Austria has become steeped in F1 history over the years, hosting many classic races, and multiple world champions have hailed from the European nation, such as Niki Lauda and Jochen Rindt.

The country first hosted a world championship event in 1964, won by Italian driver Lorenzo Bandini for Ferrari at the uninspiring Zeltweg Airfield.

The event soon moved to the fearsome Österreichring in 1970 before being taken off the calendar after the 1987 race due to safety concerns and has since had an on-off love affair with Formula 1.

The circuit in the Styrian hills returned in 1997, then called the A1 Ring, and the track returned to F1 once again after another break in 2014 under the ownership of Red Bull.

Let’s look at some of the Austrian GP’s most memorable moments throughout its illustrious history...

5 Niki Lauda’s first home victory in 1984

Niki Lauda enjoyed a stunning career in Formula 1, winning three world titles.

Despite his incredible career, the Austrian never managed to conquer his home race at the Österreichring until 1984, with him scoring his first podium there in 1977.

In 1984, Lauda battled tooth and nail for his third title with his McLaren team mate Alain Prost; he trailed the Frenchman by 4.5 points in the championship going into his home race.

Nelson Piquet put his Brabham on pole position ahead of Prost with Elio de Angelis and Lauda on the second row.

After the original start and a red flag on the opening lap, Piquet led into Hella-Licht-S ahead of Prost and Patrick Tambay, with Lauda down in P6.

The championship leader retired 28 laps into the race with gearbox trouble and spinning at the Jochen Rindt Kurve on oil put down by de Angelis’ Lotus-Renault.

Lauda hunted down Piquet for the lead in the 51-lap race and breezed past the Brazilian at the Dr Tiroch Kurve.

The McLaren suffered a gearbox issue as just third and fifth gear remained usable; the Austrian comfortably stayed ahead of Piquet to win in Austria, a race where just four cars finished on the lead lap.

4 David Coulthard’s superb win for McLaren in 2001

David Coulthard trailed Michael Schumacher in the world championship heading into Austria, sitting eight points behind the German.

The weekend got off to a comical start in practice as a deer invaded the track, prompting Juan Pablo Montoya’s famous “oh deer” exchange with his engineer.

Schumacher started on pole position ahead of Montoya, with Coulthard a distant P7, seven-tenths slower than the German.

Schumacher and Montoya made contact six laps later at the Remus corner. Ferrari’s Rubens Barrichello assumed the lead as Schumacher and the Colombian dropped to sixth and seventh place.

The reigning champion stormed past Olivier Panis and the Sauber of Kimi Raikkonen at Gösser in carbon copy overtakes.

The Ferrari sat in third place 26 laps into the 71-lap race after Jos Verstappen pitted from second position.

Coulthard sat in the lead six laps later after both Ferraris pitted for fresh Bridgestone tyres and retained the lead after his stop 49 laps into the race.

The British driver won at the A1 Ring for McLaren as Barichello let his team mate through on the last lap, a highly controversial incident for the Italian team.

3 Williams' front-row lockout in 2014

Mercedes dominated the 2014 season as Formula 1 ushered in the highly technical V6 Hybrid power units.

The Brackley-based team topped both championships and took pole position at the first seven races that year.

The Red Bull Ring returned to the calendar in 2014 after an 11-year hiatus. A disastrous qualifying session for Mercedes ensued as Lewis Hamilton locked his rear brakes and spun at Remus, as the resulting red flag held up his team mate Nico Rosberg.

Williams took full advantage of the high-speed circuit with their Mercedes power and locked out the front row, with Felipe Massa going a tenth quicker than Valtteri Bottas.

Rosberg went on to win on Grand Prix Sunday ahead of Hamilton, who battled through the field from ninth place as Bottas scored his first F1 podium in P3.

2 Michael Schumacher's controversial win and Sato's heavy shunt in 2002

Barrichello performed admirably in qualifying, scoring a pole position ahead of BMW Williams’ Schumacher, with his brother a distant third in the other Ferrari.

The pole sitter led into Castrol ahead of his team mate as German Nick Heidfeld improved to third place on the opening lap from P5 on the grid.

Schumacher piled the pressure on the Brazilian in the first stint before the Safety Car was deployed 24 laps into the race. Panis’ BAR retired after his Honda engine suddenly seized.

Ferrari double-stacked, and the German lost P2 to his brother at the restart before a second safety car period after Heidfeld’s heavy shunt with Takuma Sato.

Barrichello led Schumacher after another round of pit stops before being told to let his team mate overtake; he obliged on the final lap and conceded the win as both cars trundled over the line.

1 Hamilton and Rosberg’s clash on the last lap in 2016

Hamilton and Rosberg enjoyed the dominant Mercedes W07 in 2016, battling almost exclusively for the third title in succession.

The German led the championship heading into Round 9 of the world championship but could only manage second in qualifying, half a second slower than his team mate.

Rosberg also suffered a five-place grid drop after a gearbox change due to an incident in the third practice.

The pole sitter led the field into Turn 1 ahead of Jenson Button's underpowered McLaren Honda, who enjoyed a superb start.

The championship leader pitted for the soft tyres from third place in the opening stint as he worked hard to join the battle for the lead.

Hamilton pitted 11 laps after his team mate on Lap 22, but a slow pit stop handed the lead to Rosberg.

Sebastian Vettel opted for a longer first stint on the super softs before retiring after his rear right tyre delaminated 27 laps into the 71-lap race.

Mercedes held the 1-2 upfront after passing the one-stopping Max Verstappen following the second round of pit stops. Rosberg chose to run the super soft tyres, a gripper compound, then his teammate’s softs.

Hamilton’s tyres had much more grip in the closing laps as he challenged his team mate for the lead. Rosberg reported a brake issue and clattered the inside kerb at Turn 1, allowing his title rival to have a run on him up to Turn 2.

The race leader covered the inside line as the pair made contact at the apex; the British driver ran off the track as Rosberg’s front wing was now stuck under his car.

Verstappen and Raikkonen passed the ailing Mercedes on the last lap, pushing the championship leader to fourth place.

Hamilton was booed by some of the crowd on the podium as he took victory. Rosberg received a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision, a bitter end to a superb race from the Mercedes team.