Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda is keen on a summer move to Manchester United and talks are progressing over his reunion with Ruben Amorim, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese international would reportedly welcome a switch to Old Trafford after the season, though clubs have yet to agree on his transfer fee.

According to Jacobs, United’s valuation of Quenda is currently below Sporting’s, with the Portuguese club seeking close to €60m (£50m) for the 17-year-old starlet.

United, meanwhile, believe Quenda is worth around €40m (£33m) and are eager to pre-agree his arrival ahead of the summer to fend off interest from potential rivals.

Geovany Quenda Wants Old Trafford Move

Clubs yet to agree on a transfer fee

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Quenda is ‘certainly keen’ on a summer move to United, though both clubs remain apart on a deal:

“Yeah, I think the player is certainly keen on a move to Manchester United, and talks are progressing to see whether something can be pre-agreed ahead of the summer. “Manchester United's valuation is below that of Sporting’s. They feel that the player is worth in the region of 40 million euros, whereas Sporting’s perspective is the number that he should be sold for is closer to the 60 million mark. “So that gulf in valuation is something that all parties are going to have to work on.”

Quenda has been a key player for Sporting since making his first-team debut under Amorim last year, registering 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice, and providing seven assists.

The 17-year-old, praised as 'explosive' by Scouted, is regarded as one of the best young European talents in his position and could become the second first-team arrival under Amorim after Patrick Dorgu.

The Danish full-back joined United in January on a five-and-a-half-year deal and made his Premier League debut last weekend in the 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

United are gearing up for a busy offseason and have earmarked four positions for reinforcements, with striker and holding midfielder arrivals now expected.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 23 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 0.5 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,556

