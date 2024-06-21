Highlights Day 8 of Euro 2024 saw the first elimination in Poland and plenty of other major moments.

Xavi Simons' disallowed goal against France led to an emotional reaction from Ronald Koeman.

Marko Arnautovic couldn't hold back his tears after helping Austria to a 3-1 victory.

As Euro 2024 rolls into its second week, fans have been treated to three more fascinating fixtures. Ukraine produced an emotional turnaround to keep things interesting in Group E. And Robert Lewandowski's international career may have come to an end as Poland crashed out of the tournament following a 3-1 defeat to Austria.

France and the Netherlands also came to blows, with neither being able to wrestle the initiative from Group D from one another, leaving their future's in the tournament uncertain. Amidst all of the action, it was almost impossible to keep up with all of Friday's happenings. With that in mind, here are a selection of moments that may have passed you by.

Cesc Fabregas Reacts to Antoine Griezmann Miss

Atletico Madrid missed a golden chance against the Netherlands

Antoine Griezmann may be one of the best French players currently, but his miss against the Netherlands is not a moment that the Atletico Madrid captain will want to watch back. A goalmouth scramble led to the 33-year-old falling over in a vital moment as Didier Deschamps' failed to take the lead.

Much of the criticism actually went the way of teammate Adrien Rabiot, who opted to play a sloppy pass when he looked likely to shoot. This prompted Cesc Fabregas in the BBC studios to defend the Juventus midfielder's decision, but not without a cheeky dig:

"I would've passed it, but passed it well! "I called it that he should pass it, but I agree that sometimes you do have to be selfish."

Marko Arnautovic's Emotional Celebration

Austrian couldn't hold back the tears after scoring a penalty

Despite a strong performance, Austria came out empty-handed in their group opener against France on gameday four of this summer's competition. It meant that a win over Poland was crucial and 'Das Team' delivered.

Already leading 2-1, former Manchester United man Marcel Sabitzer was brought down by Polish number one Wojciech Szczęsny inside the penalty area. It was left to veteran striker Marko Arnautovic to step up and convert, which he did, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. Arnautovic couldn't contain his emotion in his celebrations, with the controversial figure showing the world exactly what the moment meant to him.

Roman Yaremchuk's Beauty Wins It For Ukraine

The Valencia man completed an unlikely comeback

At half-time of Slovakia's game against Ukraine, it seemed certain 'the Blue and Yellow' were heading for the exit door following a dominant display by Francesco Calzona's men. Already 1-0, it was all to play for in the remaining 45 minutes.

Whatever was said at half-time seemingly inspired the Ukrainian's though, who came out for the second period looking like a completely different outfit. Mykola Shaparenko levelled proceedings, before Roman Yaremchuk scored a deft late winner to secure a vital three points. Watching the finish in real time doesn't do the 28-year-old's goals justice, but slow-motion replays demonstrate the magical control that was involved.

Another MOTM Performance from N'Golo Kante

Veteran midfielder rolled back the years once again

Whilst it may have been a game that left a lot to be desired in the final third of the pitch, France's stalemate with the Netherlands did allow fans to witness another N'golo Kante masterclass in the centre of the park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: N'golo Kante was recalled to the France squad for Euro 2024 after a two-year absence from the national team.

The 33-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Didier Deschamps' final squad, but after an impressive display against Austria last time out, the former Chelsea man starred yet again against a physical Dutch side. Kante completed 74 passes, won four duels and created three chances for Les Blues as he continued to show his critics that he has plenty more left in the tank.

Ronald Koeman Slams Decision to Disallow Simons Goal

The Dutch manager was fuming with the decision

The most controversial moment of Friday's proceedings was undoubtedly Xavi Simons goal being ruled out for the Netherlands. The PSG midfielder scored a wonderful first-time effort past Mike Maignan to give the Dutch Lions the initiative. Or so he thought.

After a length VAR check, it was decided that Denzel Dumfries, who was stood in an offside position, had interfered with the goalkeeper's position. Safe to say that Netherlands head coach Ronaldo Koeman didn't agree with the verdict, slamming the VAR officials in his post-match press conference: