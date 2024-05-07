Highlights Borussia Dortmund's 1-0 win over PSG was enough to see them reach the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

PSG's Ousmane Dembele was lucky to not be punished for a risky challenge on Ian Maatsen, providing relief for Dortmund as they secured the win.

Mats Hummels' high IQ and last-ditch tackle to deny Mbappe showcases his brilliance and experience, as he helped lead Dortmund to victory.

Borussia Dortmund managed to keep a Kylian Mbappe-led Paris Saint-Germain at bay in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final to secure passage into the final against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich for the first time since the 2012/13 campaign.

A Mats Hummels goal five minutes after half-time was more than enough to see the German side reach the final with flying colours. The side from the French capital struck the woodwork on six different occasions but were unable to reach their second-ever final at Europe's top table.

While, on the whole, Dortmund's robust performance meant the European tie was one that lacked entertainment, goals and drama, there are still plenty of things that fans are discussing. In the wake of Dortmund’s monumental win over the perennial Ligue 1 champions, here are five things you may have missed.

Dortmund’s Wild Post-Match Celebrations

The away fans were in fine voice throughout

What a night for the men in yellow – both on the pitch and the thousands in the stands. For how wasteful PSG were across both legs – despite their barrage of shots – much of the credit must go to Edin Terzic’s side – and the celebrations were as wild as you’d expect for a team that were not expected to beat PSG over the two legs.

The club’s fanbase has been praised over the years for its noise, affinity and respect towards its players. As always, they were in fine voice throughout – but the trip from Germany to France would have been all-the-more worth it thanks to the post-match jubilation. As a collective, the players ran over to show their appreciation and embraced them as a token of their gratitude.

Dembele Lucky Not to be Punished for Rash Challenge

Frenchman walked away unscathed

Ousmane Dembele would have been thanking his lucky stars that his challenge on Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen went unnoticed by referee Daniele Orsato. The ex-Barcelona man, who shone against his former employers at the quarter-final stage, struggled to enjoy the same success against die Schwarzgelben, especially with Maatsen.

The 22-year-old left-back enjoyed a terrific night in Paris but did receive a studs-up challenge from Dembele early in the first half. Not only did the winger evade being issued his marching orders on the back of his rashness, but he didn’t even receive a yellow card for his troubles. Despite losing the second leg anyhow, having to face Dortmund with one less man would have made life much more difficult.

Hummels' Last-Ditch Tackle to Deny Mbappe

The defender used his high defensive IQ

It takes something special to deny Mbappe, one of the best footballers in the world, a pure goalscoring opportunity – but despite being 35, what Mats Hummels may lack in pace, he proved that he certainly makes up for it in football intelligence with his last-ditch challenge to save his side.

With their backs to the wall as PSG mounted a glorious opportunity, the ball arrived in the vicinity of the French speedster. Just as he was about to pull the trigger, the seasoned Hummels produced a world-beating tackle to stop him in the process. He then went on to score the first goal of the affair in the 50th minute, adding to his nightly brilliance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paris Saint-Germain struck the woodwork on six different occasions across the two legs against Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund Hit Back at PSG on Twitter

The tweet has gone viral

While the away contingent and the Dortmund players were sharing a magical moment on the pitch, the German club’s admin had a trick up his sleeve to compound PSG’s defeat even further. Back in March 2020, the French club posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) mocking former Dortmund man Erling Haaland’s celebration after a 2-0 win in the same competition.

Now, four years on, and with the shoe on the other foot – the Dortmund admin gave them a taste of their own medicine by quote tweeting the original post, accompanied by: “Tastes like fine wine.” It, as expected, has gone viral with thousands of fans enjoying the sly dig.

Maatsen's Dazzling Skill

The Dutchman left Warren Zaire-Emery in the dust

For all of Maatsen’s brilliance throughout the night, it’s his piece of skill which left Warren Zaire-Emery in the wake of his quick feet that was missed by many. The youngster found himself pressured on the touchline with not much space to work with. Without a second thought, he was one step ahead of his PSG counterpart.

At a moment’s notice, Maatsen dragged the ball back with his left football and through the legs of Zaire-Emery, opening up space for himself – which is an aspect that only the greatest players are capable of. The PSG midfielder is no slouch, either, which further adds to the dazzling moment of magic.