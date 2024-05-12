Highlights Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League as Kai Havertz's impressive form continued against Manchester United.

The Gunners were victorious at Old Trafford and William Saliba was instrumental with an incredible piece of defending against Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United's defensive struggles were highlighted once again in the narrow loss, with Casemiro's poor form contributing to their woes.

Arsenal continued to push Manchester City in the Premier League title race with a narrow victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta's men moved one point clear of the Citizens, although the men in sky blue have an extra game to play.

The Gunners have only a home clash against Everton to navigate, and they will be relying on either Tottenham or West Ham to take points from Pep Guardiola's juggernaut of a team. The north London side have pushed the title race to the last day of the season with hopes that they can still get their hands on the prestigious trophy for the first time since their 'Invincible' campaign in 20023/04.

Erik ten Hag's men came out the blocks quickly and had the better of the early opportunities, with Rasmus Hojlund losing his footing at the vital moment after finding himself through on goal. However, it was the away side that struck as Kai Havertz drove down the right flank and delivered a cross to Leandro Trossard, who tapped in from close range.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have lost only one Premier League game in 2024, a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa.

This would prove to be the pivotal moment in the game as Arsenal's backline held firm in the second half, with William Saliba in particular catching the eye. Man United remain in 8th place as they face an uphill battle to qualify for European football. Below are some moments that may have passed fans by during the crunch Premier League showdown.

Kai Havertz's Form Continues

The German looks to be one of the signings of the season now

His move across London was heavily scrutinised in the summer of 2023, but Kai Havertz has proved to be an astute piece of business for the Gunners. The German has cemented himself as the starting centre-forward in the team ahead of Gabriel Jesus and once again showed why Arteta favours him.

His clever movement to take advantage of Casemiro's poor positioning saw Havertz break free on the right wing before playing a good ball across the box for Trossard to apply the finishing touch. This was the 24-year-old's 14th goal contribution in his last 14 appearances for his club. If Arsenal are to lift the Premier League title, he will have certainly played his part in that success.

Manchester United's Defensive Woes Emphasised

Casemiro's struggles continued

Trossard's opening goal was the 82 the Red Devils have conceded in all competitions in the 2023/24 season. This is the highest number they have let in since the 1970/71 campaign, over 50 years ago. Casemiro played a huge role in this as he continued his poor form from the previous match at Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian failed to push up as far as his centre-back partner Jonny Evans, allowing Havertz to remain onside in the build-up. It's been a horrendous week for the makeshift defender, and his lack of urgency to get forward and play the opposition offside has added yet another unwanted record to Ten Hag's time at the club.

Sofyan Amrabat's Moment to Forget

He won't want to see this back anytime soon

It's safe to say Sofyan Amrabat's loan spell at Manchester United has failed to live up to expectations after his performances at the 2022 World Cup had United fans excited upon his arrival. The Morrocan has struggled for both form and fitness at various points in the season.

He was handed a start in the middle of the park alongside Kobbie Mainoo amid the injury crisis the Red Devils find themselves in. The holding midfielder had his solid moments in the game but won't want to see back replays of Martin Odegaard leaving him in a heap on the floor with a simple body feint.

William Saliba's Smooth Defending

The Arsenal defender dealt with Garnacho expertly

William Saliba is often noted as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and it's clear to see why after the Frenchman's Rolls-Royce performance at the Theatre of Dreams. Most centre-backs would be full of dread with the tricky Alejandro Garnacho running towards them.

However, the Gunners' star man at the heart of the defence showed incredible composure in the clip above to keep pace with the opposing winger and stop him in his tracks with a perfectly timed slide tackle. Saliba is so nonchalant on the pitch that he was even able to play a pass to his teammate before even getting back to his feet.

Antony at Left-Back

The winger may have found his new position

Antony dropped to the bench after his poor display against Crystal Palace, with youngster Amad Diallo impressing in his place on the right wing. With the Red Devils facing injury issues in defence, the Brazilian slotted in at left-back for the closing stages of the game.

The ex-Ajax man played well in his new role, driving forward with the ball confidently without having to cut inside to be on his stronger right foot. It may sound like an outrageous call, but the winger could have a future as a full-back with his solid cameo on the left side of the backline.