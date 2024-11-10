Everton’s lowly start to the season continued after they were held to a 0-0 draw away at West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, and Alex Crook suggested that current England interim manager Lee Carsley could be a contender to replace the under pressure Sean Dyche.

Through their first 11 games of the season, the Toffees have won just two games, and suffered five defeats, leaving them battling just above the relegation zone, in 16th place, with just 10 points on the board.

Crook Suggests Carsley as Dyche Successor

Carsley will remain in charge of England until January 2025

With his team’s torrid start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Dyche is currently one of the leading favourites to be sacked next in the league, with the first managerial casualty of the season going to Erik ten Hag, formerly of Manchester United.

The 53-year-old was appointed Everton manager in January 2023, replacing Frank Lampard, and was able to pull off the great escape, finishing two points above the drop-zone. The 2023/24 season saw Everton in the mix for relegation once again, though they were able to finish 14 points clear of safety.

But, this season has so far been disastrous, which has seen his name linked with the sack, and per talkSport’s Alex Crook, Lee Carsley is just one name that ‘may have been a contender.’

At one stage, if Everton looked to move on from Sean Dyche, with his connection with that football club, he may have been a contender.

Following Gareth Southgate’s departure from England after helping the Three Lions reach their second successive European Championships final – on the losing end of them both – Lee Carsley was promoted as interim manager of the senior squad, having been in charge of the under 21’s set-up since 2021.

In his four outings with the team, he has seen defeat just once, a 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley Stadium after Vangelis Pavlidis’s stoppage-time winner.

Carsley's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 71 Wins 53 Draws 8 Losses 10 Win Percentage (%) 74.65

Crook had previously reported that Dyche could face the sack if they failed to beat West Ham, but in the wake of their 0-0 stalemate, pressure is continuing to mount, with them set to welcome the in-form Brentford to Goodison Park in their first fixture after the international break.

