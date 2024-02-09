Highlights In Super Bowl 58, it will take a team effort to win, not just star power.

Unsung heroes like Dre Greenlaw, L'Jarius Sneed, and Deommodore Lenoir will play crucial roles.

These underrated players have proven their value with strong performances and contributions to their teams.

It’s no secret that the NFL is a star-driven league. There are 1,696 total roster spots, and that’s not even including the guys stashed on the practice squad. To the average fan, however, only a few per team are considered noteworthy.

The days leading up to big games typically involve comparing quarterbacks and skill position players, but this superficial analysis provides fans with a limited understanding of the two teams.

While Super Bowl 58 has no shortage of star power between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it will take a team effort to come out on top. Here are five unsung heroes to watch for at this year’s Super Bowl.

Related How Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney can redeem himself in Super Bowl 58 Chiefs wideout Kadarius Toney can make up for his regular-season woes with more Super Bowl heroics.

Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers

The other half of the 49ers linebacker tandem is a key contributor



© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s hard to standout playing alongside Fred Warner, but Greenlaw has still managed to carve out a role for himself on the 49ers' defense. He and Warner make up one of the best linebacking duos in the game, and they fit perfectly into San Francisco’s scheme. They also represent a quarter of the eight players who have been with the 49ers since the last time these two franchises met at Super Bowl 54.

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilkes primarily sets the defense up in an even front with four down linemen, and Warner and Greenlaw’s ability to make plays downhill and shoot through gaps has made them essential to the defense’s effort.

Greenlaw has also been surprisingly good in coverage for a guy who's considered the thumper of San Fran's linebacking corps, notably recording two interceptions in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers.

Pro Football Focus also ranked him as the 49ers' top coverage player for that game regardless of position, posting an 87.7 rating. He was second on the team in that metric against the Detroit Lions a week later.

The 49ers’ defense requires its linebackers to be instinctual, versatile, and tenacious. Greenlaw checks all of those boxes and delivers a level of energy that is infectious.

Drue Tranquill, LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Tranquill has been one of the Chiefs' best free agent acquisitions

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There are myriad reasons for the Chiefs defense’s improvement this season, but the signing of Tranquill in the offseason is certainly a big one. After spending his first four years with the Chargers, Tranquill left for a division foe, and both he and the Chiefs have reaped the benefits of that decision.

Tranquill’s total tackle numbers are down from a year ago, but that’s largely because the Chiefs’ defensive line makes more plays than the Chargers’ did, giving second-level players fewer opportunities.

Tranquill has been at his best when deployed as a pass rusher. His 86.1 PFF pass-rush grade was the fourth-best among inside linebackers this year. Though his run defense has been suspect at times, Tranquill’s value on passing downs in coverage and pass rush sets has made him indispensable.

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Jennings' propensity for making crucial catches has made him a difference-maker

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On an offense loaded with superstars and Pro Bowlers, Jennings is a secret weapon. His counting stats are nothing to gawk at, but he has a knack for making plays at critical times, which has led to the 49ers faithful referring to him as "4th-and-Jauan".

That ability is evidenced in his ridiculous 75 percent success rate during these playoffs. And, just to be clear, a "successful" reception means the player gains 40 percent of the necessary yardage on a first down play, 60 percent on a second down play, and 100 percent on a third or fourth down play. When the 49ers need it, they've been looking to Jennings.

The fact that head coach and play caller Kyle Shanahan has made a concerted effort to get Jennings on the field in key spots despite all the other elite weapons at his disposal is a testament to the organization’s belief in the third-year man.

In addition to his timely catches, Jennings is a willing run blocker who has no problem getting his hands dirty, much like his star teammate, physical tight end George Kittle. Perhaps on a less talented team, Jennings would have a premier role, but those who have watched the 49ers closer this season understand he’s more than just a depth piece.

Also, for anyone on trick play watch, Jennings was a highly recruited quarterback in high school before converting to wide receiver. If there were ever a time to tap into that, it would be Sunday.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Sneed has been an impact player in Kansas City's secondary

© Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While Trent McDuffie snagged a First-Team All-Pro selection, it can be argued that Sneed has been the most valuable Kansas City corner this season due to his ability to play on the outside.

Sneed NFL CB Ranks (Min. 25 Targets) Category Sneed Rank Solo Tackles 60 T-6th TFLs 5 T-8th QB Hits 3 T-4th Passes Defended 14 T-7th Passer Rating 56.2 4th Completion % 51.0 10th Yards/Target 4.8 T-2nd

Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase, Davante Adams, and A.J. Brown are just some of the players that have locked horns with Sneed this season. It would be totally understandable if Sneed gave up a lot of plays in coverage, considering the difficulty of his assignments. However, that’s been far from the case.

During the regular season, Sneed, who is considered among the toughest and most physical DBs in the game today, didn’t surrender a single touchdown in coverage and allowed a passer rating of just 56.2. Against San Francisco’s star-studded group of pass catchers, Sneed’s performance will be as crucial as ever, but as he’s proven time and time again this season, he’s up for the challenge.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir has earned his stripes with his impressive 2023 campaign

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers secondary has been considered a weak point for much of this year, as they finished 14th in total passing defense. While there is some truth to this, especially since safety Talanoa Hufanga sustained a season-ending injury back in November, there are some difference-makers, including Second-Team All-Pro corner Charvarius Ward.

However, it's Ward's corner partner, Deommodore Lenoir, who could be the real difference maker. Lenoir is another late-round draft pick who has worked his way into a permanent role. This year was his first season as a full-time starter, and he saw career highs across the board as a result.

A turning point in Lenoir’s season was being moved from the outside to the slot. There, he has displayed instincts and feistiness that earned him a full-time role on the defense. Lenoir is a player whose physicality is surprising considering he stands only 5'10" and 200 pounds. But don't let that fool you, he's one of the best tacklers in the league at his position.

Lenoir Tackling CB Ranks Category Lenoir Rank Tackles 73 4th Assisted Tackles 21 1st Missed Tackle % 9.6 17th Stops 26 T-11th PFF Tackling Grade 73.4 10th

*All stats in this table courtesy of PFF

He’s a dog who lives for the opportunity to load up on an offensive player. While his play may go overlooked by some fans, it’s clear from how his coaches and teammates talk about him that his performance doesn’t go unrecognized in the locker room.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.