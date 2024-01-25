Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles need to find a replacement for OC Brian Johnson to revive their talented offense.

Jerrod Johnson, a young up-and-comer with experience under top offensive coaches, would be a good fit for the Eagles' OC job.

Arthur Smith, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, could unleash a strong rushing attack in Philadelphia and work well with QB Jalen Hurts.

The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles followed up their 2022 Super Bowl season with one of the weirdest and most frustrating years in recent memory. Their blazing 10-1 start came with highlights and deep shots, punctuating big wins over the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Bills.

Unfortunately, as the season went along, those deep shots happened far less often, and they were instead replaced with heated sideline arguments between just about everyone on offense.

The loss of OC Shane Steichen, now head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, clearly left the Eagles without answers as defenses keyed on what became a predictable offense. Now, the organization must find a replacement to get the wheels of this extremely talented offense back on track.

Here are the best fits for the Eagles' vacant offensive coordinator job.

Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson

The young up and comer

Jerrod Johnson isn't a name known by many NFL fans, but that’s often a good sign with the proper pedigree. Few casual fans knew of Mike McDaniel, Bobby Slowik, or many of the other Shanahan/McVay coaching branches before they found success in their new roles.

A former QB at Texas A&M who made a brief appearance on the Eagles' 2011 roster, Johnson is only 35. He worked with Nick Sirianni for Frank Reich's Indianapolis Colts in 2019 and gained experience under other top-flight offensive coaches.

Johnson also worked under Kevin O'Connell on the Vikings' staff in 2022 and undoubtedly learned from hot head coaching candidate Slowik in Houston this season. Johnson's work in guiding the presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, to one of the best freshman QB seasons in NFL history certainly helped in his candidacy as well.

He’s got the right amount of experience and cross-germination, absorbing concepts from various coaching trees. A number of organizations are interviewing him for OC openings, so the Eagles better jump on him soon if they don’t want to miss out.

Washington Commander OC Eric Bieniemy

The experienced outsider

Eric Bieniemy obviously worked under Andy Reid for years before taking a lateral move to the nation's capital to get more exposure. The Commanders didn’t exactly light the world on fire offensively this year, but keeping Sam Howell at QB as long as they did smelled like a stealth tank maneuver.

They did finish seventh in yards per rush attempt (4.4) and Howell ranked among yardage leaders before they benched him due to his penchant for interceptions.

It’s also worth noting that whenever Jacoby Brissett—a veteran with a little more poise—was inserted, the passing attack suddenly looked viable. Bieniemy was beloved by a super-talented group during his time in K.C. and could perhaps get the most out of the Eagles star-studded offense. The Chiefs' offensive mediocrity in their first year without Bieniemy also speaks to his ingenuity.

Former Carolina head coach Frank Reich

The comfortable old shoe

In terms of comfort, this would undoubtedly be the pick if Sirianni had his druthers. The pair worked closely together for years in Indianapolis and maintained a close relationship. Frank Reich will always be loved in Philly after guiding the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win as the offensive coordinator with back-up Nick Foles taking snaps.

As a head coach, Reich has a checkered history often highlighted by overbearing owners like David Tepper and Jim Irsay. However, as a coordinator, he’s proven very capable of leading top 10 offenses, doing so in 2015 with the San Diego Chargers and 2017 with the Eagles.

The only concern would be the overlap between Reich and Sirianni. After their brutal finish to this past season, the Eagles may want some new blood to freshen up their schemes.

Former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith

The former big-name head coach

As head coach in Atlanta, Arthur Smith never figured out the most important position on the field, and it doomed him. Two years ago, with Marcus Mariota at QB, the Falcons still managed a top-15 offense thanks to his diverse running attack and talented skill players. He also created effective offenses in Tennessee with Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, and A.J. Brown.

In Philadelphia, he’d be reunited with Brown and unleash the rushing attack that served them so well during their Super Bowl run. If he could make it work with Tannehill and Mariota, imagine what he could do with Hurts.

USC Senior offensive analyst/QBs coach Kliff Kingsbury

The mistake

Kliff Kingsbury has already been interviewed for the job, so the Eagles are at least considering his candidacy. However, it would be a huge mistake. His limited success in Arizona came thanks to Kyler Murray’s incredible dual-threat abilities more than any schematic designs by the coach.

Nearly all of their highlight plays involved Murray scampering around for about 10 seconds and avoiding rushers like a cartoon character before launching bombs to talented WRs like Deandre Hopkins or Larry Fitzgerald. That’s not a viable NFL strategy.

Even Kingsbury’s college offenses relied on having more talented players just win their matchups over and over with simple concepts—which is actually similar to what the Eagles' offense was doing in 2023, with disastrous effects.

At Texas Tech, Kingsbury had Patrick Mahomes, and their best season was only 7-5; how is that possible!? Despite all of that, numerous organizations are interviewing Kingsbury for their OC roles. We’ll see if any get wowed into hiring him.

