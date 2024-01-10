Highlights New owner Josh Harris makes the Washington Commanders a more attractive destination for head coaches.

The Commanders have the second pick in the NFL Draft and over $70 million in cap space.

Top coaching candidates for the Commanders include Eric Bieniemy, Mike MacDonald, Ben Johnson, Dan Quinn, and Mike Vrabel.

Under the ownership of Daniel Snyder, the Washington Commanders were long a problematic franchise. The kind of franchise that the best head coaches would shy away from joining. But with new owner, Josh Harris, the Commanders are likely to be a more attractive destination for head coaches after parting ways with Ron Rivera, who will be looking for his own fresh start.

Washington has other things going for it as well. The team is set to pick second in this year's NFL Draft, and this class features three high-end quarterback prospects in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders are also set to have more than $70 million in cap space for the 2024 offseason. This will allow their newest hire to build a team in their image. With Bob Myers and Rick Spielman involved in the process, the Commanders are planning on casting a wide net. Here are some of the top candidates for the job.

Eric Bieniemy, Washington Commanders OC

The renowned offensive coordinator could be in for a promotion

Eric Bieniemy has been interviewing for head coaching positions for several seasons. He decided to leave the Kansas City Chiefs this year in an effort to prove himself while not serving under Andy Reid. He did a pretty good job with that.

The offensive coordinator was tasked with improving Washington's offense and was able to do just that. Quarterback Sam Howell put up big yardage numbers and led the league in attempts with 612. While Howell also struggled with interceptions, leading the league with 21, the offense, on the whole, was improved from the 2022 edition.

Commanders Offensive Ranks in 2022 vs. 2023 Category 2022 Commanders 2023 Commanders Yards/Game 330.3 312.8 Points/Game 18.9 19.4 Yards/Play 4.9 5.0 Pass Yards/Game 204.2 219.1

If Bieniemy was hired by the Commanders, he would be starting fresh with a highly drafted quarterback. He's had significant success in the past, particularly in helping to develop Patrick Mahomes. He would be an intriguing option to work with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels.

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens DC

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL's model franchises for several years. It makes sense for any team in the market to look into their coaches. And the Ravens have one of the NFL's hottest candidates in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald went to the University of Georgia and later became a graduate assistant there. He then worked his way up the coaching ranks. He worked with Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan, before becoming John Harbaugh's defensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2022. Several coaches who have worked under John Harbaugh have been successful as head coaches, including Rex Ryan and Chuck Pagano.

Macdonald and the Ravens are coming off an excellent season as they went 13-4 to earn the first seed in the AFC. The defense was particularly outstanding, allowing opponents only 280 points, the lowest figure in the league. They also led the league in defensive yards per play as well as takeaways and sacks. The Commanders have already requested permission to interview Macdonald.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC

Most teams hiring a head coach will request an interview with Johnson

This is the second straight offseason where Ben Johnson, the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, will be a hot candidate. He opted to stay with Detroit last year and asked to be taken out of the running for jobs. Another strong season in Detroit has only made him more sought after.

During his time with the Lions, Johnson helped Jared Goff get back to Pro Bowl form. He also got star-level performances out of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Not to mention, he's turned rookie Sam LaPorta into arguably the best tight end in football.

The team averaged 394.8 yards per game, ranking them third in the NFL in total offense. They were also one of just two teams (San Francisco 49ers) to finish in the top five in both total passing offense (second) and rushing offense (fifth), exhibiting Johnson's ability to spread the wealth and call a balanced offense.

The Carolina Panthers attempted to interview Johnson last season and will be hot on him again. Washington, though, offers him the chance to take a quarterback second overall and develop the player around a slightly more talented roster. There is also a report that Johnson will seek $15 million per season, so interested teams may have to pony up.

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys DC

An experienced coach, Quinn is looking for his second shot

Dan Quinn, currently the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, not only has experience as a head coach, he has had success in the role. Quinn led the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and had a 43-42 record. In 2016, the Falcons made the Super Bowl, narrowly losing to the New England Patriots in one of the most memorable comebacks in NFL history.

After he was fired by the Falcons in 2021, Quinn took the Dallas coordinator job. He has excelled in the position and was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2021. This season, the Cowboys were fifth in the league in total defense and first in scoring defense. Importantly, the defense has improved in each season under Quinn.

Cowboys Defensive Improvement Under Quinn Year 2020 w/o Quinn 2021 w/ Quinn 2022 w/ Quinn 2023 w/ Quinn Yards/Game 386.4 (23rd) 351 (19th) 330.2 (12th) 299.7 (5th) Yards/Play 5.9 (T-23rd) 5.5 (T-19th) 5.1 (T-7th) 5.0 (T-7th) Points/Game 29.6 (28th) 21.1 (7th) 20.1 (T-5th) 18.5 (5th) Sacks 31 (T-20th) 41 (T-13th) 54 (T-3rd) 46 (T-13th) Takeaways 23 (T-7th) 34 (1st) 33 (1st) 26 (T-12th)

It is going to take some recruiting to land Quinn. He took several interviews over the last two offseasons, but still chose to remain with the Cowboys. It appears that Quinn wants to make sure his next opportunity is the right fit and Washington would have to prove that they are just that.

Mike Vrabel, Free Agent

Several teams will likely be interested in the recently fired Titans coach

A three-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the New England Patriots, Mike Vrabel became the head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He has had a terrific run, compiling a 54-45 record and winning NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. The Titans made the playoffs in three of Vrabel's six seasons, reaching the AFC Championship game in 2019.

Vrabel's Titans had their best campaign in 2021, when they went 12-5 and earned the first seed in the AFC. The team has been trending downward over the last two seasons, though, and the decision was made Tuesday to fire Vrabel after a 6-11 2023 season.

It is possible that Vrabel may opt not to jump into another coaching role right away. If he makes the choice to remain in the league, he will certainly have several suitors. The Commanders will definitely be interested, though Vrabel may end up in New England if Bill Belichick leaves due to his history with that franchise.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.