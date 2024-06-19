Highlights Day 6 of Euro 2024 was filled with action-packed football and incredible moments off the pitch.

Manuel Neuer made history, tying Buffon for most appearances by a goalkeeper in Euros history. Gary Lineker roasted Frank Lampard on live television and several interesting records were made.

Albania's Klaus Gjasula had a rollercoaster of emotions, scoring an own goal and a dramatic late equalizer off the bench.

It's been another cracking day of football as Euro 2024 rolls on. Germany continued their winning ways, Scotland got their first point in the tournament and Croatia and Albania engaged in an all-time classic football match. There were incredible goals and intense drama, but there were also some little moments and things that fans might have missed.

As a result, we're here to bring you a number of interesting moments and aspects from day six of the European Championships that you might not have seen just yet. There are some corkers.

Gary Lineker Poking Fun at Frank Lampard's Hair

The former Chelsea man wasn't happy

One of the funniest moments of the day came away from the pitch, and in the BBC studio as Gary Lineker, Frank Lampard, Thomas Frank and Alex Scott were providing coverage of the day's games. After the Germany vs Hungary game, Match of the Day host Lineker mentioned the screens behind the studio that were in the way.

Lampard then mentioned how it was probably for the best as he wasn't sure any fans wanted to stare at the back of their heads, with the former Tottenham striker replying that no one wanted to look at the back of Frank's head these days, highlighting the bald patch back there. The footage went viral as Lampard's reaction in real-time as he realised what Lineker had said was hilarious.

Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Showed Up

He was in attendance for Scotland vs Switzerland

Scotland returned to action for the first time since their demolition at the hands of Germany on the opening night of Euro 2024 and there was a very special guest in attendance as they faced Switzerland. The star and writer of the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, Richard Gadd was spotted in the crowd cheering his beloved Scots on.

The game ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw, with Steve Clarke's side picking up their first point in the tournament, and giving themselves an excellent chance of progressing beyond the group stage when they face Hungary later this week. It's all still to play for, but whether Gadd will be returning remains to be seen.

Manuel Neuer Tied a Record

He's played the joint-most games of any goalkeeper in Euros history

Manuel Neuer had a very special day as Germany beat Hungary 2-0. Not only did the shot-stopper keep a clean sheet, and pull off a magnificent save early in the game to deny his opponents from point-blank range, but he also entered the record books, tying Gianluigi Buffon for the most appearances by a goalkeeper in Euros history.

The Italian, and now the German have played 17 times in the competition a joint record and it's a testament to the longevity of both gentlemen. Buffon was a hero for Italy and Neuer is likewise to his own nation, so it's rather fitting that they now stand alongside each other with this milestone.

Albania's Klaus Gjasula Made History

His goal and own-goal off the bench was a first

Scoring an own-goal is one of the worst feelings in football. Going on to score for your own team and redeem yourself in the process is probably one of the most satisfying feelings in football. Albania's Klaus Gjasula experienced both of those emotions in a very short period of time as he came off the bench in his team's 2-2 draw with Croatia, inadvertently put the ball in the back of his own net to give his opponents the lead, before scoring a dramatic late equaliser.

If the moment wasn't incredible enough for the star, whose 95th-minute equaliser is also the latest equalising goal in Euros history, it also meant he was the first player to ever come off the bench in either the Euros or a World Cup and score both an own-goal and a goal. Talk about making the most of your minutes.

Xherdan Shaqiri Became One of One

His goal against Scotland set him apart

While he wasn't initially expected to go to the European Championships with Switzerland, Murat Yakin was clearly all too aware of Xherdan Shaqiri's record on the grandest stage. The forward, who is now playing in the United States, scored an incredible strike from outside the box to level things up for his country against Scotland.

His reputation in international football is impeccable and it's easy to see why. The goal meant he is now the only player to have scored in each of the last three European Championships, but also in each of the last three World Cups. There can't be many footballers the Swiss love more than this man.