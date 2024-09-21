Key Takeaways The Raptors are too good for a top lottery pick, but not good enough to be a playoff threat.

Targeting trades for a scoring guard like Sexton or a star player like LaVine can ensure a playoff appearance.

Players like Kyle Kuzma or Cameron Johnson can round out the starting lineup.

The Toronto Raptors are stuck in no man's land heading into the NBA 2024-25 season. It feels as though they are slightly too good to compete for the first overall pick, but not quite good enough for a premier playoff spot.

The Raptors made wholesale changes last season when they traded Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers and OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks . The rebuild they are undergoing shows plenty of promise.

With the current roster that is slated to head into the 2024-25 season, the Raptors could easily find themselves in the NBA Play-In Tournament . One could question whether the team should be tanking, given how great the 2025 NBA Draft projects to be.

However, there are a handful of teams in the Eastern Conference who look poised to be so much worse than the Raptors. This makes it difficult for the team to truly contend for the number one pick without blowing up part of their current foundation.

In all fairness, Masai Ujiri and company have rarely been interested in tanking. The Raptors team president stated earlier this offseason that his goals for the organization are to be successful once more.

"I'm saying it again: we will win again here, and it's guaranteed we're going to win again here." -Ujiri

If there is a desire to compete sooner rather than later, perhaps the Raptors could actually be buyers on the trade market, rather than sellers in 2024-25. The playoff experience could lend itself well to a young team hoping to grow.

That approach is certainly up for debate, in terms of its effectiveness. However, there should certainly be a handful of teams which could aid any potential desire that the Raptors could have regarding making a playoff push this season.

5 Adding Depth To The Bench

The Raptors could add a younger scoring guard

The backup guard position has been a point of weakness for the Raptors in recent seasons. Their overall bench has not particularly lit the world on fire either.

In 2023-24, the Raptors bench ranked 18th in the league in points per game, scoring 32.9 a game. Those points came at 44.0 percent from the field, tying them with the Denver Nuggets for 25th in the league.

In all fairness, the Raptors have attempted to address the backup guard position during the offseason. They acquired Davion Mitchell from the Sacramento Kings . They also selected Jamal Shead 45th overall in the NBA Draft .

However, both of those players are far from guaranteed to succeed in the role. Similarly, both players are more defensive-oriented players. If the Raptors wanted to add some scoring punch, they could call the Utah Jazz .

Sexton to the Raptors – Mock Trade Raptors Receive Jazz Receive Collin Sexton Bruce Brown 2025 Second-Round Pick via POR

The Jazz reportedly made both Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson available for trade earlier this offseason. The younger Sexton would probably be more appealing to the Raptors.

Collin Sexton – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 18.7 APG 4.9 FG% 48.7 TS% 60.7 WS/48 .127

Sexton was a productive player for the Jazz last season. He could give the Raptors a reliable offensive presence off the bench every night. That could certainly help them steal a handful of games throughout the season, aiding in a playoff push.

The second round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers should essentially be a late first rounder, considering how bad they project to be this season. That could have its appeal for a rebuilding team like the Jazz. Bruce Brown 's expiring contract should be enticing as well.

4 The Raptors Solidify Their 5th Starting Spot

A veteran presence strengthens the top five

The departure of Gary Trent Jr. in free agency ensured that the Raptors would have one starting spot open for the 2024-25 season.

One would imagine that Gradey Dick has the inside track to secure that position this season. There should be a lot of room to be optimistic about Dick's sophomore campaign.

However, if the Raptors want to solidify their starting five via trade, there should be a couple of players available on the market for them to do so. One of them would be Kyle Kuzma .

Kuzma to the Raptors – Mock Trade Raptors Receive Wizards Receive Kyle Kuzma Bruce Brown 2025 Second-Round Pick via POR 2027 Second-Round Pick via TOR

Kuzma has blossomed into an upper-tier starter during his time with the Washington Wizards . He was likely the biggest winner of the Russell Westbrook trade to Los Angeles.

The Wizards have reportedly maintained a high asking price for Kuzma. Perhaps the Raptors would need to offer stronger draft pick compensation in this deal.

It could prove to be worth it, adding a proven veteran scorer who can reasonably be asked to hold his own defensively too. The Raptors would surely have enough in the tank to compete for a playoff spot after this addition.

