The long, storied history of the NBA is littered with "what-ifs": What if Michael Jordan went first overall in the 1984 NBA Draft, instead of third? What if highly-touted prospect Len Bias hadn't died before joining the Boston Celtics dynasty? What if Derrick Rose never tore his ACL?

With the ever-changing dynamics in the Association, these kinds of big questions loom over every season, and with the 2023-24 campaign tipping off, the storylines are as plentiful and as juicy as ever.

Here are the biggest questions on fans' minds as the NBA returns to action.

5 What if the Clippers can actually stay healthy?

It’s no secret that physical health has never been the Los Angeles Clippers' forte. From way back when with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, to now with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the injury report always has appeared to consistently have it out for the Clippers.

In a way, this is a bit of a shame. This is a team that could be one of the most entertaining in all the league. Not only that, but the Clips are definitely one of the best teams in the league if health permits. L.A.’s lineup is layered with depth, from Russell Westbrook, Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, all the way to Marcus Morris and Mason Plumlee.

If the Clippers two superstars could simply manage to stay healthy come playoff time, their trajectory changes entirely. Los Angeles would likely be one of the best teams in the conference, and a potential threat for the conference finals. From where, the Clips could possibly see their first conference and league titles. It all lies on George and Leonard's ability to stay on the court.

4 What if the Celtics don’t add any bench depth?





The Boston Celtics had an extremely eventful offseason, in which they famously traded away two starters. Marcus Smart and Rob Williams III were the odd ones out, as was Sixth Man of The Year Malcolm Brogdon. In return, the Celtics welcomed in All-Stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Both of whom certainly fill in missing needs for Boston, and alleviate the pressure around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. However, while caught up in all of this, the C’s forgot to address another missing link: the bench.

Boston’s bench (or lack thereof) was exposed by the Miami Heat in last year’s conference finals, where they struggled immensely. The Celtics second unit appeared overmatched with Miami’s role players, and failed to generate any type of consistent offense. A problem which the Celtics have not fixed as yet, and will probably worsen without Brogdon and Smart.

One common factor on any championship team is that the bench can pick up where the starters left off. Just take a look at the Denver Nuggets, whose post-season rotation was sound from top to bottom. If the Celtics wish to reach the promised land themselves, some similar additions will need to take place. Luke Kornet, Dalano Banton, and Sam Hauser aren’t championship quality role players, and it’s best that Boston realizes this as soon as possible. Packaging some combination of these players, as well as draft picks, could return some type of contribution off the pine, which is where the Celtics front office focus should be at right now.

Failing to add to a significantly depleted second unit could have dire consequences for a team in win-now mode. This could ultimately prove to be the difference between Boston winning it all, or simply flailing in mediocrity. If the Celtics find a way to add to bench via either trade or waiver wire, banner aspirations shall live on. If the roster stays the same as it now, the playoffs could prove to be tough for Boston.

3 What if the Grizzlies can't stay afloat without Ja Morant?

The Grizzlies are one of the most promising young teams in the league, at least when Ja Morant plays. Which is something he won’t be doing next season, at least for the first 25 games.

After Morant’s off-court shenanigans, Memphis has been left with a gap in the backcourt. One which they solved effective immediately, with the off-season acquisitions of Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart. Combine those with the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr, Desmond Bane, Luke Kennard, and more, and the Grizz appear to be another team with insurmountable depth. Something that will be rather useful once Morant’s back in the lineup, but what about when he’s not?

Ja Morant - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 22.4 Rebounds 4.8 Assists 7.4 Field goal % 47.2 3-point field goal % 32.1

Those 25 games represent more than 1/4th of the regular season, so Memphis holding it together during this stretch will be key. Once Morant returns, this is another team who can easily find themselves at the top of their conference. Smart will replace Brooks defensive expertise without the unnecessary antics, and double as a valuable source of veteran leadership. Bane and Kennard will take care of the shooting, while Jackson and Adams man the middle. This is a club who could truly be the best all-around team in the NBA, when everyone’s in uniform.

With that being said, none of this will matter if the Grizzlies fall short during Morant’s absence. Failing to capitalize early on would result in a severe drop in the standings, which could be hard to overcome. Such happenings could be disastrous for Memphis, and waste the teams potential entirely. Hence, why it’s pivotal for the team to do what they can to remain competitive as Morant serves his suspension. If the Grizzlies can successfully do so, the conference finals and subsequent finals are definitely not out of the question. If the initial start of the season goes awry, then Memphis might see the climb back as just too steep.

2 What if Zion Williamson can stay healthy for the Pelicans?

This one is arguably the most prominent “what if” in the entire league, and one that is consistently brought every season. When healthy, Zion Williamson is by far one of the best players in the league. His combination of strength and athletic ability is second to none, and is almost reminiscent of a modern-day Shaq. Only difference being, Shaq was able to stay relatively healthy for a large portion of his career. Zion on the other hand, has played under 30 games in two out of three seasons in his career so far. Not the best track sheet for any player, let alone a former No. 1 pick.

To make matters worse, it’s almost as if the New Orleans Pelicans entire welfare depends on Zion. The Pelicans were famously the first seed in the West when Williamson was active. As soon as the forward was sidelined, the Pelicans plummeted almost instantly, and they ended up losing in the first game of the Play-In. It’s normally doubtful if one player really makes that much of a difference, but in Zion’s case, he does.

The Pelicans simply do not feature enough talent around Williamson to make-do during his missed time. Brandon Ingram struggles with injuries of his own, and C.J. McCollum’s not getting any younger. Beyond that, the Pelicans rotation gets weaker and weaker, and it only makes something more clear. Few teams inhabit such an extreme drop of, but it only reinstates Zion’s value that much more. If Zion plays, the Pelicans are a playoff team, and a formidable opponent for just about anyone. If he doesn’t, NOLA might just be one of the worst teams in the league.

1 What if James Harden has played his way out of the NBA?

It’s now been months since James Harden’s initial trade request out of Philadelphia, yet no transaction has taken place. Whether this is due to nobody wanting Harden or not is uncertain, but it’s something one can’t help but consider. At least so far, it appeared as if nobody has offered a worthwhile package for the combo guard. Even the Clippers (who are allegedly the only team interested), aren’t even willing to part with role players in a proposed deal. This only further raises the question: Has Harden played his way out of the league?

If this is the case, then it’s a sad drop-off for someone who was once arguably the best shooting guard out there. Fans to this day reminisce upon Harden’s countless step-back jumpers and trips to the free throw line on his way to an MVP award and multiple scoring titles. Feats that now appear to be fragments of the past.

James Harden - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 24.7 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 7.0 Field goal % 44.2 3-point field goal % 36.3

Rather than just his age, Harden’s recent history with teams is also likely the reason behind his predicament. It must be noted that this is Harden’s third team in the last few years, all of which he demanded trades from. At this point, it’s likely that Harden’s shtick is getting a little old. His production no longer matches his past self, and is now viewed as more of a liability. Harden’s inability to stick with one team similarly makes it appear as if winning basketball is something he’s allergic to.

There are also often instances where the guard looks out of shape, uncommitted, and uninterested on the hardwood. All of which simply make it difficult to take a chance on Harden at this stage of his career. If Harden does agree to suit up for Philly, and plays a team-friendly game, then this could change. Organizations may gain confidence that the former Rockets star could benefit their style of play. If Harden continues his stakeout though, it’s a possible end to his trade market, as well as an illustrious career.

