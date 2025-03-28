Tottenham Hotspur are set to re-appoint former managing director of football Fabio Paratici, two years after his resignation, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Italian executive’s return to North London is now said to be ‘a matter of time’, after Spurs managed to convince him to turn down AC Milan, who were in advanced talks to appoint Paratici as their new sporting director.

Paratici has already been involved in discussions regarding Tottenham’s summer plans, pinpointing Torino’s Samuele Ricci and Atalanta’s Ederson as two potential transfer targets.

Although he has yet to sign a deal with Spurs, Galetti reports that ‘everything points’ to the 52-year-old’s imminent return to the Premier League.

Paratici is preparing for a return to football following his 18-month suspension, which was imposed after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

The 52-year-old resigned from his role at Tottenham in April 2023 after losing an appeal in Italy against his ban, which was initially set to last 30 months.

Paratici spent two years in North London and reportedly developed a very positive relationship with Daniel Levy, who held the 52-year-old in high regard for his work at the club.

Paratici was responsible for bringing players such as Cristian Romero, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski to Spurs, as well as appointing Antonio Conte, with whom he had previously worked at Juventus.

Reports in Italy claimed on Thursday that Paratici met with Levy, discussed his potential return and was presented with a ‘rich offer’ by the Tottenham chairman.

Tottenham currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with nine games remaining and are heading towards their worst top-flight finish since the 2003/04 season, when they also finished 14th.

