Pep Guardiola's reaction to Son Heung-min's late chance for Tottenham has gone viral after the game.

Some Spurs fans in the crowd were spotted celebrating City's goals against them, while chants taunting Arsenal also echoed around the stadium.

Manchester City regained their position at the summit of the Premier League after overseeing a nail-biting 1-0 win over Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur. A hodgepodge first-half display saw neither side test the resolve of the other in any sort of demanding fashion – with murmurs around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that a goalless draw was going to be the outcome.

None other than Erling Haaland, however, opened the scoring for the visitors in the 51st minute with a cultured tap-in at the back post after an inch-perfect pass from creator-in-chief Kevin De Bruyne, who took his assist tally for the current league season to 10, despite playing just 16 matches.

Pep Guardiola and his men were given a chance to extend their lead on the stroke of the 90-minute mark after Pedro Porro was adjudged to bring trickster Jeremy Doku down in the penalty area. Haaland duly converted, and the visiting side ran out 2–0 victors, taking one step closer to getting their hands on the English showpiece once again. It was a game packed full of drama, but here are five things that you might have missed.

Man City Finally Break Tottenham Curse

Scored in their fifth visit to Tottenham's ground

There are not many teams that have a favourable record over the back-to-back-to-back Premier League champions, are there? And even more, there are not many teams that can keep them quiet. Tottenham Hotspur, however, can hold their heads high given that – before tonight – Guardiola’s men had failed to score a goal at Spurs’ state-of-the-art stadium.

Of course, with Haaland’s tap-in, and his first goal of the evening, six minutes after the restart, that impressive record has now come to a lamentable end. That said, there are no teams in world football that can say they enjoyed a four-game home winning streak against the perennial champions. Kudos to you, Tottenham.

Tottenham Fans Taunt Arsenal After Conceding

Couple of fans also performed the 'Poznan'

While Ange Postecoglou assured the Sky Sports team pre-game that Tottenham would not lie down and allow Manchester City to win because of Arsenal’s title aspirations, many of the home fans in attendance were of a different view. Once Haaland broke the deadlock, a couple of Spurs supporters were pictured doing the visiting side’s famous ‘Poznan’ dance.

Their hatred towards also shone through verbally as chants of: “Stand up if you hate Arsenal!” rang around the embers of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium once Haaland had scored Manchester City’s first of the encounter. In what was a strange atmosphere throughout, you could always bet on some sort of Arsenal-negative chant coming out.

Ederson and Bentancur’s Furious Reactions To Being Subbed

Brazilian keeper taken off after injury scare

It’s not often that you see players kicking off once substituted – but in a game that has been deemed as one of the strangest in Premier League history, both Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham and City goalkeeper Ederson both lost their cool when being taken off with both caught on camera for the world to see.

The former could be seen kicking his chair on the substitutes bench, throwing a bottle on the ground and ignoring his teammates’ advice. Ederson, too, was more than frustrated with his manager’s choice after clashing with Cristian Romero a few minutes before. Incensed, he could be seen kicking the bottle after his nasty injury scare.

Man City Supporters' Celebrations for Haaland Goal

Not every fan was bouncing after their opening goal

While the noise from the away contingent was noisy upon the full-time whistle, the same cannot be said when Haaland’s first goal rippled into the back of the net. From Sky Sports’ camera view, only half of a subsection of the stadium could be seen cheering once they came to the realisation that the deadlock had been broken.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin De Bruyne's assist for Haaland takes him to second place in the Premier League's all-time list with 112 - only 51 assists behind leader Ryan Giggs.

At that time, there was every chance that it could have become their title-winning goal – and there was a sense of confusion among the fans and perhaps that was down to the goal being checked by VAR. That said, some of the Tottenham fans probably celebrated harder than those in sky blue shirts.

Guardiola's Reaction to Son Chance

Spurs star missed gilt-edged opportunity

With the game perfectly poised at 1-0, all it took was for Spurs to have one chance at Manchester City’s goal for the mood around the stadium to get all the weirder. It was Son Heung-min, one of the division's best finishers, who had his side’s best chance, but it went begging in the 86th minute – and Guardiola couldn’t help but react in vintage Pep fashion.

With the forward baring down on goal, the Spanish tactician fell to the ground in disbelief. Luckily, Stefan Ortega was alert and thwarted the South Korean’s gilt-edged opportunity. A meme-able moment from Guardiola – but that’s just become a weekly occurrence nowadays.