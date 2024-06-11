Highlights Tyson Fury is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, but he's made a habit of ending up on the front pages for all the wrong reasons.

He was recently filmed being escorted out of a bar following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' is also no stranger when it comes to making several controversial remarks.

Tyson Fury is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time. His rise to the top of the pile has been nothing short of inspirational.

After his historic win against Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf back in 2015, he was destined for greatness. However, 'The Gypsy King' spent nearly three years away from the ring after the win.

He would make a dramatic return to the sport of boxing in 2018 and eventually went toe-to-toe with Deontay Wilder. Despite the split draw, Fury was the real winner. His achievements that followed would shock many.

While the 35-year-old is known for his sensational ability in the ring, he's also become a real wind-up merchant over the years. That said, there have been moments where he has made a name for himself for all the wrong reasons. Here, we take a look at five times Fury has gone wild outside of boxing.

5 Tyson Fury Escorted Out of a Bar

It comes weeks after the Brit suffered his first career defeat

Footage has recently emerged of 'The Gypsy King' being escorted out of a Morecambe bar. It comes just weeks after losing the undisputed world heavyweight championship showdown to Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury was seen being led out by two security staff at Nowhere Bar before stumbling to his knees on the street. According to The Sun, the Brit had partied with friends and fans before reportedly being asked to leave by security - who deemed the boxer to have become too intoxicated.

'He had a couple too many and wasn’t feeling too well either,' a source close to 'The Gypsy King' was quoted as saying. Fury lost to Usyk last month in a split decision, surrendering his WBC heavyweight title, which Usyk added to his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts to become the undisputed champion in the division.

He'll be looking to get his revenge on the Ukrainian, with the rematch set to take place on the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Related Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Rematch Date Confirmed Fans will be hoping that the second fight is just as good as the first contest.

Fury has made various offensive remarks since his rise to the top

Over the years, Fury has never been one to shy away from controversy and has a history of making some questionable remarks. Whether it's for the good or bad, the Brit has never been too far from the front pages.

In 2013, he was fined a jaw-dropping £3,000 by the Boxing Board of Control for comments he had made on social media about fellow fighters David Price and Tony Bellew.

The 35-year-old branded the pair 'gay lovers' and then proceeded to make other distasteful comments about the two boxers - which led to the board stepping in.

The secretary of the Boxing Board of Control, Robert Smith, told Telegraph Sport at the time that he didn't recognise the Fury he saw on social media versus the man he knew in person: "What he did was wrong," Smith said. "He is a licence holder with us and he was abusing other licence holders. It is unacceptable and he has told us he has put a stop to it.

3 His Battle with Drugs and Alcohol Following Klitschko Win

His weight went up to 400 lbs over the course of two years

Following his historic win against Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf back in 2015, it saw Fury claim the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight world title belts. However, he was soon stripped of his IBF title after the contest. His highest high was immediately followed by his lowest lows.

The 35-year-old spiralled into an alcohol and drug-fuelled dark hole that saw him sink 18 pints a day while struggling to cope with the fame and fortune.

He spent time battling depression after the Klitschko win, and his weight rocketed, going up to 400 lbs in just over two years. During his time away from the ring, Fury famously spent over £800 to buy 200 Jagerbombs for England fans at Euro 2016 in France.

Between 2016 and 2018, he was stripped of his boxing titles and had his boxing licence suspended, after postponing fights, an investigation into drug use, and being deemed medically unfit to fight.

However, he went back to training with a return to the ring in 2017 in a bid to reclaim his belts. He teamed up with Ben Davison and made a sensational return a year later - completing an inspirational comeback. Since then, 'The Gypsy King' has been open with his battles with depression following his dark time away from the ring.

Back in 2016, Fury was filmed making homophobic, sexist and anti-Semitic comments in a video posted on YouTube. In the 57-minute clip, he also shared his views on bestiality, paedophilia and women.

Soon after the footage went viral, the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) called for the boxer to be barred from the sport after his “offensive and racist” remarks.

Spokesman Jonathan Sacerdoti said: “There should be no place for antisemitism in sport. He should be barred from boxing and referred to the British Boxing Board of Control.

“This is not his first offence, he specialises in outrageous offensive and racist slurs. Behaviour like this should prompt his sponsors to withdraw their backing.

“Britain does not tolerate or support racism. These specific anti-Semitic slurs are centuries old, and his use of them today in 2016 shows ignorance and malice.”

Just days after his controversial remarks, Fury apologised: "I said some things which may have hurt some people - which as a Christian man is not something I would ever want to do. I apologise to anyone who may have taken offence at any of my comments.

"Though it is not an excuse, sometimes the heightened media scrutiny has caused me to act out in public. I know more is expected of me as an ambassador of British boxing and I promise in future to hold myself up to the highest possible standard.

"Anyone who knows me personally knows that I am in no way a racist or bigot and I hope the public accept this apology."

1 A Petition to Remove Tyson Fury from BBC SPOTY Shortlist

It came after his shocking remarks in 2015

In 2015, a video emerged of an interview with Fury in which he made various sexist comments, including some directed at former Olympic and world champion Jessica Ennis-Hill.

In the video, which lasted over an hour, the Brit is heard saying: “A woman’s best place is in the kitchen and on their back.'' In his response to his views on Ennis-Hill, he said: “She slaps up good, dresses up well. When she’s got a dress on she looks quite fit.”

Following his comments, more than 75,000 people signed a petition calling for the BBC to remove the boxer from the SPOTY shortlist.

Soon after his comments, Fury hit back at his critics. Speaking on BBC Radio 2's Jeremy Vine programme in December 2015, Fury said: "I love my women and what I said goes for my wife alone. She knows her place, I know her place. That's our culture of people.

"That's nothing to do with the world or anybody else and if I was a normal person, I wasn't in the spotlight, no-one would be making a scene about what I say to my wife."

Despite calls for the BBC to remove Fury, the broadcasting company revealed that they would stand by their original shortlist: "The Sports Personality shortlist is compiled by a panel of industry experts and is based on an individual's sporting achievement - it is not an endorsement of an individual's personal beliefs, either by the BBC or members of the panel."