Bruno Fernandes' scanning before his wonderful assist for Mainoo's goal has emerged after the game.

David de Gea's tweet about United's victory has gone viral, with him rubbing salt into the wounds of City fans.

After what can be considered a hodgepodge season by anybody’s standards, Manchester United were crowned FA Cup champions after beating local rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley, thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Jeremy Doku.

Pep Guardiola’s men came into the contest as the clear favourites with the Spanish tactician looking to build on their recent Premier League triumph - but he, and the City fans in attendance, were taken aback by their opponents’ ability to soak up the early pressure.

Any glimmer of dominance went out of the window once Garnacho pounced on Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega’s mistake, which left the goal gaping open for the young Argentine on the half hour mark. Nine minutes later, Mainoo then doubled his side’s lead. Found by a mesmerising pass, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes, the Carrington graduate smartly slotted home his side's second - and final - goal of the encounter.

Despite Manchester City upping the ante in the second half, the side from east Manchester left the English capital with nothing to show, with them only able to get themselves on the scoresheet on one occasion thanks to Jeremy Doku's long-range strike. Here are X things you may have missed from the all-Manchester affair at the home of football, Wembley.

Bruno Fernandes’ Scanning for Mainoo’s Goal

The Portuguese had a brilliant first half

While the Red Devils were the superior team for the best part of the affair’s first half, Mainoo’s goal encapsulated what was so brilliant about their performance. Fernandes, one of the best midfielders in England's top division, produced a deft pass to tee up the youngster, but his best work came leading up to his cute pass.

Marauding into the vacated space, the Portuguese checked over his left shoulder more than once to ensure he knew where his goalscoring teammate was. Once Garnacho squared the ball to the Manchester United skipper, he was four steps ahead. Without a second thought, the midfield technician set up Mainoo with no problem. On ITV’s coverage, Ian Wright and Roy Keane waxed lyrical about the 29-year-old.

Mainoo and Garnacho Break Long-Standing Record

Joined Cristiano Ronaldo on esteemed list

It was a day to remember for Manchester United fans - not only did they beat their arch-rivals to end a topsy-turvy campaign on a positive note, but the club's Carrington graduates - most notably Mainoo and Garnacho - impressed, though their goals were the cornerstone of their respective performances as their duo of strikes put Ten Hag's side in control.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Former MK Dons youngster George Williams is the youngest goalscorer in FA Cup history - at 16 years, two months and five days.

Having both scored in an FA Cup final, they became the first teenagers to do so since none other than former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, who notched a goal against Millwall in 2004. Manchester United had only ever had four teenage FA Cup final scorers before this season’s final: Norman Whiteside (1983) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2004).

Guardiola Shows Stress After Going 2-0 Down

The Spaniard not used to his side being in losing position

In truth, it was nothing short of a frustrating afternoon for Guardiola and Co from start to finish - but his most meme-able moment came in the first half. Once his side found themselves down 2-0, thanks to the aforementioned Mainoo goal, the Spaniard’s emotion shone through in vintage Pep fashion.

Reduced to sitting back in his chair, rather than being animated in his technical area, the 53-year-old boss is not used to being in a losing position - and his reaction to Mainoo’s goal shows exactly that. Sipping water from his bottle in a stressful manager was the picture that embodied his team’s substandard afternoon at the office. That said, his reaction in the dressing room at the interval would’ve been quite the opposite.

Lisandro Martinez Shocks Erik ten Hag at Full Time

The Argentine gave his manager a bear hug from behind

The Manchester United end of Wembley erupted into raptures upon the full-time whistle after ending such a tumultuous season on a high. The players fell to the ground, Marcus Rashford was in tears - and Lisandro Martinez gave Erik ten Hag the shock of his life in celebration.

It seemed as if it took the Dutchman a while to come to terms with what he and his side had achieved in the capital. But once his former Ajax asset and current Manchester United player, Martinez, came from behind to pick his manager up, you could see excitement and relief exude from the club's custodian. In what could be his final game in charge of the 13-time FA Cup winners, it was a brilliant end.

David de Gea’s Tweet in Support of Former Club

'Manchester is and always will be RED!'

With Manchester City rising to the top of the English pyramid, the old-age debate over which club is the most superior lives on. For a long time, Manchester United’s dominance saw them stationed at the summit - and, despite Guardiola’s brilliant tenure on the blue side of the football-crazed city, former goalkeeper David de Gea believes that Manchester will always be red.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the game had reached its conclusion, the Spaniard - who is still without a club after leaving Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 - gave his thoughts on the club he played 545 times for.

“Manchester is and always will be RED!”