Highlights Aston Villa came back from two goals down to draw with Liverpool in a dramatic game at Villa Park.

Emiliano Martinez broke a Premier League record with an early own goal, but his side spared his blushes with the shocking late comeback.

Ollie Watkins continued his incredible season with a solid performance, adding to his assist tally.

There was late drama at Villa Park as Aston Villa came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night. The home side missed the chance to secure a top-four finish, but things could have been a lot worse and now they will have to wait and hope that Tottenham Hotspur fail to get anything against Manchester City.

The game got off to a rapid start, with an Emi Martinez own goal putting Liverpool in front just one minute into the game before Youri Tielemans levelled things up 10 minutes later. Cody Gakpo then re-established the visitors' lead in the 23rd minute, before another fast start in the second half saw Jarell Quansah score in the 47th minute to put the Reds beyond reach. Jhon Duran gave his side a glimmer of hope when he came off the bench to pull one back in the 85th minute and then just three minutes later, the substitute was on hand again to level things up and send Villa Park into rapture.

Related Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Two late goals from Jhon Duran ensured Aston Villa and Liverpool shared the points in a thrilling draw.

As the goals and late drama would suggest, it was an electric affair with plenty of talking points. There were offside goals, sitters missed and even a Hollywood celebrity in attendance, but there were also several major events that you might have missed.

Emi Martinez Made History For the Wrong Reasons

The Villa keeper broke a record with his early own goal

It took absolutely no time at all for Liverpool to get their noses in front in the contest. After Harvey Elliot drove a ball into the home side's area, a deflection caused all sorts of problems for Emi Martinez and he fumbled the ball into the back of his own net in the first minute. Conceding early is never nice, but doing so through fault of your own is gutting.

Factor in that Martinez made Premier League history in the process, and things couldn't really have gotten much worse for the Argentine. His blunder meant that he's now scored three own goals in the English top flight, breaking the record for the most in the league's history for a goalkeeper. As athletes, breaking records is usually a nice feeling, but that almost certainly won't be the way the keeper feels about this one.

Ollie Watkins' Incredible Season Continued

The forward added to his superb return

While Villa might have come out with only a point, Ollie Watkins had another solid outing. He didn't get on the scoresheet himself, but the forward managed to bag another assist. He did so after dancing past Jarell Quansah and dragging the ball across the box to Youri Tielemans before the midfielder smashed it home.

The strike marked Watkins' 13th assist of the season, more than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues this season. In terms of goal contributions, only Harry Kane (44) and Kylian Mbappe (34) have more than the Villa man (32) in Europe this campaign. With incredible form like this, the Englishman deserves a spot on Gareth Southgate's plane ahead of the European Championships this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aston Villa are on track to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1983.

Jurgen Klopp Was on His Best Behaviour

The Liverpool coach didn't want to receive a touchline ban

With his final game as Liverpool manager taking place next week, there was a very real chance that Jurgen Klopp would actually be forced to miss the occasion. If he picked up another yellow card during the match against Villa, he'd have received a touchline ban and would have had to watch his side play for the final time from the stands.

As a result, he was very subdued with his reactions during the game and that was evident when Harvey Elliot was shown a yellow card in the first half. Rather than react as he typically has over the years, Klopp instead lowered his cap and hid his face and emotion from sight in quite a hilarious manner. Fortunately for the German, his tactics worked and he will be available for his final match with the Reds on Sunday.

Leon Bailey Lost His Temper With Watkins

The teammates weren't on the same page

Liverpool struck early in the second half to extend their lead, but it looked as though Watkins had replied immediately for Villa when he turned the ball home. Unfortunately for the home side, Leon Bailey was deemed to have strayed offside in the build-up to the goal, and the moment led to the teammates clashing on the pitch.

The winger was clearly incensed with the lack of communication between the front line in the game and made sure to let Watkins know as much. It wasn't the only instance of the team's attackers not quite being on the same page either. There were a number of mix-ups up front and had Villa not clawed things back to snag a point, they could be looking at those moments with regret right now.

Liverpool's Defensive Woes Continued

The Reds have really struggled at the back this year

While for the majority of the season, Liverpool looked like they were firmly in the Premier League title race, things fell apart in the final stretch of the campaign. They dropped some crucial points and fell behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for the trophy. A large reason for their struggles was their issues at the back.

Even during their impressive form earlier in the campaign, the Reds have been very poor defensively. Their performance was plagued by similar issues against Villa too. Klopp's side looked very shakey at the back all night, and they were fortunate that the home side didn't punish them for it sooner. Eventually, it cost them, though, as Alexis Mac Allister clumsily gave the ball away in a very dangerous area for Duran's first strike that sparked the comeback.

That error meant that only Brighton and Hove Albion (10) have had more defensive errors that have directly led to opposition goals than Liverpool (8) have in the league this year. The defence has been an issue all year, and it looks as though this will be one of the first tasks on Arne Slot's hands once he replaces Klopp this summer as he is reportedly doing.