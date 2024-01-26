Highlights DeMar DeRozan has maintained a high level of play and could offer a team on the cusp of greatness a lot left in the tank.

The Bulls won't trade DeRozan for minimal-impact players and inconsequential draft picks, they need a worthwhile trade package.

Teams like the Pelicans, Nets, 76ers, Warriors, and Lakers could all benefit from acquiring DeRozan and enhance their chances of success.

Six-time all-star DeMar DeRozan is the subject of many trade talks these days. In the 2023-24 NBA season, the 34-year-old has maintained a nice level of play and his Chicago Bulls are in a fight for a Play-In Tournament spot. With a looming contract extension on the horizon this summer, it doesn't seem like Chicago is the place to be if DeRozan wants to fight for a championship.

The 34-year-old is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.0 rebounds on 46.6 percent shooting, so he still has a lot left in the tank to offer a team on the cusp of greatness. The NBA Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away and the Bulls could field several calls between now and then.

Granted, the Bulls should be concerned that DeRozan walks away in free agency for nothing, but they won't make a trade if they're only going to acquire minimal-impact rotation players and inconsequential draft picks. GIVEMESPORT lists five trade packages that would surely be enough to sway Chicago into dealing its star forward away.

New Orleans Pelicans

Potential package: Herb Jones, Larry Nance Jr., Dyson Daniels, 2024 LAL 1st

DeRozan landing with the New Orleans Pelicans doesn't quite seem like a match made in heaven, but it's a situation worth monitoring. Like DeRozan, standout defensive wing Herbert Jones is eligible for a new deal this summer and New Orleans can't afford to pay him and keep their team as is—they are already dishing out a tremendous amount of salary to the likes of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, and need to pay Trey Murphy III soon as well.

With a deep roster and plenty of assets to work with, the Pelicans have a good chance of landing a game-changing star to propel them deep into the playoffs. Over the years, the Pelicans haven't been able to make much noise, despite having a solid group of players.

They've only made the playoffs once this decade, and are entering a concerning period that would require them to be competitive if they want their stars to stick around for a long time.

New Orleans Pelicans – Year-to-Year Season Records Season Record Result 2020-21 31-41 Missed Playoffs 2021-22 36-46 Lost in 1st Round 2022-23 42-4 Missed Playoffs

Their depth, however, does come at the cost of inexperience. Adding a reliable shot-maker like DeRozan could benefit head coach Willie Green's unit in close games. Sacrificing some depth is the only way a trade for DeRozan can occur—they also might need another team included to match salaries. After years in purgatory, New Orleans can reach the Finals if everything goes right.

It's a reasonable gamble for New Orleans to consider before the deadline.

Brooklyn Nets

Potential Package: Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O'Neale, 2027 PHI 1st

The Brooklyn Nets aren't exactly in an enviable position after faltering in the standings this season. After dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving before last year's deadline, Brooklyn inadvertently fell into a "retooling" mode rather than gut the entire team from inside out.

Their strategy has resulted in an underrated lineup filled with high-quality role players, but no one who projects as an authentic, number-one option on a great team.

Brooklyn Nets Advanced Stats – 2023-24 Category Value Rank Pace 98.3 25th EFG % 53.3 23rd Net Rating -1.6 20th

Since it appears Brooklyn wants to remain competitive, circling the wagons on DeRozan isn't a bad idea. Given the guard-forward's expiring deal, the Bulls don't have a ton of leverage in terms of asking price, but a first-round pick, complemented by Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O'Neale, could do the trick.

Neither of those two players would make an impact on the Bulls, but looping in a third team interested in a ball-handler or defensive wing could speed things along.

Philadelphia 76ers

Potential Package: Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, and 2024 PHI 1st for DeRozan and Julian Phillips

After the James Harden trade in November, the Philadelphia 76ers now have two choices at the deadline: go all-in and target another star player to complement Joel Embiid or stand pat in favor of their current framework. If Philly chooses the former, the assets are in place to go after someone like DeRozan.

A few years ago, the Sixers made a similar deal and acquired Jimmy Butler from the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Butler ultimately ended up in Miami the following season, his impact on both Embiid and the entire organization was notable.

Philadelphia 76ers – 2023-24 Clutch Scoring Stats Category Stats League Rank FG % 42.4 21st Plus/Minus -0.8 21st Personal Fouls Drawn 2.1 14th

DeRozan's a true, go-to guy who is used to playing a primary role on postseason teams. As a third option behind Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, his game could open up even more with less responsibility. He could also be extremely valuable in clutch time as his 46.6 percent shooting in end-game situations is significantly higher than the Sixers team average and could be a scoring boon in tight situations.

To make the trade work, the Sixers could send some draft capital along with Marcus Morris Sr., Robert Covington, and KJ Martin to entice the Bulls. Much like the previous trade proposal with the Nets, the Bulls could find a third team for Morris Sr. and Covington who could be worthy pieces on contending teams.

Golden State Warriors

Potential Package: Chris Paul, Moses Moody, and 2025 GSW 1st (Protected) for DeRozan and Jevon Carter

It's no surprise the Golden State Warriors are looking to make a splash at this year's deadline. To initiate a deal, Golden State could use a package around Chris Paul (who would likely be re-routed or bought out from there) or Andrew Wiggins, and a combination of Moses Moody, rookie Brandin Podziemski, and future draft picks.

Chicago has been hesitant to pull the trigger on a rebuild, but acquiring an asset like Moody or Podziemski could help them stay somewhat competitive as the team fully reshapes itself. If they do indeed acquire Wiggins, he could slot into a higher-usage role with much less pressure on him to achieve the same form he was in during the Warriors' 2022 title run.

Golden State Warriors Stats – Wing Players Players PPG FG % 3PT Attempts 3PT% Klay Thompson 17.4 42.3 8.6 38.7 Andrew Wiggins 12.0 42.7 3.2 29.5 Moses Moody 8.7 48.2 3.1 35.8

For the Warriors, locking in DeRozan long-term would be tricky, but he's an ideal candidate for a test run the rest of the season. Golden State needs another scorer and facilitator to make the offense a lot less predictable.

A DeRozan trade would keep the core group of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green intact while pushing for the playoffs, while keeping its younger players like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga on their toes.

Los Angeles Lakers

Potential Package: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st (Protected) for DeRozan and Julian Phillips

The Los Angeles Lakers have been attached to DeRozan for the past few seasons. A Compton, CA native and USC grad, the wing would be more than happy to enter the next chapter of his NBA career back home in Los Angeles. From a basketball standpoint, his inclusion could help solve some of the problems with L.A.'s current roster.

Though DeRozan isn't a bullseye outside shooter, he's a consistent, 20-point scorer who has gotten pretty adept at secondary playmaking roles.

DeMar DeRozan – 2023-24 Advanced Stats Category Value USG % 24.1 Pace 98.2 ORTG 112.0 DRTG 115.4 TS % 56.5

He can demand a double team of his own to draw attention off LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the halfcourt. Late in games, there aren't many more clutch players than DeRozan, who's delivered his fair share of game-winning shots since arriving in Chicago in 2021.

To make a deal work, Chicago would demand a couple of future first-round picks (a third team would need to get involved), a young up-and-comer like Max Christie and an established vet like D'Angelo Russell.

A new trio of DeRozan, James, and Davis could inject newfound life into LA's 2023-24 season.