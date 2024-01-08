Highlights Teams like Indiana, Atlanta, and Detroit are vying to trade for star forward Pascal Siakam, as adding him to their lineups could boost their chances in the postseason.

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, many teams are expected to call the Toronto Raptors to gain the services of star forward, Pascal Siakam. Any team that incorporates him into the lineup could instantly boost their chances of going further in the postseason.

According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, Indiana, Atlanta, and Detroit are among the teams vying to trade for Siakam. Previously, the Sacramento Kings were linked to the Cameroonian forward but are no longer interested, as The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. The Pacers and Hawks are looking to boost their postseason outlook, while the Pistons face pressure to significantly upgrade the talent on the roster amid a dismal 2023-24 campaign. With a deal seemingly imminent, GIVEMESPORT lists five potential landing spots for Siakam.

Dallas Mavericks

Potential Trade Package: Tim Hardaway Jr., Grant Williams, and Josh Green for Siakam and Jalen McDaniels

The Dallas Mavericks are in a position to make a playoff run in 2024. With MVP candidate Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving leading the way, Dallas is top six in the conference despite injuries to various players throughout the season. They have some nice surrounding role players, but adding Siakam as the third star next to Luka and Kyrie is worth real consideration.

Dallas Mavericks – Trade Candidate Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Tim Hardaway Jr. 17.3 3.6 1.7 41.3 35.1 Grant Williams 8.6 3.7 1.6 42.1 38.0 Josh Green 6.9 2.8 2.5 45.8 35.1

In exchange for Siakam, Toronto is looking for young talent and some vets who can help them compete in the short term. Though they are reluctant to part ways with Green, an emerging swingman with underrated ability as a perimeter defender and transition scorer, his inclusion could help sway things in their favor. Hardaway Jr., Williams, and Holmes are all veterans who could factor into a deeper rotation in Toronto.

On the Dallas side, Siakam represents another skilled component to take pressure off the two stars. In the postseason, another playmaker and inside-out scorer could work wonders.

Detroit Pistons

Potential Trade Package: Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III, 2nd-round pick

The lowly Detroit Pistons are also in the running for the former two-time all-star. This fit is the most surprising one, however, because it could be a tall order for Siakam to eventually re-sign with the franchise come July. The Pistons have the assets to facilitate a deal for either themselves or part of a multi-team trade.

Detroit Pistons – Trade Candidate Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Jaden Ivey 13.5 3.5 3.2 45.6 32.4 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.5 3.8 2.8 44.7 39.1 Marvin Bagley III 10.2 4.6 1.0 58.9 16.7

Regardless, Toronto is coveting prospects in return for Siakam and Detroit has a few players who fit the bill. A deal centered around Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley III, and a future second-round pick should do the trick. Bogdanovic and Ivey would add a much-needed punch to Toronto's lineup, while Siakam injects newfound energy and a veteran voice in the locker room for a Detroit squad that desperately needs it.

Golden State Warriors

Potential Trade Package: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors have had a very underwhelming regular season thus far. On the outside looking in the Play-In Tournament, they are in desperate need of a shakeup to the roster. Though he isn't a natural fit since Draymond Green remains on the roster, Siakam can slot in either as a small ball center or, even, small forward if completely necessary.

Golden State Warriors – Trade Candidate Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Chris Paul 8.9 3.8 7.2 42.4 36.1 Jonathan Kuminga 12.8 4.1 1.5 50.2 27.3 Moses Moody 8.4 3.1 0.8 48.5 34.7

The Raptors would prefer to land Jonathan Kuminga in any move, but the Warriors are unlikely to include him for Siakam, as reported by Sportsnet's Michael Grange. Toronto could turn their attention to Chris Paul, who's out with an injury, for salary purposes and Moses Moody to slot next to Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley if the Warriors don't budge on their stance.

Still, it's hard to imagine the Raptors would be enticed by any package that doesn't revolve around Kuminga.

Indiana Pacers

Potential Trade Package: Buddy Hield, TJ McConnell, Jarace Walker, Jordan Nwora

The Indiana Pacers are in a dogfight for positioning in the East.

They have an emerging superstar in Tyrese Haliburton and lead the entire NBA in pace and points per game. If Indiana ends up in the race for Siakam, it means they're going all-in to compete for a conference crown this season. Siakam's star power and proven scoring ability in the playoffs are exactly what the Pacers are looking for to separate themselves from the lower half of the postseason picture.

Indiana Pacers – Trade Candidate Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Buddy Hield 12.7 3.2 2.5 43.4 37.8 TJ McConnell 7.6 2.7 5.0 53.9 8.3 Jarace Walker 3.4 1.1 1.1 44.1 35.7 Jordan Nwora 5.4 1.6 0.9 49.2 34.6

For it to happen, they would likely need to part ways with their 2023 lottery selection Jarace Walker and a few key role threats like Buddy Hield, TJ McConnell, and Jordan Nwora. Siakam figures to fit seamlessly in the Pacers' uptempo setting — he would also be another late-game option, with championship experience, who can support Haliburton. A possible starting five of Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner could make noise.

Atlanta Hawks

Potential Trade Package: Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, Patty Mills, Garrison Matthews

After another mediocre start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks might be determined to blow things up and rebuild very soon.

They are rumored as strong suitors for Siakam and have the requisite pieces to make something happen. Only Trae Young and surging, fourth-year forward Jalen Johnson are rumored as "untouchables." Though Atlanta could center their package around Dejounte Murray, it's unlikely Toronto would push to get him after recently acquiring Quickley to run the show at point guard. Though Murray could still be in play, another team would have to get involved.

Instead of him, Atlanta could entice Toronto with former lottery picks Onyeka Okongwu, De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Matthews, and veteran guard Patty Mills. Both Hunter and Okongwu could help solidify the frontcourt with Siakam headed in Atlanta; they fit well into Toronto's current framework of athletic, two-way forwards.

Atlanta Hawks – Trade Candidate Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % De'Andre Hunter 14.9 4.1 1.4 46.0 40.4 Onyeka Okongwu 9.3 6.7 1.4 58.7 29.5 Patty Mills 2.1 1.0 0.7 35.7 50.0 Garrison Matthews 2.8 1.1 0.4 45.8 45.7

Moving Hunter and Okongwu isn't ideal, but there's a logjam up front and the emergence of Johnson has made them expendable. A core of Young, Johnson, and Siakam could be enough to convince management to stand pat and retain other trade candidates like Murray, Saddiq Bey, and Clint Capela. Or, they could use the two of them to continue to stockpile assets to build a strong case for Siakam to stay once free agency hits this summer.

With the desired combination of young, competitive talent, the Hawks have all the tools to take a chance on Siakam.