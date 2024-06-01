Highlights Real Madrid secured their 15th European trophy with a Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham assisted Vinicius Junior's goal in the final 10 minutes, and the Englishman was heavily involved in post-match celebrations.

Jose Mourinho took time to offer comfort to Dortmund's young manager Edin Terzic after the disappointing defeat.

Real Madrid made history as they secured their 15th European trophy with a 2-0 Champions League final success against Borussia Dortmund. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored the all-important goals for Carlo Ancelotti's men at Wembley Stadium in the final club game of the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win the European Cup/Champions League five times.

The German side were the better team for large parts of the game, but Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Fullkrug were unable to convert their best opportunities. The experience of Real Madrid's team full of superstars prevailed in the end with an improved second-half display.

While the goals and trophy-lifting shenanigans will have been spotted by all fans watching - whether in the stadium or at home - below are five moments that may not have been immediately apparent.

1 Jose Mourinho Consoles Edin Terzic

A heartwarming moment between two coaches

Jose Mourinho has been there and done it at the highest level, but 'The Special One' also knows how it feels to be on the losing side in a big match. It was a touching moment when cameras picked up the 61-year-old embracing Borussia Dortmund's young manager, Edin Terzic.

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss was working as a pundit on TNT Sports' coverage of the showpiece event, but took time out to console his fellow manager. Terzic's side did themselves proud on the big stage, but the feeling of defeat will have weighed heavy on the coach's shoulders.

2 Real Madrid Fans' Bellingham Chant

Los Blancos' fan base showed their love for the midfielder

Jude Bellingham is quickly becoming the biggest star in world football. The English sensation has already achieved great success with a Champions League and La Liga winners' medal in his first season as a fans' favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The youngster may not have put in the best performance of his career at his national side's home ground, but he was still able to make a telling contribution as he laid the ball on a plate for Vinicius Junior's goal. The travelling supporters made sure to show their appreciation for Bellingham with a special rendition of 'Hey Jude' after the end of the game. Watch the video below:

3 Vinicius Junior Celebrates in Style

The Brazilian scored another crucial goal

Vinicius Junior reportedly had a high fever in the build-up to the clash in London. Carlo Ancelotti may have taken a gamble by starting the Brazilian and leaving him on the pitch for almost the entire game. That risk paid off as the winger found a way past Gregor Kobel to seal the victory inside the final 10 minutes.

There were no signs of illness after the full-time whistle as the 23-year-old got as involved as possible in the celebrations by diving into the travelling Real Madrid support. Vinicius Junior is a firm fan favourite at the Spanish club and is now expected to be a front-runner to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

4 Barcelona's Bizarre Tweet

The Spanish giants may not have read the room

Barcelona fans already wouldn't have been thrilled to see their arch-rivals lift yet another Champions League trophy, but supporters of the Catalan giants will have been livid when they saw their own club's social media activity. An X post from the club's account congratulated Real Madrid on their victory.

The success meant Los Blancos moved further clear of their Spanish counterparts in terms of European success. This was the club's 15th Champions League/European Cup triumph while Barcelona have lifted the biggest continental prize five times.

5 Bellingham Comforts Former Teammates

A moment of class from the young man

While Bellingham completed a sensational debut campaign in the Spanish capital with his first-ever European trophy, the Birmingham-born star was quick to acknowledge his ex-teammates. The English midfielder joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 after rising to prominence with the Geman outfit.

After the full-time whistle, Bellingham was a busy man as he gave an emotional interview and lifted the iconic trophy. However, he wasn't too distracted to ignore the pain felt by his ex-colleagues. The 20-year-old was filmed going around each member of the Dortmund squad and offering an embrace. A classy moment from the young superstar.