Crystal Palace defender conceded a penalty to Germany after the ball struck his arm in his own area.

It was a harsh decision, and it left his manager Kasper Hjulmand furious at what unfolded. Speaking after the game, he slammed VAR and demanded change in how the technology was being used, but also in the rules of football.

"I must congratulate Germany but the game was decided by two VAR decisions. I have the picture on my phone here. It is offside by one centimetre. "And I am so tired of the ridiculous handball rule. We cannot make our defenders run with their hands behind their back. It's frustrating. This is not how football is supposed to be. I'm not against VAR but we have to be quicker and improve it. In my opinion, the decision should be as clear as the moon and not like we saw today."