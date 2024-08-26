Key Takeaways The 50 top rated players on EAFC 25 have been 'leaked' on social media.

Huge names such as Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham are included, but neither makes it into the top 10.

There's a four-way tie for first place.

The arrival of a new football season means the release of the latest installment in the EAFC video game series is also just around the corner. With each new game, there's a sense of intrigue about how some of the world's most popular players will be rated. Who's set for huge increases after career years, who has taken significant step backs in their careers and have seen their rating drop as a result?

These are the sorts of questions that are asked every year and now, it seems there's some insight into how the very best players will look as the top 50 player ratings on EAFC 25 have been 'leaked' on social media by X user @exofifa_ and there are some very interesting results.

50-41

Two Manchester City players are included

Just making it into the top 50, there are seven players rated at 87, including the returning Manchester City hero Ilkay Gundogan. The midfielder rejoined his former club this summer, and alongside Ederson who's rated 88 overall, he's one of two City players between 50 and 41.

Emi Martinez, Frenkie de Jong, Jamal Musiala, Alessandro Bastoni, William Saliba and Yan Sommer are the other six names that will be rated 87 overall. Kansas City's Debinha and Lyon's Diani are the first two women in the top 50 of the EAFC 25 player ratings and both will be rated 88 overall alongside Ederson.

50-41 Highest Rated EAFC 25 Players Ranking Player Position Club Rating 41. Ederson GK Manchester City 88 42. Diani RW Lyon 88 43. Debinha CAM Kansas City 88 44. Yan Sommer GK Inter Milan 87 45. William Saliba CB Arsenal 87 46. Alessandro Bastoni CB Inter Milan 87 47. Jamal Musiala CAM Bayern Munich 87 48. Frenkie de Jong CM Barcelona 87 49. Emiliano Martinez GK Aston Villa 87 50. Ilkay Gundogan CM Manchester City 87

40-31

Arsenal's Beth Mead ranks in this section

Every player in this section is rated 88 overall and some pretty big names are included. There are five women ranking between 40 and 31. Christiane Endler of Lyon, Patri Guijarro of Barcelona, Irene Paredes of Barcelona, PSG's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Arsenal's Beth Mead all land here.

Other names included in this section are massive stars such as City's Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden. The latter is coming off a career year in which he was named the PFA Player of the Year. His rating as one of the top 40 players on EAFC 25 is proof of that. Robert Lewandowski, Antoine Griezmann and Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel are also included in this section, with the former proving that age is just a number.

40-31 Highest Rated EAFC 25 Players Ranking Player Position Club Rating 31. Beth Mead RW Arsenal 88 32. Robert Lewandowski ST Barcelona 88 33. Gregor Kobel GK Borussia Dortmund 88 34. Marie-Antoinette Katoto ST PSG 88 35. Irene Paredes CB Barcelona 88 36. Patri Guijarro CDM Barcelona 88 37. Antoine Griezmann ST Atletico Madrid 88 38. Phil Foden RW Manchester City 88 39. Christiane Endler GK Lyon 88 40. Bernardo Silva CM Manchester City 88

30-21

Lionel Messi is included here

Arguably the greatest player in the history of football, father time has slowly been catching up with Lionel Messi in recent years and while he's still one of the best footballers in the game, his rating reflects that he's taken a step back. He's 88 overall, equal to Florian Wirtz, Federico Valverde, Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Dias, Wendie Renard, Guro Reiten and Jan Oblak.

Ranked just ahead of them on 89, we have two of the best goalkeepers on the planet in Liverpool's Alisson and Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois. Despite missing the majority of the 2023/24 campaign, the latter remains one of the best shotstoppers around and the former's influence in the Liverpool team is undeniable.

30-21 Highest Rated EAFC 25 Players Ranking Player Position Club Rating 21. Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid 89 22. Alisson GK Liverpool 89 23. Lionel Messi ST Inter Miami 88 24. Guro Reiten LM Lyon 88 25. Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid 88 26. Florian Wirtz CAM Bayer Leverkusen 88 27. Federico Valverde CM Real Madrid 88 28. Antonio Rudiger CB Real Madrid 88 29. Ruben Dias CB Manchester City 88 30. Wendie Renard CB Lyon 88

20-11

Two Liverpool icons rank here

Moving into the top 20, we have two more incredible goalkeepers, Marc Andre ter Stegen and Gianluigi Donnarumma. A pair of Liverpool legends in Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are also in the top 20, with the two sharing a rating of 89. Barcelona's Mapi Leon, Lyon's Ada Hegerberg and Portland Thorns' Sophia Smith are all also in the top 20, with ratings of 89 each.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah at 128 goal contributions in the league at Anfield in 128 appearances

Three of the brightest stars in football are also in this section, with Martin Odegaard and Lautaro Martinez both being rated 89 as well, while Jude Bellingham just misses out on the top 10 with a rating of 90. The Englishman's move to Real Madrid last summer saw him take his career to a whole new level and that's reflected in his incredible rating.

20-11 Highest Rated EAFC 25 Players Ranking Player Position Club Rating 11. Jude Bellingham AM Real Madrid 90 12. Virgil van Dijk CB Liverpool 89 13. Sophia Smith ST Portland Thorns 89 14. Ada Hegerberg ST Lyon 89 15. Mohamed Salah RW Liverpool 89 16. Martin Odegaard CM Arsenal 89 17. Lautaro Martinez ST Inter Milan 89 18. Mapi Leon CB Barcelona 89 19. Gianluigi Donnarumma GK Paris Saint-Germain 89 20. Marc Andre ter Stegen GK Barcelona 89

10-1

Four players are tied for the highest rating

Moving into the top 10, there are six players tied with a 90 overall rating. Kevin De Bruyne, who missed a large portion of the 2023/24 season, but proved how important he was to City when he came back, is one of them. Alongside him with a 90 overall rating are Harry Kane and Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid star is currently one of the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or later this year and he's been rated one of the best players in the upcoming game.

Caroline Graham Hansen, who recorded an outrageous 40 goal contributions in 25 league games last season is also rated 90. As are Chelsea's Sam Kerr and Alexia Putellas. The highest rated woman on EAFC 25, though, will be Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati. The Catalan midfielder will have a rating of 91, but she won't be the only one. In fact, she'll be tied with three other stars for the highest rating in the entire game.

Those three are Kylian Mbappe and City's Rodri and Erling Haaland. With the former joining Real Madrid this summer, things are about to get really scary in Spain for everyone else. With City having two of the highest-rated players in their ranks, though, it's hard to imagine anyone will be usurping them in the Premier League anytime soon.