Tottenham Hotspur have learned that it will cost them £50million to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window, according to reports - with Ange Postecoglou keen to add experienced talent to his ranks in the next few weeks.

Tottenham currently sit 12th in the Premier League having lost 10 games this season, and only Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Southampton have tasted defeat more often. Whilst they are one of the league's most proficient scoring outfits, there are holes in their attack - and that could see them move for Kolo Muani, who is likely to be on the move this winter.

Report: Kolo Muani Will be Available for £50million Fee

Tottenham are in dire need of a striker to compliment Dominic Solanke

The report from TBR Football states that any deal for Kolo Muani to leave PSG is expected to be a loan with an option to buy - with the fee being in the region of £50million. Kolo Muani has been made available for transfer by the top brass at the Parc des Princes this month, with the French international eager to move on as he aims to get into top form ahead of next summer's World Cup.

Randal Kolo Muani's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 =15th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 14th Shots Per Game 1.6 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =9th Match rating 6.55 21st

Spurs have shown their interest in this window, especially with Timo Werner being in poor form, which means that Dominic Solanke has no real backup in north London - and he could be the ideal option for Postecoglou to consider.

The report also states that Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are in the race for his signature, with the Italian giants believing that they are favourites for his signature - but Spurs are desperate for recruits to propel them up the Premier League table, and they have held extensive talks for the former Eintracht Frankfurt man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Randal Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 caps for France.

Tottenham haven't given up, and had hoped that Kolo Muani would agree to join them last week, but Postecoglou is desperate for quality in his striking ranks. And despite a £50million deal representing a huge loss for PSG, who paid £76.4million for his signature, recouping a huge chunk of that fee could force them to accept Tottenham's bid - if they make a formal offer for the speedy talisman who has fallen upon hard times this season.

