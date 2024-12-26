Summary The $5 billion WWE-Netflix deal brings 5 new shows, including WWE Top 10 and WWE Road to WrestleMania.

WWE Network closure upsets fans losing content, but new Netflix shows provide nostalgia and education.

New WWE shows on Netflix launch on January 1st, aiming to attract more fans before WWE's January 6th debut.

With WWE's blockbuster move to Netflix edging closer, new programmes have been revealed ahead of the launch. With January 6th pencilled into the WWE Universe's diary, New Year's Day could bring five new WWE shows to Netflix.

A monumental $5 billion, 10-year deal, Netflix and WWE's partnership is the first of its kind. A collaboration that will see live sports streamed weekly on the largest streaming service in the world for the first time. With massive amounts of promotion going into the WWE Raw Netflix premiere, it is clear just how important this new era is for both parties.

With Raw, SmackDown, NXT and PLE's all set to arrive on Netflix, the streaming service's coming soon section has revealed more. With five brand-new shows on the horizon, these are the programmes the WWE Universe can get prepared to watch.

Show Title Description 1. WWE Top 10 Relive the biggest and best matches in WWE history with appearances from Superstars like John Cena, Triple H, and Becky Lynch. 2. WWE Raw Classics Hosted by Big E, this collection takes fans through must-see matches and moments featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, including CM Punk and Becky Lynch. 3. WWE Road to WrestleMania Follow the action-packed path to WrestleMania, where top Superstars raise the stakes with thrilling matches and unforgettable moments. 4. WWE Superstar Profiles Get up close and personal with WWE’s brightest stars as they chase championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe. 5. WWE Legends Profiles Celebrate the legends who’ve made history inside the ring with unforgettable matches and jaw-dropping moments.

WWE Leaving the Network

Fans are worried they will lose lots of content

As the WWE Network officially closes its doors in 2025, the backlog of content that will fade into the abyss has upset fans. With physical media being harder to get, the Network offered fans the chance to watch shows that otherwise were impossible to find.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: WWE's move to Netflix will mark the end of Monday Night Raw's run as the longest-running weekly episodic program in television history with no reruns (31 years).

Giving new fans the chance to educate themselves and giving old-school fans that taste of nostalgia, the WWE Network had something for everyone. With it unknown just how much of the WWE archives will arrive on Netflix, the WWE Universe can find solace in the five newly announced shows.

The Five New Shows

WWE Legend Profiles and WWE Raw Classics will offer fans the chance to relive unforgettable moments, with the latter being hosted by Big E. Giving fans the chance to watch old-school WWE, these shows will fill the gap that the departing archives will leave. The 'WWE Top 10' show appears to provide fans with something similar. A show centred on WWE's best matches, appearances from the USA Network greats John Cena and Becky Lynch have already been announced.

Related 10 Greatest WWE Wrestlers of the USA Network Era (Ranked) As the WWE makes its highly-anticipated premiere on Netflix, GIVEMESPORT looks back and ranks the 10 best wrestlers during the USA Network era.

The two other shows announced give a more recent feeling, keeping fans in the loop. 'WWE Road to WrestleMania' appears to be a dedicated section on the busiest time of the WWE calendar. A programme that will let fans see the key moments and matches as they approach the Showcase of the Immortals, it will come straight into use from January. The last show is "WWE Superstar Profiles" and this will provide the WWE Universe with a more personal and up-close showcase of modern-day WWE superstars.

Five new shows that branch across various topics, it is interesting to note that the release date isn't the same as WWE's launch date. WWE is set to launch on January 6th, but these shows are all set to become available starting January 1st. Giving Netflix users the chance to get a feeler for the WWE, the five-day difference could tempt and lure in more fans than the WWE are already expecting.