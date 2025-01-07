Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly open to a move to Manchester United in January after being offered to the Premier League giants, according to TEAMtalk.

The Serbian forward has entered the final 18 months of his contract in Italy and has shown no signs of extending it, with Juventus already touting his services to other clubs.

The Serie A giants are said to have offered Vlahovic to United as part of a cash-plus-player swap deal, which would see Joshua Zirkzee return to Italy and reunite with manager Thiago Motta.

Juventus are reportedly willing to cash in on Vlahovic, who has been described as a 'complete number nine', while they still can and have offered the 24-year-old to several top English sides, including Chelsea and Tottenham.

However, United are believed to hold the upper hand if they choose to pursue the ex-Fiorentina star, given Juventus’ strong interest in Zirkzee.

The Bianconeri are ‘pushing’ for the Dutchman’s return to Serie A in January and have identified Zirkzee as a key transfer target, with talks already underway for the past few weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vlahovic has scored 12 goals and registered two assists in 23 appearances for Juventus this season.

Juventus reportedly value Vlahovic at £54m, meaning any potential swap deal involving Zirkzee would likely require United to pay a fee to balance the scales.

Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 but has struggled to live up to expectations, netting 53 goals in 124 appearances for the Bianconeri.

The Serbian international enjoyed his best season for Juventus last term, scoring 16 goals and providing three assists in 33 appearances, helping the club secure a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

Vlahovic is reportedly being tracked by several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, who narrowly missed out on signing him three years ago when Juventus secured his signature.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Juventus are insisting Vlahovic will need to take a pay cut if he is to sign a new contract, with his current deal worth more than £350,000-per-week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-01-25.