3 Buying Low On A Star Player

LaVine's trade value is uninspiring for the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are open for business. Despite that, they have not managed to offload Zach LaVine to a potential buyer.

Injury concerns and the price of LaVine's contract have made him a tough piece to move. The Bulls have reportedly accepted that they will not be receiving 'luxury goods' in any trade that involves him.

If there is a belief that a change of scenery could help LaVine thrive again, perhaps the Raptors could take a chance on the two-time All-Star.

LaVine to the Raptors – Mock Draft Raptors Receive Bulls Receive Zach LaVine Bruce Brown Chris Boucher Kelly Olynyk 2025 Second-Round Pick via POR 2027 Second-Round Pick via TOR

Something that the Raptors have struggled with in recent years is their halfcourt offense. LaVine's ability to score in isolation and create offense for himself should certainly help in that department.

Raptors Potential Starting Lineup Post-Trade Position Player Guard Immanuel Quickley Guard Zach LaVine Forward RJ Barrett Forward Scottie Barnes Center Jakob Poeltl

LaVine has been an effective and efficient scorer during his time with the Bulls. He averaged 24.2 points per game at 47.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, and a 59.1 true shooting percentage. That could meaningfully raise the Raptors' ceiling offensively.

2 Adding Shooting Beside Barnes

The Raptors could turn to the Nets for another reliable scorer

This potential addition would be another move that could fill the final starting spot, should the Raptors feel like Dick is not ready for it. The Brooklyn Nets reportedly made Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith available earlier this offseason.

There are much worse options out there than Johnson to help alleviate the Raptors of Brown, who likely is not in the team's long-term plans.

Johnson to the Raptors – Mock Trade Raptors Receive Nets Receive Cameron Johnson Bruce Brown 2025 Second-Round Pick via POR

Johnson has been an effective floor spacer for the entirety of his career. He has shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc during his career, falling just short of the number with an average of 39.2.

That would, theoretically, be exactly the type of player that one would want when constructing a roster around Scottie Barnes .

Raptors Potential Starting Lineup Post-Trade Position Player Guard Immanuel Quickley Guard RJ Barrett Forward Cameron Johnson Forward Scottie Barnes Center Jakob Poeltl

Johnson's three-and-d upside with the Raptors makes him an enticing addition that would only strengthen the team on both ends. The only real downside of this addition is Johnson's age.

Despite only entering his sixth season in the NBA, the Nets forward is already 28 years old after spending five years in the collegiate ranks. Other than that, Johnson would fit like a glove on this roster.

1 The All-In Maneuver

The Raptors swing big to acquire a former franchise superstar

This one is, admittedly, a long shot. However, the perfect storm of circumstances could make a potential trade to bring Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto a possibility.

Firstly, the L.A. Clippers need to be struggling so poorly that even the idea of making the Play-In Tournament in 2024-25 feels like a stretch. Given how stacked the Western Conference is and their current trajectory, that expectation is not unreasonable.

Secondly, Barnes would need to display some serious All-NBA potential this season for the Raptors to feel like they could win in the near future. They would need to, given Leonard's age and injury history.

Thirdly, and probably most importantly, the aforementioned health of Leonard's body would need to be at a level where the Raptors feel comfortable. Not only would they need to feel good about maintaining his on-court fitness, but maintaining his star level of play.

If all those things are synced up properly, there is certainly room to explore a trade here.

Leonard Returns to the Raptors – Mock Trade Raptors Receive Clippers Receive Kawhi Leonard RJ Barrett Bruce Brown Top 10 Protected 2026 First-Round Pick Lottery Protected 2028 First-Round Pick

When available, Leonard still looked like an elite player in the 2023-24 season. His best days are certainly behind him, but his current form is still an All-Star and All-NBA talent.

Kawhi Leonard – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 23.7 RPG 6.1 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.9 FG% 52.5 3P% 41.7 TS% 62.6 WS/48 .184

Leonard can still fill multiple voids on the Raptors' current roster. However, it would certainly put pressure on Ujiri and the front office to flip the switch to win-now mode.

Is this move likely? It absolutely is not. Would it be a fun story? It absolutely could be.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.