Highlights Day five of Euro 2024 produced some unmissable moments with Turkey's jam-packed 3-1 win over Georgia and a last-gasp winner saving Portugal from an early upset.

A Turkish commentator has gone viral for his jubilant reaction to Arda Guler's stunner.

Cristiano Ronaldo was front and centre of the media on two different occasions during and after Portugal's win over Czechia.

Football’s 17th edition of the European Championships is well underway. Goals have been provided, moments have been cherished; though, upsets have been few and far between, with Belgium's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Slovakia being the solitary shock result heading into the second round of fixtures. On day five of Euro 2024, however, there was plenty to mull over with Turkey overseeing a 3-1 victory over minnows Georgia in what has been called one of the matches of the tournament thus far.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal had Roberto Martinez’s genius to bring on Pedro Neto and Chico Conceicao to thank as the substitute duo combined to grab a late winner in their 2-1 win over the Czech Republic. With drama spewing from every direction, and it being impossible to keep up with the trills and spills of all three games per day, here are five things that you may have missed from day five of Euro 2024.

Amadou Onana’s Viral Reaction to Being Called ‘Andre’

'Andre is not even my name mate'

Understandably annoyed at being referred to as ‘Andre’, Arsenal-linked Amadou Onana snapped back at a reporter after his nation’s Euro 2024 curtain raiser against Slovakia. The Everton ace was seemingly in low spirits after losing 1-0 after 90 minutes, though his sudden language switch has shocked fans online.

Initially conversing in French with one reporter, the rude interruption caused Onana to retaliate as he said:

“Andre’s not even my name mate. Do you know what I mean?”

And what many fans were not expecting was how perfectly crystalline the Senegal-born star’s English accent is. Despite the reporter’s sheer lack of professionalism, the engine room operator still took the time to reply.

Ronaldo Celebrates In Goalkeeper’s Face After Late Goal

Conceicao's 92nd-minute strike sealed the deal

Many turned their noses up at Martinez’s decision to make a triple change. On came Neto, Conceicao and Nelson Semedo to (hopefully, in Martinez’s eyes) make the difference - and that they did. Wolves’ Neto, surrounded by three white shirts, made a darting run into the box and his pass somehow found itself in the possession of Conceicao, who duly swept his close-range effort home.

As the men in red wheeled away in celebration, Ronaldo, overcome with emotion, couldn’t help himself but taunt the Czech Republic goalkeeper, Jindrich Stanek, as he ran past to join his compatriots. With a sort of fist-pumping motion right in front of the crestfallen glovesman, while the veteran also appeared to rub their winning goal in by shouting in a defender’s face, too.

Georgian Journalist In Tears After Memorable Goal

First ever goal in a major competition

Albeit on the receiving end of a loss in their first ever European Championships outing, the memory itself of scoring on the competitive international stage will forever stick with those of the 75th FIFA-ranked men’s team in the world. The atmosphere throughout Georgia’s opening clash with Turkey was electric and when goals hit the back of the net, the noise increased tenfold.

When Georges Mikautadze equalised, thus scoring Georgia’s first-ever goal in a major competition, one teary-eyed member of the press contingent couldn’t help show his emotion, as the 23-year-old gave them a memory to last an entire lifetime - and one that sent this one reporter into a mix of emotions: disbelief and jubilation to name a couple.

First time Turkey have won their opening European Championships fixture

The thriller between Turkey and Georgia stands tall and firm as one of the best match-ups so far - and Real Madrid ace Arda Guler spectacularly curling one into the top left corner was, undoubtedly, the icing on the cake. Kerem Akturkoglu added the finishing touch to Turkey’s 3-1 triumph in Dortmund, but Guler’s strike was simply out of this world.

So much so that Turkish commentator Ozkan Ozturk struggled to hide his excitement by screaming at the top of his lungs in sheer delight as the curling effort, courtesy of one of the best young players in world football, gave Georgia’s goalkeeper absolutely no chance. Sharing the brilliant clip of his enraptured reaction in the stands of Signal Iduna Park, fans from across the globe are loving his reaction.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wholesome Full-Time Reaction

Congratulated the young match-winner straightaway

Portugal ensured to put on a show during their Euro 2024 opener. It never looked to be an easy win for the men in red and green with the Czech Republic putting up a robust fight from minute one to 90. The fresh legs of Neto and Conceicao made the difference with them linking up to unlock a lacklustre Czechia back line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo became the first footballer to appear in six European Championships after playing against the Czech Republic.

On the full-time whistle, the Portugal players and dugout alike exuded feelings of relief, joy and elation knowing they had three points under their belt. Like an old master taking care of the younger generation, Ronaldo instantly embraced the match-winner, thanking him for getting them off to a flying start. Watch the footage below: