Highlights Day nine of Euro 2024 comes to an end with Belgium and Portugal prevailing in their respective group stage match-ups.

Portugal's 3-0 win over Turkey produced some incredible moments involving Goncalo Ramos, Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo.

From Georgia's fluffed opportunity to Romelu Lukaku's disallowed goal, there are plenty of things fans would have missed.

As we creep closer and closer to the competition’s knockout rounds, Euro 2024 continues to provide fans from across Europe - from armchair viewers to match-going aficionados - with memories to last a lifetime.

Kicking off day nine, Giorgi Mamardashvili produced a phenomenal performance between the sticks for Georgia to keep the Czech Republic at bay - and in the final 2pm kick-off of the tournament, the two concluded the affair 1-1, taking a solitary point apiece.

A Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal oversaw a 3-0 triumph over a stubborn Turkey outfit, thus securing passage into the competition’s knockout rounds, while Belgium - who were the last team in the competition to get off the mark with a goal - saw out a 2-0 victory over Romania.

In what has been a trident of match-ups packed to the brim with excitement, there are many things that have flown under the radar. As such, here are five things you may have missed from day nine of football’s 17th rendition of the European Championships.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Incredible Skill Sits Turkey Defender Down

Portuguese star yet to score at Euro 2024

Who says Ronaldo no longer has what it takes to perform on the big stage? The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, still viewed as one of the best footballers in the world, has been slammed relentlessly since his move to Saudi Arabian outfit, Al-Nassr, given the chasm between European and Middle Eastern football - but against Turkey, the 39-year-old proved that class is permanent.

In the 14th minute, flashes of 18-year-old Ronaldo shone through when he was stood up by defender Abdulkerim Bardakci. Using his trademark step over and shimmy manoeuvre, the Turkish centre-back was left in the dust, on the deck, and wondering what had just happened. Unfortunately for Roberto Martinez’s men, the cross amounted to nothing - but many were in awe of what Ronaldo had just produced.

Related Turkey Concede Disastrous Own Goal Against Portugal Turkey gifted Portugal their second goal of the affair in comedic fashion.

Georgia Miss Late Chance to Secure Famous Win

Minnows still yet to secure a victory at a major tournament

What is so harrowing about tournament football is that you need to take your chances. Georgia, who are yet to notch a win in a major international competition, came whiskers away from doing just that in the dying seconds of their encounter with the Czech Republic.

With the score level at 1-1, the clock ticked ever so close to the final whistle and the European minnows found themselves on the counterattack on the back of a Czech chance. A three-on-one chance beckoned for Willy Sagnol’s side and substitute Saba Lobzhanidze was found in acres of space on the right. At a moment’s notice, the ball took a slight bobble and the 29-year-old’s effort blazed over the crossbar. So close yet so far from making history.

Romelu Lukaku Denied by the Tightest of Offside Calls

His third goal in two games to have been disallowed

Incredibly, Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku has had more goals ruled out by VAR during Euro 2024 (3) than any other player has scored, having had a duo of strikes taken away from him in their curtain-raiser against Slovakia. His latest, which came against Romania, was potentially the tightest call of the lot with one of the compeition's highest-ever goalscorers having to wait for that moment.

With the competition’s semi-automated offside technology, a graphic of what the VAR officials saw when making a decision has been released and it’s thanks to the former Manchester United and Chelsea man’s knee-cap that he still hasn’t broken his Euro 2024 duck. With one group stage outing left against Ukraine, it seems like the Red Devils’ all-time top goalscorer’s first goal of the tournament is just around the corner.

Pepe's Outstanding Display Against Turkey

The defender completed seven clearances and four recoveries

Similarly to his fellow countryman Ronaldo, Portugal’s Pepe - widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in football history - proved that age is just a number. In what has emerged as a tournament lit up by young and upcoming hotshots - namely Arda Guler, Jamal Musiala and Lamine Yamal - it’s refreshing to see the old guard still showing up in timeless fashion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pepe is the oldest player to ever appear at the European Championships at 41 years, 117 days old.

The veteran, who now plays for Porto, enjoyed a stunning display against Turkey - completing 97% of his passes, completing seven clearances (four of which were in the air) and four recoveries. Oh, and he managed to complete two passes into the final third from the heart of the defence. Embodying the finest of wines, Pepe is defying logic at his ripe old age of 41, blocking shots, making last-ditch tackles and rising like a salmon at every given opportunity.

Security Guard Takes Out Goncalo Ramos

The young striker limped off after the collision

Here’s your daily non-footballing moment that you may have missed. Celebrating in the delight of their emphatic win over Turkey, the Portugal fans found their way around Borussia Dortmund’s stadium to a chorus of cheers from their nation’s travelling contingent - but what happened next was like a scene from 'You’ve Been Framed'.

Related Portugal's Insane Squad Depth for Euro 2024 Portugal are one of the main contenders for EURO glory with plenty of strength in depth throughout the squad.

Another pitch invader, after the four that made their way onto the turf during the game, attempted to dart towards Ronaldo but was stopped by a security guard. In the midst of the madness, the striker’s back-up, Goncalo Ramos, was swept clean off his feet by another guard, who was trying to keep up with the chaos. All Ronaldo, Rafael Leao and Jose Sa could do was look on and share a wry chuckle.