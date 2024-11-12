Manchester United have been dealt a fresh injury blow after Lisandro Martinez was forced to withdraw from the Argentina national team for the upcoming international break, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The central defender has been a regular in the Old Trafford starting lineup this season, having recovered from a foot injury that saw him miss a large chunk of last season, and his performances have been impressive in a defence that has helped Andre Onana keep the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Martinez was set to link up with the World Cup-winning teammates for the November international break for games against Paraguay and Peru, but he will now be staying behind in Manchester to recover from a knock he picked up against Leicester in the final league game before the break.

Martinez has become a mainstay in the Old Trafford defence after joining in a £57m move from Ajax back in the summer of 2022, becoming key for Erik Ten Hag.

He is now expected to become a key part of new manager Ruben Amorim's side, with the Portuguese coach replacing the Dutchman and expected to implement a 3-4-3 system which could suit the Argentine.

Martinez has played as a left-back and centre-back in his career and alongside Jonny Evans is the only naturally left-footed centre-back option in the squad. That makes him ideal to play as the left-sided centre-back in Amorim's system, with his ability on the ball one of his strongest attributes.

Man United will now be hoping that an initial assessment doesn't show up anything too serious with Amorim officially taking over this week and set to oversee his first game as manager against Ipswich on November 24th.

Harry Maguire has been suffering with an ankle problem for a month now while Leny Yoro recently stepped up his recovery from a broken foot that he picked up in the summer, just weeks after joining the club from Lille in a big-money deal.With Matthijs De Ligt, Victor Lindelof and Evans the other options, Amorim will be desperate to have Martinez fit for his first game.