Highlights Fans can now interact with Conor McGregor in a new way — by eliminating him in HITMAN's latest upgrade.

The DLC offers five unique ways to kill McGregor, from spiking his drink to facing off with him in a cage fight.

The cameo is the latest line in a string of crossover McGregor events that has included acting in the Roadhouse movie.

When Conor McGregor is not stepping into the cage or ring, he is developing his brand and ways that new fans can find him. The Irishman's ability to make effective business pivots has been impressive to see. Though we missed out on his return to competition in June because of injury, McGregor remains in the spotlight with his latest business venture, and MMA fans will be entertained by the new, ‘killer’ way fans can interact with the biggest star in combat sports.

We have seen the former two-division UFC champion introduce his spirit company that coincided with his boxing match versus Floyd Mayweather Jr, “Notorious” started a McGregor Fast strength and conditioning program after losing to Nate Diaz, and recently, McGregor bought into the top bare-knuckle boxing promotion BKFC as a part-owner. Now, the MMA star is collaborating with HITMAN, one of the most successful video game franchises, and players can “take out” McGregor’s virtual character ‘The Disruptor’ in five unique ways.

McGregor is all about this collab. He has never had a problem being a hell-raiser in the past and this latest release aligns perfectly with his super-villain persona.

5 Last Call

As a bartender take out McGregor in classy fashion

The HITMAN series is based on a private agency that hires the best of the best to take out targets. Since 2000, fans have played the game’s lead character, Agent 47, through many different sandbox environments. As technology has improved over the decades, so have the more realistic ways fans can approach their objectives. In their latest downloadable content (DLC), one of the ways to take out McGregor is by spiking his water for a fatal last drink. At least it wasn’t whiskey…

4 Bombs Away

Eliminate McGregor in a not so intimate sort of way

While HITMAN allows target assassinations from up close in the most stereotypical fashion; choke, wire, spiking drink, or something really obscure. The typical from-a-far option is usually with a sniper rifle. But, in this assignment, you can take out McGregor with one of the mansion's canons. It’s an explosive way to complete the mission and an extremely effective route to escape the mission area without attracting unwanted enemy presence.

3 Living On The Edge

McGregor peering into the night from a breathtaking perch

Before McGregor heads into his cage fight, the Mixed Martial Artist becomes one with nature to center himself. During this time, our role is to sneak up behind The Disruptor and push him to his exit onto a rocky, wavy cliffside. We often see these highly-trained fighters pausing from their rigorous routines to take in their surrounding environment. This route of execution is a cheeky way for the creators at IO Interactive to poke fun at this “moment of zen”.

2 Head Hunting

There’s of course the non-direct way to approach this mission

When all else falls in sneak-around games like Splinter Cell, Metal Gear Solid and HITMAN, you can always blast your way through the missions. In this scenario, Agent 47 has disguised himself as one of the mansion’s security guards. With this enhanced disguise comes the ability to open wielded weapons without alerting anyone at the party. When you finally do become face to face with the “Notorious” one, he can do a lot, but only run for his life.

1 Conor McGregor vs Agent 47

The most memorable way to face McGregor

To be the best, you must beat the best and HITMAN doesn’t back down from any challenge, especially when it’s a one-on-one fight. Our trained assassin may not have MMA experience, but he was trained from a young age in the art of hand-to-hand combat. Players will have the opportunity to beat McGregor at his own game – in a cage fight. With the right timing, Agent 47 can take out The Disruptor with ease, but if not, it’ll be a long night for our anti-hero. This DLC is a free ad-on if fans own HITMAN 3 or the World of Assassination bundle, which includes all three of the acclaimed next-gen games…

Watch all the ways to kill McGregor right here: