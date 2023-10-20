Highlights The Denver Broncos thought they would be playoff contenders in 2023 after trading for head coach Sean Payton.

Considering their awful start to the campaign, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should be dealt before the upcoming trade deadline.

There are many potential destinations for Jeudy, who could make a big impact down the stretch of the season if he finds the right situation.

When the Denver Broncos traded for new head coach Sean Payton in February 2023, it appeared the now perennial AFC West basement dweller was headed for new heights and a potential playoff berth for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50. Instead, what was classified as a Nathaniel Hackett disaster class has become even more downtrodden.

The Broncos are on track to finish last in their division for the fourth consecutive season, plunging to even lower depths than “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” landed them a year ago. With no upswing in sight, a full-scale rebuild is the only option. Denver should be looking to acquire as much draft capital as possible ahead of the NFL’s upcoming October 31 trade deadline.

Jerry Jeudy needs to be traded before the NFL trade deadline

One of the more obvious trade candidates the Broncos currently hold is wideout Jerry Jeudy. The 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft selection has been rumored to be available for months now, but nobody was willing to meet Denver’s reported asking price of a first-round pick for the 24-year-old out of Alabama in the offseason.

Unfortunately for both player and franchise, Jeudy’s value since then has followed the same trajectory as the Broncos’ 2023 season, potentially reaching a new low after Thursday Night Football in Week 6. It's painfully clear Jeudy needs a fresh start.

His exceptional talent hasn’t been on display much in recent years because of injuries and the organizational chaos permeating Denver’s facility (which has affected his attitude and effort at times), but there’s a reason he was highly sought after when entering the league. Any team offering some stability and solid quarterback play could get a massive steal by buying low on him at the deadline.

5 Potential Trade Destinations for Jerry Jeudy

Carolina Panthers (0-6)

One could argue the Carolina Panthers would be best suited to be sellers themselves at the deadline. But with no first-round pick in the upcoming draft (traded to Chicago alongside receiver DJ Moore), their chances of landing a blue-chip prospect in late April are vastly diminished no matter how poor they finish the season.

Rookie QB Bryce Young has veterans Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, and Hayden Hurst to aid his development, but no other Panther outside of fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo offers long-term upside comparable to Jeudy.

With Young on his rookie deal, Carolina could also absorb Jeudy’s fifth-year option salary of $12.99 million—a sticking point in trade talks for some teams, according to Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan—much easier than other organizations. This would allow them to give up a lesser pick in return for Jeudy, who offers much more ability than a typical mid-to-late round pick provides.

New York Giants (1-5)

Brian Daboll and Daniel Jones surprised many around the league by leading the New York Giants to the playoffs and advancing to the NFC Divisional round in 2022, but the pair have taken a hard fall back to Earth through the early stages of their second season together. New York’s only win was a three-point victory over a frisky Arizona Cardinals team that led 21-0 at one point.

The Giants sport not only the worst point differential in the league this year, but one of the worst first half point differentials in NFL history. Jones has been woefully bad, managing only 884 passing yards and two TD tosses through five starts behind a poor offensive line.

A receiving core lacking high-end talent outside of TE Darren Waller has been unable to assist matters. How well Jeudy would fit inside the pressure packed media market of New York City is a massive question mark, but he is the best option on the block for a franchise starving for a playmaker on the outside.

Indianapolis Colts (3-3)

With dynamic rookie QB Anthony Richardson now out the remainder of the year due to season-ending shoulder surgery, the noise of Indy being interested in Jeudy may begin to soften. But snagging a receiver who could greatly complement Michael Pittman Jr. both this year and beyond is still worth exploring for the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts could easily remain in the playoff chase with Gardner Minshew under center, though they don't have a single consistent receiving threat on the roster outside of Pittman. Jeudy’s presence could help open things up not only for Pittman, but for Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss on the ground too.

It’s much more likely that Indy plays the string out on 2023 and then drafts a receiver instead of pushing some chips in for Jeudy. But if owner Jim Irsay wants him bad enough, having a quarterback on a rookie deal makes it easy to fit his future cap hit under the salary cap.

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Gabe Davis hasn’t garnered the nickname “Big Game Gabe” for nothing. But his lack of consistency has led the Buffalo Bills to pursue other options for their No. 2 role next to Stefon Diggs in the past. As the Bills deal with a gluttony of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, the onus for a deep playoff run now falls even more on the offense.

Enter Jeudy, who can step into a full time slot role or rotate outside when Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey wants to put Diggs in a prime matchup on a nickel corner. With the Miami Dolphins presenting as a true contender alongside their main foe (more on them below), it’s imperative the Bills push past the divisional round hump for the first time since 2021. Adding Jeudy to the mix would make game planning for Josh Allen and Co. an even bigger challenge.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has made it a point to get anyone with a pulse involved in the offense this season: at least nine different players have received a touch in each of Kansas City's first six games in 2023. Come playoff time, there will be a need to consolidate things.

Rashee Rice has been the most consistent contributor in the receiving core outside of Travis Kelce, but he is a rookie. Kardarius Toney hasn’t proven to be capable of more than a gadget gig; Skyy Moore has failed to earn an expanded role. Jeudy may only add to the traffic jam of choices at Reid’s disposal, but he represents the best option at stepping into the void left by Juju Smith-Schuster’s departure.

The last thing Denver wants to do is give one of its biggest rivals a piece that could help it claim a third Super Bowl in five seasons. However, when you’re as far away from contention as the Broncos are, you can’t afford to let semantics stand in the way of getting better. If the best offer on the table for Jeudy is from the Chiefs, the Broncos need to take it.

