The UFL's inaugural season has come to a close and some of the league's top players will set their sights on the NFL training camp for a shot in the league.

NFL teams have already dipped into the UFL ranks, with players like Gareon Conley, Willie Harvey Jr., and Daewood Davis all looking to find new homes with their respective teams. The Dallas Cowboys added solid depth going into training camp with the additions of Harvey and Conley, who are each set to return to the NFL after showing out in the UFL last season.

The UFL-to-NFL signings could make for some of the most special storylines around the league going into 2024 and there is still plenty of talent for teams to add from UFL teams. Here are five remaining UFL standouts who could be signed going into training camp.

1 Five Remaining UFL Standouts Who Could Sign with NFL Teams

Hakeem Butler, WR, St. Louis Battlehawks

Hakeem Butler returned for the UFL's opening season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 following a stellar season in the XFL in 2022. With the Battlehawks in 2022, Butler showed elite flashes, catching 51 passes for 599 yards and eight touchdowns. Butler was one of the best players in the XFL in 2022 before landing back in St. Louis for the start of the UFL.

Butler was a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals back in 2019, and appeared in two games the following season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season with St. Louis, Butler showed the same flashes of greatness he displayed in 2022, leading the UFL in receiving yards with 652 and finishing second in receiving touchdowns with five. Butler's efforts were enough to secure the UFL's Offensive Player of the Year award to cap off his impressive season.

Hakeem Butler 2024 UFL Stats Receptions Receiving Yards Yards/Catch TD 45 652 14.5 5

Now with NFL training camp around the corner, the Carolina Panthers, who added fellow UFL star Daewood Davis, are reportedly expected to work out Butler ahead of their training camp at the end of July.

Jace Sternberger, TE, Birmingham Stallions

The UFL's top tight end could eye a return to the NFL after a great season with the Birmingham Stallions. Jace Sternberger was a third-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2019, following an All-American season for Texas A&M in 2018.

Sternberger spent time in the USFL, where he was a member of their All-USFL Team after a stellar 517-yard, seven-touchdown campaign with Birmingham. In the UFL's inaugural season, Sternberger impressed, displaying his ability as a receiver with 454 yards and four touchdowns. He was sixth in the UFL in both categories, leading all tight ends.

Jace Sternberger 2024 UFL Stats Receptions Receiving Yards Yards/Catch TD 25 454 18.2 4

With training camp approaching, Sternberger has been linked to the New York Giants following Darren Waller announcing his retirement ahead of the 2024 season and could very well find himself on an NFL roster entering training camp.

Breeland Speaks, DE, Michigan Panthers

Breeland Speaks put NFL scouts on notice after a stellar season in the UFL, taking home Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Michigan Panthers.

Speaks led the UFL in sacks with 9.5, and tackles for loss with 13. He also added 31 tackles on the season, stringing together an impressive single-season performance and being named to the All-UFL Team.

Breeland Speaks 2024 UFL Stats Tackles Solo Tackles TFL Sacks 31 24 13 9.5

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Speaks in the second-round of the 2018 draft, ahead of players like Dallas Goedert, Jessie Bates III and Carlton Davis. Speaks is eyeing a return to the NFL after six seasons, with the Tennessee Titans and Panthers both reportedly expressing interest.

Speaks could have a successful second stint in the NFL, and will look to provide valuable depth as a pass-rusher in 2024.

Deandre Baker, CB, D.C. Defenders

Deandre Baker has reemerged as a star in the UFL after being selected in the first-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants, who moved up to select the former Georgia Bulldog.

After just one season in New York, Baker was accused of an armed robbery in 2020, ultimately resulting in his release from the Giants. His charges were dropped and Baker went on to sign with the Chiefs, where he spent two seasons with the team before spending 2022 and 2023 out of football.

Prior to the start of the UFL season, Baker landed with the D.C. Defenders, where he went on to shine, earning All-UFL honors in his first season in two years. After a great showing in the UFL, Baker has his eyes set on an NFL return, with the Cowboys reportedly working out the former first-round pick.

Carlos Davis, DL, Birmingham Stallions

After bouncing from the Steelers to the Atlanta Falcons prior to the 2023 season, Carlos Davis landed in Birmingham for the UFL season, where he dominated opposing offensive line units. Davis finished second in the UFL in sacks with seven, earning All-UFL honors for the season.

For the season, Davis racked up 21 tackles, four for loss, and seven sacks in what was an impressive season that could propel him back into the NFL.

Carlos Davis 2024 UFL Stats Tackles Solo Tackles TFL Sacks 21 11 4 7.0

Davis has been linked to the Steelers following the conclusion of the UFL's first season, where he was a seventh-round pick in 2020. Davis appeared in 12 games across three seasons in Pittsburgh from 2020-2022. The Steelers could add Davis for defensive line depth. Dallas has also been linked to the UFL standout.

