The second camp under new United States Soccer head coach Mauricio Pochettino is here, and with it, the first competitive games of this era.

The USMNT have a two-legged against Jamaica, with the first match on the road and return leg in St. Louis. The winner advances to the Nations League semifinal next March, with the USMNT looking to win another title in this young competition.

Injuries and load management are the big takeaways from the roster, with Tyler Adams among those not selected. Those absences create opportunity for others.

Here are five players with the most to prove in the November international window.

Brandon Vazquez

Through a trio of injuries to Josh Sargent, Folarin Balogun and Haji Wright, there isn’t a better time for Brandon Vazquez to convince the staff he should be part of the group long-term.

Vazquez, 26, has starred for CF Monterrey after playing with FC Cincinnati in 2022-23. In Mexico, he has 13 goals and one assist in just over 2,000 minutes since joining last January. An aerially dominant forward with smart movement, Vazquez gives the coaching staff a different type of forward.

“I think his profile is different from the other strikers,” Pochettino told media. “I think he has the profile to help us.”

Vazquez has four goals in eight caps for the USMNT.

Ricardo Pepi

Another forward: Ricardo Pepi. Everything written for Vazquez applies here but is magnified as Pepi is further up the depth chart than Vazquez.

“It’s true these types of injuries have opened opportunities for other players to get more minutes,” Pochettino said. “It’s a great opportunity for (Ricardo Pepi) to get the opportunity to play and show his talent.”

Pepi, 21, is still struggling for consistent minutes with PSV but is still excelling whenever he’s on the field, now with seven goals and one assist in 516 minutes.

“Of course (we’re) disappointed with Haji, Sargent and Balogun injured and can’t be in the squad, but it’s a chance for (Pepi) and Brandon Vazquez to fight for their spot on their team.”

Any goalkeeper

The goalkeeping depth chart continues to be in flux and wide open. All four — yes, even young Diego Kochen — have the chance every camp to move up the depth chart.

Current starter Matt Turner is the backup for Crystal Palace and won’t have many first team games this year, heightening the importance of performances in USMNT training and games as he won’t have many opportunities with his club.

Zack Steffen, on the back of a bad playoff performance, conceding nine goals over two games to the Los Angeles Galaxy , will need to immediately get that bad tape out of the focus. Patrick Schulte and the Columbus Crew SC were also eliminated from the playoffs, and he is the best form for his club than any of the others.

Lastly, 18-year-old Barcelona product Kochen. He’s in camp for a reason. Why can’t he leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff?

Johnny Cardoso

Johnny Cardoso’s impressive performances for his club have not carried over to the national team, be it under Gregg Berhalter, interim head coach Mikey Varas or the first camp under Mauricio Pochettino.

Cardoso is still young, but he’s not the only talented, rising defensive midfielder vying to be the top backup to Tyler Adams, a position that should come with plenty of minutes given Adams’ injury history.

The New Jersey-born midfielder is quietly up to 17 caps. The time is now to push on. Tanner Tessmann and Aidan Morris are on this roster. They’re coming.

Cardoso is back to being a full-time, no-doubt-about-it starter for Real Betis and has elite defensive numbers among La Liga midfielders. Pochettino would love to see that Johnny Cardoso against Jamaica.

Cade Cowell

Like Vazquez, Cowell has as good a chance as he will to push for the 2026 World Cup roster in this window. Not only are several attackers missing, but Tim Weah is suspended for the first leg.

Can Cowell capitalize?

The 21-year-old has been really good this season for Chivas in Liga MX, with five goals and two assists in 835 minutes. His athleticism is elite and can be a game-changer when he’s on, as long as his end product is keeping the pace.

Much of the same applies for fellow Liga MX winger Alejandro Zendejas, also in the squad this window.